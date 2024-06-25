|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Detailed disclosure is attached. In compliance with regulation 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice of the 17th Annual General Meeting, Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24 and Business Responsibility Report for FY 2023-24. Detailed disclosure in this regards is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
