Accuracy Shipping Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.47
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:38 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Accuracy Shipping Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

365.23

343.97

331.91

199.45

yoy growth (%)

6.18

3.63

66.4

Raw materials

-6.87

0

0

0

As % of sales

1.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.18

-6.98

-3.71

-2.67

As % of sales

1.69

2.03

1.11

1.34

Other costs

-323.01

-309.67

-303.12

-187.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.44

90.03

91.32

93.84

Operating profit

29.15

27.3

25.08

9.59

OPM

7.98

7.93

7.55

4.8

Depreciation

-12.36

-15.81

-7.8

-5.48

Interest expense

-5.51

-7.37

-3.39

-2.31

Other income

0.94

0.99

1.44

1.04

Profit before tax

12.22

5.11

15.32

2.85

Taxes

-3.6

-1.24

-4.95

-1.43

Tax rate

-29.48

-24.31

-32.34

-50.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.62

3.87

10.36

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.62

3.87

10.36

1.41

yoy growth (%)

122.67

-62.64

633.77

NPM

2.36

1.12

3.12

0.7

