Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Intimation of Board Meeting in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is enclosed. Detailed disclosure is attached detailed disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Detailed disclosure is attached Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Change in Senior Management Personnel (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

Appointment of Senior Management Personnel of the Company pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Detailed disclosure is attached.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024; and 3. matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra Logistics Limited the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Monday 1 April 2024 to Wednesday 24 April 2024 (both days inclusive) for consideration of the said financial results and dividend. Recommendation of final Dividend for FY24 or approval of members at the ensuing AGM. Detailed disclosure on the re-appointment of MD & CEO is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024