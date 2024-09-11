Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹115.99
Prev. Close₹115.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,992.12
Day's High₹135
Day's Low₹115.99
52 Week's High₹177
52 Week's Low₹109.97
Book Value₹82.02
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,238.25
P/E15.04
EPS8.09
Divi. Yield0
The initial share sale being oversubscribed 30.46 times during its three-day bidding period.Read More
Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.Read More
The company sold its shares for ₹163-172 per share. Western Carriers' post-listing market capitalisation is expected to be ₹1,754 crore.Read More
The business expects to collect Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh offering of Rs 400 crore and an offer to sell shares for Rs 92.9 crore.Read More
The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE. The company plans to raise 492.88 crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.35
39.35
39.35
39.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
11.66
Reserves
359.07
279.13
218.12
157.19
Net Worth
398.42
318.48
257.47
208.2
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,685.77
1,633.06
1,470.88
1,110.11
1,067.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,685.77
1,633.06
1,470.88
1,110.11
1,067.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.76
4.79
4.92
3.79
6.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Western Carriers India Ltd
Summary
Western Carriers (India) Limited was incorporated as Western Carriers (India) Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal dated March 23, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Western Carriers (India) Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2013 issued by the RoC, to Company. The Company is a player in the Indian logistics industry and is engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancillary services. Through the combined experience of Company and Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, the Company has experience in road, rail and sea / river multi-modal movement for domestic as well as EXIM cargo in and out of India. The Company operate on a scalable, asset-light business model which enables to provide differentiated 3PL and 4PL solutions. The Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, established his logistics business as a rail-focused logistics business in 1972, which was later acquired by the Company in July, 2013 as a going concern. The Company took over all the assets and liabilities of the Sole Proprietorship in 2013. Company catered to the integrated multi-modal logistics requirements of a leading Indian mining and resources group involving rail movement for all circuits, acting as Customs House Agent at ports such as Vizag, Kolkata, Haldia, Paradip and JNPT, as well as finished goods handling at their plant, including material handover, container stu
Read More
The Western Carriers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western Carriers India Ltd is ₹1238.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Western Carriers India Ltd is 15.04 and 1.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western Carriers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western Carriers India Ltd is ₹109.97 and ₹177 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Western Carriers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.83%, 3 Month at -19.63% and 1 Month at -7.28%.
