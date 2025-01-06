iifl-logo-icon 1
Accuracy Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.38
(-7.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Accuracy Shipping Ltd

Accuracy Shippi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.22

5.11

15.32

2.85

Depreciation

-12.36

-15.81

-7.8

-5.48

Tax paid

-3.6

-1.24

-4.95

-1.43

Working capital

20.63

64.76

15.44

Other operating items

Operating

16.89

52.82

17.99

Capital expenditure

17.06

39.02

28.07

Free cash flow

33.95

91.84

46.06

Equity raised

116.46

74.4

11.57

Investing

0

0.13

0

Financing

31.55

26.16

26.27

Dividends paid

0

0

1.01

0

Net in cash

181.97

192.53

84.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Accuracy Shipping Ltd

