Western Carriers India Ltd Management Discussions

In this Red Herring Prospectus, unless specified otherwise, any reference to " the Company " or " our Company " refers to Western Carriers (India) Limited, on a standalone basis, and a reference to " we " , " us " or " our " : (i) for any period prior to May 9, 2023, is a reference to our Company together with our Erstwhile Subsidiary and our Associates which existed as of and for the relevant year covered by the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, on a consolidated basis, and (ii) for any period on or after May 9, 2023, is a reference to our Company and our Associates, on a consolidated basis.

The following discussion and analysis are intended to convey the management s perspective on our restated consolidated financial condition and results of operations as of and for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and references to a particular Financial Year or Fiscal are to the 12- month period ended March 31 that year, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, the financial information as of and for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 included in this section has been derived from the Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in this Red Herring Prospectus on page 237. We have also included various financial and operational performance indicators in this Red Herring Prospectus, some of which have not been derivedfrom the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The manner of calculation and presentation of some of the financial and operational performance indicators, and the assumptions and estimates used in such calculations, may vary from that used by other companies in India and other jurisdictions. Also see " Risk Factors —47. This Red Herring Prospectus includes certain Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures related to our operations and financial performance. The Non-GAAP Measures and industry measures may vary from any standard methodology that is applicable across the Indian logistics industry and, therefore, may not be comparable with financial or industry related statistical information of similar nomenclature computed and presented by other companies. " on page 61.

Ind AS differs in certain respects from Indian GAAP, IFRS and U.S. GAAP and other accounting principles with which prospective investors may be familiar. We have not attempted to quantify the impact of the IFRS or U.S. GAAP on the financial information included in this Red Herring Prospectus, nor do we provide a reconciliation of our financial information to IFRS or U.S. GAAP. Also see " Risk Factors—55. Significant differences exist between Ind AS and other accounting principles, such as Indian GAAP, IFRS and U.S. GAAP, which may be material to investors assessments of our financial condition, result of operations and cash flows. " on page 64.

Some of the information in this section, including information with respect to our plans and strategies, contain forwardlooking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. You should read " Forward-Looking Statements " and " Risk Factors " beginning on pages 26 and 28, respectively, for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to those statements that may affect our business, financial condition or results of operations.

Unless stated otherwise, industry and market data used in this section have been extracted from the 1Lattice Report, which has been commissioned, and paid for, by our Company exclusively in connection with the Offer pursuant to an engagement letter dated May 30, 2022 read with letter dated August 5, 2024. For further information, see " Risk Factors—48. Industry information included in this Red Herring Prospectus has been derived from the 1Lattice Report, which is prepared by 1Lattice and exclusively commissioned and paid for by our Company for the purposes of the Offer, and any reliance on information from the 1Lattice Report for making an investment decision in the Offer is subject to inherent risks. " on page 61. Also see " Certain Conventions, Presentation of Financial, Industry and Market Data " on page 22. A copy of the 1Lattice Report is available on our Company s website at www.western-carriers. com from the date of this Red Herring Prospectus until the Bid/Offer Closing Date.

OVERVIEW

We are the largest private, multi-modal, rail focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company in India in terms of container volumes handled/operated by private players in Fiscal 2023. Our domestic and EXIM market share, based upon container volumes handled, was 6% and 2%, respectively, in Fiscal 2023 (Source: lLattice Report). We have several years of experience in road, rail and sea / river multi-modal movement for domestic as well as EXIM cargo in and out of India. The metrics set out below reflect the scale and growth of our operations.

We operate on a scalable, asset-light business model which enables us to provide differentiated 3PL and 4PL solutions. We endeavour to address complexities (in terms of scale of operations and logistics requirements) by creating customised, one-stop/single-window, end-to-end and integrated logistics solutions for our customers, which involve a variety of value-added services across the supply chain.

