Mahindra Logistics Ltd Summary

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The Company is a 3PL service provider mainly engaged in transportation, warehousing, supply chain management and people logistics services. MLL serves across various industries like Automobile, Engineering, Consumer Goods and E-commerce. The Company is providing customised and technology enabled solutions across the supply chain and people transport operations. Mahindra Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 24th August, 2007. The Company was granted the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 15th October, 2007 by the Registrar of Companies.The Promoter, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, through its logistics division, Mahindra Logistics - undertook the business of providing logistics solutions, warehousing, freight forwarding and supply chain services. Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement dated September 11, 2008 between the Promoter and Mahindra Logistics Limited, the entire Logistics Business was transferred to Mahindra Logistics Limited. Subsequently, the Logistics Business has since then been undertaken by Mahindra Logistics Limited and its Subsidiaries.In 2014, Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and Normandy Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kedaara Capital I, made investment in the company. During the year under review, Mahindra Logistics Limited started operations for one of Indias leading ecommerce companies.Mahindra Logistics Limited entered into a joint venture with IVC Logistics Limited pursuant to shareholders agreement dated August 28, 2014 to form 2X2 Logistics. 2X2 Logistics offers pan-India transportation services for finished automobiles. In 2015, the Company acquired shares aggregating to 60% of the paid-up share capital of Lords Freight (India) Private Limited for Rs 8 crore dated July 14, 2014.The Board of Directors of Mahindra Logistics at its Meeting held on 2 August 2018 approved additional investment in Lords Freight (India) Private Limited, a Subsidiary Company (Lords) by way of purchase of 2.05 lakh equity shares of Lords (representing 8.69% of equity share capital of Lords) from the existing shareholders of Lords. Consequently, Share Purchase Agreement and other related documents have been executed between the company and respective selling Shareholders of Lords. On completion of the said purchase, the companys shareholding in Lords would increase from 60% to 68.69%.On 30 August 2018, Mahindra Logistics (MLL) announced the acquisition of a strategic stake in Transtech Logistics, also known as ShipX. ShipX is a SAAS (Software as a Service) based Transport Management Solution (TMS) platform that serves the supply chain automation needs for 3PLs, shippers and transporters. ShipX has been working with MLL for over 3 years and has been enabling transportation solutions. This acquisition will help MLL to increase end-to-end digitization and bring in operational efficiencies.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 August 2018 approved further investment in Lords Freight (India) Pvt. Ltd. by way of an additional purchase of 2.39 lakh equity shares of Lords from the existing shareholders of Lords.The Board of Directors of Mahindra Logistics Limited at its meeting held on 1 November 2018 approved further investment in Lords Freight (India) Pvt. Ltd., Subsidiary Company (Lords) by way of purchase of Rs 1.19 lakh equity shares of Lords (representing 5.063% of equity share capital of Lords) from an existing shareholder of Lords. On completion of the said purchase, the Companys shareholding in Lords increased to 83.874%.In October 2018, Company acquired a strategic stake in Transtech Logistics, also known as ShipX. During the financial year 2021-22, Company acquired 100% paid-up share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited (MMTPL), V-LinkAutomotive Services Private Limited (VASPL) and V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Limited (VFSPL), fellow subsidiaries of the Company from Meru Travel Solutions Private Limited (MTSPL), and 100% paid-up share capital of MTSPL from Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), Holding and Promoter Company of the Company and post completion of the acquisition, MMTPL, VASPL, VFSPL and MTSPL became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and remained subsidiaries of M&M. It acquired 60% of the paid-up share capital of ZipZap Logistics Private Limited. In 2022-23, the Company acquired 36% of the paid-up share capital of Whizzard, making Whizzard an Associate of the Company effective 8 April 2022. Effective 1 October 2022, the Company sold and transferred its EM Business, operated under the brand name Alyte to MLL Mobility Private Limited (MMPL), as a going concern on slump exchange basis. To augment growth opportunities in cross border supply chain and establish international presence, the Company incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, V-Link Freight Services Private Limited in India on 9 September, 2022 and MLL Global Logistics Limited (MGL) in United Kingdom on 6 December, 2022.The Company sold the 39.79% stake held by it in Transtech Logistics Private Limited (TLPL) and TLPL ceased to be an associate of the Company effective on December 20, 2023. Similarly, the Company acquired the business of Rivigo through slump sale as a going concern effective 1 April, 2023. The merger of wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, V-Link Automotive Services Private Limited (VASPL) and V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Limited (VFSPL) with MLL Mobility Private Limited (MMPL/ the Company) filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra was effective in March, 2024. Consequently, VASPL and VFSPL have ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company effective from March 28, 2024. The consideration was discharged by way of issuance and allotment of 1,79,470 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the Company in lieu of its shareholding held in VASPL and VFSPL. Presently, MMPL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.