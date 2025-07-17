Mahindra Logistics stock zooms ~5% on rights issue detail insights

Shares of Mahindra Logistics zoomed as much as 5% in Thursday’s intraday session. The surge in the stock price came after the company announced details of its rights issue through which it intends to raise up to ₹750 Crore.

The Mahindra logistics approved the rights issue last week. The company announced that it is planning to issue 2.70 Crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of ₹750 Crore.

The company has fixed the rights issue at ₹277. The price fixed is at a discount of 29% to Mahindra Logistics closing price on Wednesday.

The company said that the existing shareholders as on the record date will be eligible to receive three rights equity shares for every eight shares they hold.

The logistics company announced that the record date for rights issue is July 23, 2025. The rights issue will commence on July 31 and end on August 11, 2025.

Further, Off market renunciations can take place on August 13, 2025. It is when rights are renounced on the exchanges at a better price. It is generally done before the closure of rights issue, which in this case is August 14.

At around 11.48 AM, Mahindra Logistics was trading 3.43% higher at ₹403.10, against the previous close of ₹389.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹407.40.