Our Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, established his logistics business as a rail-focused logistics business in 1972, which was later acquired by our Company in 2013. Over the last 50 years, our business has continued to evolve to provide end-to-end, customised, multi-modal logistics solutions across the supply chain integrating road, railway, water and air logistics along with a customised suite of value-added services.

Set out below is a graphical representation of our multi-modal logistics solutions and services.

See " Our Business—Overview " on page 163 for a graphical representation of the range of value-added services we offer at different stages of a supply chain. Please also see " Our Business—Our Business and Operations " on page 180 for further details.

Our customer relationships

We have long-standing relationships with customers across varied sectors such as metals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, oil and gas and retail. Some of our key customers include:

Sector Key Customers Metals Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSL, JSW, BALCO and Vedanta FMCG HUL, Coca Cola India, Tata Consumer, Wagh Bakri and CG Foods Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Cipla, MCPI, Haldia and GHCL Oil and Gas BCPL Utilities and others* Sleepwell and DHL

* Other sectors include building material, textile, power, electrical equipment and retail.

These long-standing relationships have also contributed to the growth of our revenues from our existing customers and the expansion of our customer base. In Fiscal 2024, 80% of our revenues originated from customers who had been transacting with us for over three years and our customer retention rate for our top 10 customers was 100%. We continue to evolve our business with progressing needs of our customers, some of whom are industry leaders in their respective sectors. We believe this enables us to grow our business organically alongside our customers. We believe

that the several years of experience of our Company and our Promoters, along with our commitment to customer centric service, our efficiency and on-time delivery has resulted in many of our customers considering us as their partner of choice.

For almost all of our customers, we provide customised ‘ one-stop/single-window, end-to-end 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions meeting their unique requirements, which lets them choose from our suite of customised value-added solutions such as inventory planning, warehouse planning and management, cargo and material handling and packaging, customs house clearance, pre-shipment inspection and containerization. For instance, in Fiscal 2022, we catered to the integrated multi-modal logistics requirements of an Indian mining and resources group involving rail movement for all circuits, acting as customs house agent at ports such as Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, West Bengal, Haldia, West Bengal, Paradip, Odisha and JNPT, Maharashtra, as well as finished goods handling at their plant, including material handover, container stuffing and rake loading. We have been associated with this Indian mining and resources group as a business partner since 2008.

Over the years, our quality of service and end-to-end solution implementation capabilities have been recognised by our customers such as Tata Steel, Hindalco and BALCO. In particular, we were recognised for outstanding contribution under the category of " Support for New Trials " by Tata Steel and we received the monthly ‘ CEO award for the ‘ Best Business Partner in 2021 from BALCO and an appreciation award for outstanding services and timeliness from Hindalco in Belagavi, Karnataka in 2022. We received the " Most Valued Partner-Transportation " award for Fiscal 2022 from JCAPCPL (a joint venture between Tata Steel and Nippon Steel Corporation).

We believe that our technological capabilities play a key role in helping us effectively manage our operations, maintaining operational and fiscal controls, and supporting our efforts to enhance client service levels and deliver shipments on time. According to the 1Lattice Report, we have been at the forefront of integrating modern technology into our services. For further details, see " Our Business —Technology " on page 184.

Our long-standing relationships with our third-party service providers who provide us with some of the assets necessary for our operations, ie., vehicles, warehouses, railway flat, rakes and wagons, give us control over our capacity and fleet, and the scheduling, routing, storing, and delivery of goods managed by us. We are one of the largest platinum business associate and the largest associate partner of an Indian rail container logistics provider in terms of railway TEUs, in Fiscal 2024, according to the 1Lattice Report. Approximately 6% of the domestic railway TEUs and approximately 4% of the export-import market railway TEUs of this Indian rail container logistics provider s business in Fiscal 2023 was handled by us making us the only associate partner of this Indian rail container logistics provider which provides substantial volume (4% in Fiscal 2023) of EXIM business to them, according to the lLattice Report.

