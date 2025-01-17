iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accuracy Shipping Ltd Key Ratios

9.96
(0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Accuracy Shipping Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.56

Op profit growth

6.66

EBIT growth

41.08

Net profit growth

117.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.86

7.93

EBIT margin

4.81

3.67

Net profit margin

2.36

1.16

RoCE

11.09

RoNW

2.84

RoA

1.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.88

2.74

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.36

-7.82

Book value per share

54.54

48.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.85

0.5

P/CEPS

-2.12

-0.17

P/B

0.09

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

27.52

9.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-29.3

-23.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.86

Inventory days

1.21

Creditor days

-17.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.26

-1.73

Net debt / equity

1.02

1.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.86

2.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-3.5

0.01

Employee costs

-1.81

-2.16

Other costs

-86.82

-89.92

Accuracy Shippi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Accuracy Shipping Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.