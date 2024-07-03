Summary

Accuracy Shipping Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Accuracy Shipping Private Limited on October 24, 2008. The Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Accuracy Shipping Limited on February 13, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of total logistics solution. The Company offers customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding services, custom house clearance, warehousing and value added services to clients. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. As a multimodal transport operator, the Company offers end-to-end freight services for export and import cargo utilizing multiple modes of transport such as sea, road, rail and air. In addition to using hired fleets, the company also has a fleet of more than 150 vehicles to meet inland transportation requirements. The strength of fleets is one of the biggest advantage for their business operations. The Company incorporated in 2000 as Balaji Shipping Agency by Mr. Vinay Tripathi. They called it Accuracy Shipping Limited (ASL) in 2008. The enterprise began on a modest note and a very clear focus to deliver the highest level of customs clearance services to its customers. ASL was transformed into a logistic solution powe