Our experienced management team has project execution and development skills, which enable us to execute projects efficiently. Further, our understanding of customers supply chain, regional market dynamics for multi-modal transportation, long-standing relationships with our customers and our connection with the Indian Railways enables us to deliver cost and time effective solutions for our customers.

We have demonstrated a successful track record of growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit for the year, with revenue from operations increasing to ?16,857.69 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?14,708.75 million in Fiscal 2022, representing a CAGR of 4.65%, EBITDA increasing to ?1,518.24 million in Fiscal 2024 from ? 1,088. 87 million in Fiscal 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.72%, and profit for the year increasing to ? 803.47 million in Fiscal 2024 from ? 611.29 million in Fiscal 2022, representing a CAGR of 9.54%. Our EBITDA Margin was 9.01%, 7.74% and 7.40% in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our RoE and RoCE remained broadly consistent in Fiscal 2024 compared with Fiscal 2022. Our RoE was 22.41%, 24.84% and 26.92% in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our RoCE was 29.23%, 29.71% and 33.40% in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. In Fiscal 2022, our RoE and RoCE was among the highest and in Fiscal 2024 our RoCE was among the highest in the speciality logistics industry, according to the 1Lattice Report.

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain key performance indicators that are presented below as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these key performance indicators is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in this Red Herring Prospectus. We present these key performance indicators because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Further, these key performance indicators may differ from the similar information used by other companies, including peer companies, and hence their comparability may be limited. Therefore, these metrics should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to Ind AS measures of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or results of operations.

The table below sets forth summary details of our key financial and operational performance indicators as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Particulars * As of and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenue from operations (f million) 16,857.69 16,330.63 14,708.75 Revenue growth rate (%) 3.23 11.03 32.50 Profit after tax (PAT)(1) (f million) 803.47 715.65 611.29 Profit Margin1? (%) 4.77 4.38 4.16 EBITDA? (f million) 1518.24 1,264.49 1,088.87 EBITDA Growth rate (%) 20.07 16.13 28.68 EBITDA Margin? (%) 9.01 7.74 7.40 Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio? 1.52 1.41 1.03 Debt to Equity Ratio? 0.67 0.66 0.58 Return on Equity (RoE)? (%) 22.41 24.84 26.92 Return on Capital Employed (RoCE)(8) (%) 29.23 29.71 33.40 Working capital days? 96 73 58 Throughput volume (TEU)(10) Of which: - Domestic 60,863.00 71,458 66,760 - EXIM 151,637.00 121,679 149,950 Throughput volume growth 10.03 (10.88) 20.87

* The KPIs disclosed in the table above have been approved by our Audit Committee pursuant to their resolution dated September 7, 2024 and have been verified and certified by Abhijit Dutt & Associates, Chartered Accountants, pursuant to their certificate dated September 7, 2024. This certificate has been designated a material document for inspection in connection with the Offer. See "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection " on page 410. The Audit Committee, in its resolution dated September 7, 2024, has confirmed that our Company has not disclosed any KPIs to any investors/shareholders at any point of time during the three years preceding the date hereof.

Notes:

(1) PAT refers to restated profit after tax.

(2) Profit Margin quantifies our efficiency in generating profits from our revenue and is calculated by dividing our profit for the year by our revenue from operations during the relevant year/period.

(3) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(4) EBITDA Margin refers to EBITDA during a given period as a percentage of revenue from operations during that period.

(5) Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio refers to net debt (i.e., borrowings (current and non-current) and current maturities of long-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances (current and non-current)) divided by EBITDA.

(6) Debt to Equity Ratio is calculated as total borrowings divided by total equity.

(7) RoE refers to profit for the year/period, divided by the average total equity (sum of opening and closing divided by two) during that year and is expressed as a percentage.

(8) RoCE refers to EBIT divided by Capital Employed and is expressed as a percentage. EBIT refers earnings before interest and taxes. Capital Employed refers to the sum of Net Worth, long-term borrowing, lease liability and deferred tax.

