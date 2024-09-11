iifl-logo-icon 1
Western Carriers India Ltd Share Price

121.45
(4.79%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115.99
  • Day's High135
  • 52 Wk High177
  • Prev. Close115.9
  • Day's Low115.99
  • 52 Wk Low 109.97
  • Turnover (lac)2,992.12
  • P/E15.04
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value82.02
  • EPS8.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,238.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Western Carriers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

115.99

Prev. Close

115.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2,992.12

Day's High

135

Day's Low

115.99

52 Week's High

177

52 Week's Low

109.97

Book Value

82.02

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,238.25

P/E

15.04

EPS

8.09

Divi. Yield

0

Western Carriers India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Western Carriers (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Flat listing for Western Carriers India IPO

Flat listing for Western Carriers India IPO

24 Sep 2024|09:54 AM

The initial share sale being oversubscribed 30.46 times during its three-day bidding period.

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

20 Sep 2024|05:16 PM

Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.

Western Carriers' IPO subscribed to 25.85 times as of Day 3

Western Carriers' IPO subscribed to 25.85 times as of Day 3

19 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

The company sold its shares for ₹163-172 per share. Western Carriers' post-listing market capitalisation is expected to be ₹1,754 crore.

Western Carriers IPO Oversubscribed 12.75 Times

Western Carriers IPO Oversubscribed 12.75 Times

18 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

The business expects to collect Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh offering of Rs 400 crore and an offer to sell shares for Rs 92.9 crore.

Western Carriers India IPO subscribed 8.20 times on Day 3

Western Carriers India IPO subscribed 8.20 times on Day 3

17 Sep 2024|03:08 PM

The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE. The company plans to raise 492.88 crore.

Western Carriers (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.89%

Non-Promoter- 14.05%

Institutions: 14.05%

Non-Institutions: 14.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Western Carriers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.35

39.35

39.35

39.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

11.66

Reserves

359.07

279.13

218.12

157.19

Net Worth

398.42

318.48

257.47

208.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,685.77

1,633.06

1,470.88

1,110.11

1,067.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,685.77

1,633.06

1,470.88

1,110.11

1,067.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.76

4.79

4.92

3.79

6.25

View Annually Results

Western Carriers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Western Carriers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Western Carriers India Ltd

Summary

Western Carriers (India) Limited was incorporated as Western Carriers (India) Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal dated March 23, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Western Carriers (India) Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2013 issued by the RoC, to Company. The Company is a player in the Indian logistics industry and is engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancillary services. Through the combined experience of Company and Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, the Company has experience in road, rail and sea / river multi-modal movement for domestic as well as EXIM cargo in and out of India. The Company operate on a scalable, asset-light business model which enables to provide differentiated 3PL and 4PL solutions. The Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, established his logistics business as a rail-focused logistics business in 1972, which was later acquired by the Company in July, 2013 as a going concern. The Company took over all the assets and liabilities of the Sole Proprietorship in 2013. Company catered to the integrated multi-modal logistics requirements of a leading Indian mining and resources group involving rail movement for all circuits, acting as Customs House Agent at ports such as Vizag, Kolkata, Haldia, Paradip and JNPT, as well as finished goods handling at their plant, including material handover, container stu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Western Carriers India Ltd share price today?

The Western Carriers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Western Carriers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western Carriers India Ltd is ₹1238.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Western Carriers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Western Carriers India Ltd is 15.04 and 1.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Western Carriers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western Carriers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western Carriers India Ltd is ₹109.97 and ₹177 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Western Carriers India Ltd?

Western Carriers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.83%, 3 Month at -19.63% and 1 Month at -7.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Western Carriers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Western Carriers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.89 %
Institutions - 13.36 %
Public - 14.75 %

