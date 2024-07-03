iifl-logo-icon 1
Accuracy Shipping Ltd Share Price

10.76
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:37 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.1
  • Day's High11.32
  • 52 Wk High18.25
  • Prev. Close11.18
  • Day's Low10.76
  • 52 Wk Low 8.05
  • Turnover (lac)15.34
  • P/E18.03
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.86
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Accuracy Shipping Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

11.1

Prev. Close

11.18

Turnover(Lac.)

15.34

Day's High

11.32

Day's Low

10.76

52 Week's High

18.25

52 Week's Low

8.05

Book Value

7.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162

P/E

18.03

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Accuracy Shipping Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Accuracy Shipping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Accuracy Shipping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Accuracy Shipping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.06

23.39

23.39

15.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.29

91.5

84.33

66.77

Net Worth

115.35

114.89

107.72

81.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

365.23

343.97

331.91

199.45

yoy growth (%)

6.18

3.63

66.4

Raw materials

-6.87

0

0

0

As % of sales

1.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.18

-6.98

-3.71

-2.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.22

5.11

15.32

2.85

Depreciation

-12.36

-15.81

-7.8

-5.48

Tax paid

-3.6

-1.24

-4.95

-1.43

Working capital

20.63

64.76

15.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.18

3.63

66.4

Op profit growth

6.77

8.85

161.46

EBIT growth

42.04

-33.26

262.59

Net profit growth

122.67

-62.64

633.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

708.33

877.34

824.1

374.73

348.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

708.33

877.34

824.1

374.73

348.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

1.46

1.99

0.97

1

Accuracy Shipping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Accuracy Shipping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinay Dinanath Tripathi

Whole-time Director

Rama Vinay Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shipra Jhanwar

Non Executive Director

Vikas Jain

Independent Director

Vishal Bisen

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Poddar

Independent Director

Varun Kacholia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accuracy Shipping Ltd

Summary

Accuracy Shipping Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Accuracy Shipping Private Limited on October 24, 2008. The Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Accuracy Shipping Limited on February 13, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of total logistics solution. The Company offers customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding services, custom house clearance, warehousing and value added services to clients. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. As a multimodal transport operator, the Company offers end-to-end freight services for export and import cargo utilizing multiple modes of transport such as sea, road, rail and air. In addition to using hired fleets, the company also has a fleet of more than 150 vehicles to meet inland transportation requirements. The strength of fleets is one of the biggest advantage for their business operations. The Company incorporated in 2000 as Balaji Shipping Agency by Mr. Vinay Tripathi. They called it Accuracy Shipping Limited (ASL) in 2008. The enterprise began on a modest note and a very clear focus to deliver the highest level of customs clearance services to its customers. ASL was transformed into a logistic solution powe
Company FAQs

What is the Accuracy Shipping Ltd share price today?

The Accuracy Shipping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is ₹162.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is 18.03 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accuracy Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is ₹8.05 and ₹18.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accuracy Shipping Ltd?

Accuracy Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.87%, 3 Years at -19.93%, 1 Year at 5.97%, 6 Month at -11.97%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 9.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accuracy Shipping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accuracy Shipping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.31 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

