Accuracy Shipping Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.06
23.39
23.39
15.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.29
91.5
84.33
66.77
Net Worth
115.35
114.89
107.72
81.83
Minority Interest
Debt
109.29
108.97
116.51
89.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.25
1.47
1.37
0.81
Total Liabilities
225.89
225.33
225.6
171.94
Fixed Assets
69.98
73.69
58.99
55.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.9
0.9
0.49
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
143.18
135.02
158.3
111.22
Inventories
17.63
31.74
15.15
0.71
Inventory Days
0.7
Sundry Debtors
114.33
106.02
133.02
104.74
Debtor Days
104.67
Other Current Assets
62.16
57.39
79.99
29.28
Sundry Creditors
-37.64
-39.76
-47.26
-13.11
Creditor Days
13.1
Other Current Liabilities
-13.3
-20.37
-22.6
-10.4
Cash
11.83
15.7
7.82
5.38
Total Assets
225.89
225.31
225.6
171.93
