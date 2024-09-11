iifl-logo-icon 1
Western Carriers India Ltd Half Yearly Results

114.16
(-1.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|10:49:58 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

854.14

858.35

827.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

854.14

858.35

827.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.25

3.37

2.4

Total Income

857.4

861.71

829.82

Total Expenditure

782.54

777.16

762.54

PBIDT

74.85

84.55

67.27

Interest

12.8

12.96

9.22

PBDT

62.05

71.59

58.06

Depreciation

11

11.41

9.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

13.5

15.95

12.63

Deferred Tax

-0.3

-0.36

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

37.86

44.59

35.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

37.86

44.59

35.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

37.86

44.59

35.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.73

5.67

4.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

50.98

39.35

39.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.76

9.85

8.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.43

5.19

4.32

Flat listing for Western Carriers India IPO

24 Sep 2024|09:54 AM

The initial share sale being oversubscribed 30.46 times during its three-day bidding period.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

20 Sep 2024|05:16 PM

Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.

Read More
Western Carriers' IPO subscribed to 25.85 times as of Day 3

19 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

The company sold its shares for ₹163-172 per share. Western Carriers' post-listing market capitalisation is expected to be ₹1,754 crore.

Read More
Western Carriers IPO Oversubscribed 12.75 Times

18 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

The business expects to collect Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh offering of Rs 400 crore and an offer to sell shares for Rs 92.9 crore.

Read More
Western Carriers India IPO subscribed 8.20 times on Day 3

17 Sep 2024|03:08 PM

The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE. The company plans to raise 492.88 crore.

Read More
Western Carriers India IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

17 Sep 2024|12:48 PM

The IPO is open for public subscription from September 13 to September 18, with share allotment likely to be finalized on September 19.

Read More
Western Carriers IPO subscribed 3.24 times so far

16 Sep 2024|01:58 PM

On Monday, until 1:53 p.m., the IPO got a 3.24 times subscription, with bids for 6,80,43,309 shares outnumbering the 2,08,68,467 shares offered.

Read More