(9) Working capital days describes the number of days it takes for us to convert our working capital into revenue and is calculated by deducting trade payable days from trade receivable days. Trade receivables days have been calculated as trade receivables divided by revenue from operations multiplied by 365 days for the complete fiscal years. Trade payables days have been calculated as trade payables divided by operational expenses multiplied by 365 days for the complete fiscal years.

(10) Throughput volume refers to consolidated number of TEUs transported during a specified period, which is classified according to the mode of transport and broadly covers EXIM (which encompasses movement of goods outside India) and domestic/coastal transport (which encompasses movement of goods within India).

Non-GAAP Measures and Financial and Operational Performance Indicators

We use certain supplemental Non-GAAP Measures and certain operational performance indicators such as throughput volume and throughput volume growth to review and analyse our financial and operating performance from period to period, to evaluate our business, and for forecasting purposes. Although these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures are not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards, our management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating us because they are widely used measures to evaluate a company s operating and financial performance. Further, our management believes that when taken collectively with financial measures prepared in accordance with Ind AS, these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures may be helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing results and trends. Presentation of these Non-GAAP Measures, financial

302

and operational performance indicators and other industry measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our historical financial performance, as reported and presented in our Restated Consolidated Financial Information set out in this Red Herring Prospectus.

These Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures are not defined under, or presented in accordance with, Ind AS and have limitations as analytical tools which indicate, among other things, that they do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditure or contractual commitments; changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and the finance cost, or cash requirements. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortised will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. These Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures may differ from similar titled information used by other companies, including peer companies, who may calculate such information differently and hence their comparability with those used by us may be limited. Therefore, these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures should not be viewed as substitutes for performance or profitability measures under Ind AS or as indicators of our operating performance, financial condition, cash flows, liquidity or profitability.

Set out below are definitions of, and reconciliation to GAAP measures pertaining to, certain key Non-GAAP Measures presented in this Red Herring Prospectus, along with a brief explanation of their calculation. Also see

" Risk Factors—47. This Red Herring Prospectus includes certain Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures related to our operations and financial performance. The Non-GAAP Measures and industry measures may vary from any standard methodology that is applicable across the Indian logistics industry and, therefore, may not be comparable with financial or industry related statistical information of similar nomenclature computed and presented by other companies." on page 61.

EBIT, EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

" EBIT" is defined as earnings before interest and taxes. " EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. " EBITDA Margin" is defined as our EBITDA during a given period as a percentage of revenue from operations during that period. The table below reconciles our profit for the year to EBIT and EBITDA, for the periods indicated, and sets out our EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (^ million, unless otherwise specified) Profit for the year (A) 803.47 715.65 611.29 Add: Finance cost 221.78 151.16 139.20 Income tax expense 280.58 245.03 222.38 EBIT (B) 1,305.83 1,111.84 972.87 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 212.41 152.65 116.00 EBITDA (C) 1,518.24 1,264.49 1,088.87 Revenue from operations (D) 16,857.69 16,330.63 14,708.75 EBITDA Margin (C/D) (%) 9.01 7.74 7.40 Change in basis points (bps) from previous year (%) 1.27 0.34 (0.22) Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%o)(1) 16.41 4.59 (2.89)

(1) Our EBITDA Margin increased by 16.41% to 9.01% in Fiscal 2024from 7.74% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to a decrease in

operating expenses. Our EBITDA Margin increased by 4.59% to 7.74% in Fiscal 2023 from 7.40% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to a decrease in other expenses.

Profit Margin

" Profit Margin" quantifies our efficiency in generating profits from our revenue and is calculated by dividing our profit for the year by our revenue from operations during the relevant year/period. The table below sets out our Profit Margin, for the periods indicated.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (t million, unless otherwise specified) Profit for the year (A) 803.47 : 715.65 611.29 Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (t million, unless otherwise specified) Revenue from operations (B) 16,857.69 16,330.63 14,708.75 Profit Margin (A/B) 4.77 4.38 4.16 Change in basis points (bps) from previous year (%) 0.39 0.22 0.15 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(1) 8.90 5.29 3.74

(1) Our Profit Margin increased by 8.90% to 4.77% in Fiscal 2024from 4.38% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to decrease in operating expenses. Our Profit Margin increased by 5.29% to 4.38% in Fiscal 2023 from 4.16% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our other expenses.

