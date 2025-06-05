iifl-logo
Western Carriers bags ₹27.73 crore order from Jindal Stainless

5 Jun 2025 , 11:40 PM

Western Carriers (India) Ltd. has received a new work order from Jindal Stainless Ltd. The contract is valued at ₹27.73 crore and involves trip basis and hiring for container movement inside Jindal Stainless’s Jaipur plant. The scope includes trip-based trailer services to support internal logistics within the plant. The order is to be completed over a period of two years.

Earlier this year, in January, Western Carriers had secured a ₹139 crore contract from Vedanta Ltd. That contract covers material handling at Vedanta’s JSG plant and includes import cargo, domestic finished goods, and exports. The agreement with Vedanta is spread over four years and marks one of the company’s larger logistics assignments. Western Carriers made its stock market debut on September 24, 2024.

Regarding the listing, the shares opened at ₹171 on NSE, just below the issue price of ₹172. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹170, marking a 1.16% discount to the IPO price. Despite the muted debut, the company continues to add high-value contracts to its order book.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Western Carriers (India) Ltd closed ₹106.88 which is a 4.09% dip than the previous close. The stock has dipped 32% in the last year, 7.09% in the year-to-date, and 42% gain in the previous month.

