|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
365.23
343.97
331.91
199.45
yoy growth (%)
6.18
3.63
66.4
Raw materials
-6.87
0
0
0
As % of sales
1.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.18
-6.98
-3.71
-2.67
As % of sales
1.69
2.03
1.11
1.34
Other costs
-323.01
-309.67
-303.12
-187.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.44
90.03
91.32
93.84
Operating profit
29.15
27.3
25.08
9.59
OPM
7.98
7.93
7.55
4.8
Depreciation
-12.36
-15.81
-7.8
-5.48
Interest expense
-5.51
-7.37
-3.39
-2.31
Other income
0.94
0.99
1.44
1.04
Profit before tax
12.22
5.11
15.32
2.85
Taxes
-3.6
-1.24
-4.95
-1.43
Tax rate
-29.48
-24.31
-32.34
-50.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.62
3.87
10.36
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.62
3.87
10.36
1.41
yoy growth (%)
122.67
-62.64
633.77
NPM
2.36
1.12
3.12
0.7