Return on Equity

Return on equity ( " RoE " ) is equal to profit for the year/period, divided by the average total equity (sum of opening and closing divided by two) during that year and is expressed as a percentage. The table below sets out the reconciliation of our RoE to our profit, for the periods indicated.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (t million, unless otherwise specified) Profit for the year (A) (1) 803.47 715.65 611.29 Average Total equity (B) 3,584.84 2,880.95 2,271.14 RoE (A/B) (%)(2) 22.41 24.84 26.92 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(1 (9.78) (7.73) 5.40

(1) Interest on preference shares classified as borrowings is a part of our finance cost and consequently not deducted for calculation of preference dividend while calculating profit after tax.

(2) Our RoE decreased by 9.78% to 22.41% in Fiscal 2024from 24.84?% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to increase in our average total equity. Our RoE decreased by 7.73% to 24.84% in Fiscal 2023 from 26.92% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in our average total equity.

Return on Capital Employed

Return on capital employed ( " RoCE " ) is defined as EBIT divided by capital employed. The table below sets out

the calculation of our RoCE, for the periods indicated.

Particulars As of and for Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (t million, unless otherwise specified) EBIT (A) 1,305.83 1,111.84 972.87 Net Worth (B) (1) 3,983.62 3,186.07 2,575.82 Long term borrowings(C) (2) 473.32 528.19 310.70 Non-current lease liability (D) 10.54 28.25 25.88 Capital Employed (E=B+C+D)(3) 4,467.48 3,742.51 2,912.40 RoCE (A)/(E) 29.23 29.71 33.40 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(4) (162) (11.05) 12.57

(1) Net worth attributable to the owners of the Company means the aggregate value of the paid-up share capital and all reserves created out of the profits and securities premium account and debit or credit balance ofprofit and loss account, after deducting the aggregate value of the accumulated losses, deferred expenditure and miscellaneous expenditure not written off, in accordance with the restated and audited statement of assets and liabilities, but does not include reserves created out of revaluation of assets, capital reserve, writeback of depreciation and amalgamation in accordance with the SEBIICDR Regulations as of, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

(2) Long-term borrowings include: (i) current maturity of the long-term borrowings as of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

(3) Capital Employed represents the sum of net worth, long term borrowing, lease liability and deferred tax.

(4) Our RoCE decreased by 1.62% to 29.23% in Fiscal 2024from 29.71% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to increase in our net worth. Our RoCE decreased by 11.05% to 29.71% in Fiscal 2023 from 33.40% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in our long term borrowings.

Return on Net Worth

Return on Net Worth ( " RoNW " ) is a measure of profitability (expressed in percentage) and is defined as profit for the year attributable to our equity shareholders divided by our net worth.

The table below reconciles our profit for the year to RoNW, for the periods indicated.

Particulars As of and for Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (^ million, unless otherwise specified) Profit for the year (A) 803.47 715.65 611.29 Net Worth (B) 3,983.62 3,186.07 2,575.82 Return on Net Worth (A)/(B) (%) 20.17 22.46 23.73 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(1 (10.20) (5.35) 4.81

(1) Our RoNW decreased by 10.20% to 20.17% in Fiscal 2024from 22.46% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to increase in our net worth. Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio

We monitor our capital and financial leverage levels using the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing our net debt (ie., borrowings (current and non-current) and current maturities of long-term-borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances (current and non-current)) by EBITDA. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio shows how many years it would take for us to pay back our debt if our Net Debt and EBITDA are held constant.

The table below sets out the calculation of our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, as of the dates indicated.

