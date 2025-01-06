Accuracy Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.22
5.11
15.32
2.85
Depreciation
-12.36
-15.81
-7.8
-5.48
Tax paid
-3.6
-1.24
-4.95
-1.43
Working capital
20.63
64.76
15.44
Other operating items
Operating
16.89
52.82
17.99
Capital expenditure
17.06
39.02
28.07
Free cash flow
33.95
91.84
46.06
Equity raised
116.46
74.4
11.57
Investing
0
0.13
0
Financing
31.55
26.16
26.27
Dividends paid
0
0
1.01
0
Net in cash
181.97
192.53
84.92
