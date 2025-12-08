iifl-logo

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Dec, 2025|04:02 PM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.14

7.76

Net Worth

9.39

8.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

500.25

29.7638,099.94376.751.842,351.36167.36

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

396.8

106.6729,671.7861.2402,381.51134.85

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

244.3

168.4827,068.2348.990160.9842.16

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,457.6

50.0512,950.8879.50.461,549.33712.86

Blackbuck Ltd

BLACKBUCK

629.95

29.8711,412.8830.580148.6772.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashwini Container Movers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Bhaskar Kisan Pawar

Managing Director

Govind Janabhau Sable

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sainath Bhaskar Pawar

Independent Director

Kalpana Mogal Nikam

Independent Director

Keyur Atul Shah

Independent Director

Namrata Uday Jage

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Pradeep Kini

Registered Office

#.409 Skylark Premises Co-Op,

Society Ltd Sector 11 Plot.#63,

Maharashtra - 400614

Tel: +91 22 2742 0030

Website: http://www.ashwinimovers.com

Email: compliance@ashwinimovers.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ashwini Container Movers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ashwini Container Movers Ltd share price today?

The Ashwini Container Movers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashwini Container Movers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd?

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashwini Container Movers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashwini Container Movers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.