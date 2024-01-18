Recommendation of final Dividend for FY24 or approval of members at the ensuing AGM. Detailed disclosure is attached. Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (25%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The dividend payout is subject to the Members approval at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.