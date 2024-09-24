Western Carriers (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further the trading window of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2024 has inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 duly reviewed by the Audit committee, and noted the Limited Review Report in respect of the abovementioned financial results, issued by D C Dharewa & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN:322617E), Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)