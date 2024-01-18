|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Recommendation of final Dividend for FY24 or approval of members at the ensuing AGM. Detailed disclosure is attached. Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (25%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The dividend payout is subject to the Members approval at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.