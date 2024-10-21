iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

Mahindra Logis. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Intimation of Board Meeting in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is enclosed. Detailed disclosure is attached detailed disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Detailed disclosure is attached Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Change in Senior Management Personnel (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202416 May 2024
Appointment of Senior Management Personnel of the Company pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Detailed disclosure is attached.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024; and 3. matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra Logistics Limited the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Monday 1 April 2024 to Wednesday 24 April 2024 (both days inclusive) for consideration of the said financial results and dividend. Detailed disclosure in this regard in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is attached In terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra Logistics Limited (the Company), the trading window of the Company is closed from Monday, 1 April 2024 to Wednesday, 24 April 2024 (both days inclusive) for consideration of Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend for FY ended 31 March 2024. Detailed disclosure is attached Recommendation of final Dividend for FY24 or approval of members at the ensuing AGM. Detailed disclosure is attached. Detailed disclosure is attached. Detailed disclosure on the re-appointment of MD & CEO is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Detailed disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Mahindra Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. This intimation is being filed in compliance with regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Detailed disclosure in this regards is attached. Detailed disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

