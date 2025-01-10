Mahindra Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.05
72.04
71.93
71.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
603.41
555.94
502.93
493.56
Net Worth
675.46
627.98
574.86
565.27
Minority Interest
Debt
463.77
554.72
361.4
239.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.79
0.8
0.8
0.8
Total Liabilities
1,140.02
1,183.5
937.06
805.8
Fixed Assets
529.15
554.59
487.54
348.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
331.99
259.88
137.49
76.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.44
24.99
22.22
20.05
Networking Capital
234.11
229.39
158.75
163.27
Inventories
0
0.41
1.43
0
Inventory Days
0.14
0
Sundry Debtors
508.92
451.38
405.67
408.25
Debtor Days
40.77
50.35
Other Current Assets
714.2
753.65
664.24
536.6
Sundry Creditors
-935.41
-900.42
-839.78
-723.14
Creditor Days
84.41
89.19
Other Current Liabilities
-53.6
-75.63
-72.81
-58.44
Cash
15.33
114.65
131.06
197.15
Total Assets
1,140.02
1,183.5
937.06
805.8
