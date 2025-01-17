Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.56
Op profit growth
6.66
EBIT growth
41.08
Net profit growth
117.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.86
7.93
EBIT margin
4.81
3.67
Net profit margin
2.36
1.16
RoCE
11.09
RoNW
2.84
RoA
1.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.88
2.74
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.36
-7.82
Book value per share
54.54
48.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.85
0.5
P/CEPS
-2.12
-0.17
P/B
0.09
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
27.52
9.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-29.3
-23.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.86
Inventory days
1.21
Creditor days
-17.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.26
-1.73
Net debt / equity
1.02
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
2.86
2.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-3.5
0.01
Employee costs
-1.81
-2.16
Other costs
-86.82
-89.92
