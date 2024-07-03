Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹11.1
Prev. Close₹11.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.34
Day's High₹11.32
Day's Low₹10.76
52 Week's High₹18.25
52 Week's Low₹8.05
Book Value₹7.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162
P/E18.03
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.06
23.39
23.39
15.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.29
91.5
84.33
66.77
Net Worth
115.35
114.89
107.72
81.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
365.23
343.97
331.91
199.45
yoy growth (%)
6.18
3.63
66.4
Raw materials
-6.87
0
0
0
As % of sales
1.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.18
-6.98
-3.71
-2.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.22
5.11
15.32
2.85
Depreciation
-12.36
-15.81
-7.8
-5.48
Tax paid
-3.6
-1.24
-4.95
-1.43
Working capital
20.63
64.76
15.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.18
3.63
66.4
Op profit growth
6.77
8.85
161.46
EBIT growth
42.04
-33.26
262.59
Net profit growth
122.67
-62.64
633.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
708.33
877.34
824.1
374.73
348.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
708.33
877.34
824.1
374.73
348.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
1.46
1.99
0.97
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinay Dinanath Tripathi
Whole-time Director
Rama Vinay Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shipra Jhanwar
Non Executive Director
Vikas Jain
Independent Director
Vishal Bisen
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Poddar
Independent Director
Varun Kacholia
Reports by Accuracy Shipping Ltd
Summary
Accuracy Shipping Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Accuracy Shipping Private Limited on October 24, 2008. The Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Accuracy Shipping Limited on February 13, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of total logistics solution. The Company offers customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding services, custom house clearance, warehousing and value added services to clients. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. As a multimodal transport operator, the Company offers end-to-end freight services for export and import cargo utilizing multiple modes of transport such as sea, road, rail and air. In addition to using hired fleets, the company also has a fleet of more than 150 vehicles to meet inland transportation requirements. The strength of fleets is one of the biggest advantage for their business operations. The Company incorporated in 2000 as Balaji Shipping Agency by Mr. Vinay Tripathi. They called it Accuracy Shipping Limited (ASL) in 2008. The enterprise began on a modest note and a very clear focus to deliver the highest level of customs clearance services to its customers. ASL was transformed into a logistic solution powe
The Accuracy Shipping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is ₹162.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is 18.03 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accuracy Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is ₹8.05 and ₹18.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accuracy Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.87%, 3 Years at -19.93%, 1 Year at 5.97%, 6 Month at -11.97%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 9.50%.
