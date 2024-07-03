Accuracy Shipping Ltd Summary

Accuracy Shipping Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Accuracy Shipping Private Limited on October 24, 2008. The Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Accuracy Shipping Limited on February 13, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of total logistics solution. The Company offers customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding services, custom house clearance, warehousing and value added services to clients. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. As a multimodal transport operator, the Company offers end-to-end freight services for export and import cargo utilizing multiple modes of transport such as sea, road, rail and air. In addition to using hired fleets, the company also has a fleet of more than 150 vehicles to meet inland transportation requirements. The strength of fleets is one of the biggest advantage for their business operations. The Company incorporated in 2000 as Balaji Shipping Agency by Mr. Vinay Tripathi. They called it Accuracy Shipping Limited (ASL) in 2008. The enterprise began on a modest note and a very clear focus to deliver the highest level of customs clearance services to its customers. ASL was transformed into a logistic solution powerhouse, providing unparalleled quality service blended with a focus on total customer satisfaction. From a small family concern, Accuracy Shipping Limited had now made the journey to a truly global logistics solutions partner. As a leading nationwide, logistic solution provider, Company offered all its customers the benefits of solid expertise and in-depth experience, guaranteeing a complete and highly competitive range of services that added value to every single link in the supply chain. The Company has a network of various business partners providing vehicles, warehouses and other assets and services for their business operation. At present, it has been offering its services through their business partners in over more than 35 countries mainly from South Africa, Egypt, Turkey. Italy, Colombo, etc. The Company is a Member of World Cargo Alliance Network, Federation of Freight Forwarders Association in India, Association of Multi model transport operator in India, The Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Life Member of Kandla Mundra Container Transport Welfare Association.The Company was registered as a Multimodal Transport Operator under Multimodal Transportation Goods Act, 1993 in 2016. In June 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 42,57,600 Equity Shares. The Company s equity shares were listed on the SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) with effect from June 22, 2018 and Migrated to NSE Main Board effective from December 11, 2020.The Company started a new segment in Motors Division and named it ASL Motors which exclusively deals in sales and service of HCV vehicle of M/s Ashok Leyland Limited in 2021-22.