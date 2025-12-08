No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.14
7.76
Net Worth
9.39
8.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
500.25
|29.76
|38,099.94
|376.75
|1.84
|2,351.36
|167.36
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
396.8
|106.67
|29,671.78
|61.24
|0
|2,381.51
|134.85
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
244.3
|168.48
|27,068.23
|48.99
|0
|160.98
|42.16
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,457.6
|50.05
|12,950.88
|79.5
|0.46
|1,549.33
|712.86
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
629.95
|29.87
|11,412.88
|30.58
|0
|148.67
|72.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Bhaskar Kisan Pawar
Managing Director
Govind Janabhau Sable
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sainath Bhaskar Pawar
Independent Director
Kalpana Mogal Nikam
Independent Director
Keyur Atul Shah
Independent Director
Namrata Uday Jage
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Pradeep Kini
#.409 Skylark Premises Co-Op,
Society Ltd Sector 11 Plot.#63,
Maharashtra - 400614
Tel: +91 22 2742 0030
Website: http://www.ashwinimovers.com
Email: compliance@ashwinimovers.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Ashwini Container Movers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.