Western Carriers secures ₹558 Crore from Jindal Stainless

26 Jun 2025 , 02:17 PM

Western Carriers India Limited announced that it has bagged a contract worth ₹558 Crore from Jindal Stainless Limited. The contract is related to logistics. 

The contract received is for a period of 3 years and includes the movement of stainless steel products within the country. Under the agreement terms, Western Carrier India will be responsible for dispatch of slabs, coils, and street plates in DSO containers across various destinations across India.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajendra Sethia commented that this is a prestigious contract that reinforces the company’s capabilities in managing large-scale, mission-critical logistics operations within India.

Western Carriers (India) is a multi-modal, rail-focused, 4PL asset-light logistics business. The company offers customisable, multi-modal logistics solutions including rail, water, road, and air transportation and a customized range of value-added services.

The company plans to enhance its service delivery over the years via robust growth and operational efficiency. 

Western Carriers (India) was first established in March 2011. The company’s key customers include Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta, BALCO, Tata Consumer Products, Wagh Bakri, BPCL, DHL, etc.

At around 2.13 PM, Western Carriers was trading 4.53% higher at ₹115.66, against the previous close of ₹110.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹123, and ₹114.70 respectively.