Particulars As of and for Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (^ million, unless otherwise specified) Total debt (A) 2,659.98 2,104.71 1,503.96 Cash and cash equivalents (B) 18.79 14.46 25.45 Other bank balances (C) 326.59 313.07 355.12 EBITDA (D) 1,518.24 1,264.49 1,088.87 Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio {(A) - (B+C)} / (D) 1.52 1.41 1.03 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(1) 7.80 36.89 (1121)

A. Our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio increased by 7.80% to 1.52% in Fiscal 2024from 1.41% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to increase in our total debt. Our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio increased by 36.89% to 1.41% in Fiscal 2023 from 1.03% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in our total debt.

Debt to Equity Ratio

" Debt to Equity Ratio " evaluates our financial leverage and is calculated by dividing our total borrowings by total equity. The table below sets out the calculation of our Debt to Equity ratio, for the periods indicated.

Particulars As of and for the Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 (^ million, unless otherwise specified) Total Borrowings (A) 2,659.98 2,104.71 1,503.96 Total Equity (B) 3,983.62 3,186.07 2,575.82 Debt to Equity Ratio (A) / (B) 0.67 0.66 0.58 Percentage increase/(decrease) from previous year (%)(1 1.08 13.14 (15.94)

(1) Our Debt to Equity ratio increased by 1.08% to 0.67% in Fiscal 2024from 0.66% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to increase in total borrowings. Our Debt to Equity Ratio increased by 13.14% in Fiscal 2023 compared to Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in our total borrowings.

305

Key Operational Performance Indicators

Set forth below are some of our key operational performance indicators as of and for the periods indicated, along with reasons for the changes and the increase/(decrease) in these key operational performance indicators during the periods indicated.

Metric Fiscal Primary reasons for the changes, increases or decrease in key operational performance indicators Historic use of the KPIs to analyse, track or monitor our operational and/or financial performance 2024 2023 2022 Throughput volume (TEU) (1) 2,12,500 193,137 216,710 Our throughput by multimodal movement decreased by 10.88% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to shift of transportation of certain commodities to transport by road. These commodities were unviable to transport during COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and restrictions on transport by road. Our throughput by multimodal movement increased 20.87% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in our business activity and number of customers. We use this metric to analyse, track or monitor our business and operational performance as our revenue from operations is primarily dependent on the container volumes that we handle in a particular period and throughput reflects our efficiency. Of which: EXIM (TEU) (1) 1,51,637 121,679 149,950 Our EXIM throughput decreased by 18.85% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to shift of transportation of certain commodities to transport by road. These commodities were unviable to transport during COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and restrictions on transport by road. Our EXIM throughput increased 10.17% in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to an increase in EXIM movements for customers in the metal sector. Domestic (TEU) (1) 60,863 71,458 66,760 Our domestic throughput increased by 7.04% in Fiscal 2023, 54.62% in Fiscal 2022 and increased by 4.36% in Fiscal 2021 primarily due to an increase in domestic movement for customers in the FMCG sector. Throughput volume growth 10.03 (10.88) 20.87

* As certified by Abhijit Dutt & Associates, Chartered Accountants, pursuant to their certificate dated September 7, 2024. This certificate has been designated a material document for inspection in connection with the Offer. See "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection " on page 410. The Audit Committee, in its resolution dated September 7, 2024, has confirmed that the Company has not disclosed any KPIs to any investors at any point of time during the three years preceding the date hereof other than as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus.

Notes:

(1) Throughput volume refers to consolidated number of TEUs transported during a specified period, which is classified according to the mode of transport and broadly covers EXIM (which encompasses movement ofgoods outside India) and domestic/coastal transport (which encompasses movement of goods within India).

For further information, see " Basis for Offer Price" and " Our Business—Financial and Operational Performance Indicators" on pages 111 and 178, respectively.

306

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following is a discussion of the significant factors that have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant effect on our financial condition and results of operations.

Volumes handled

A significant portion of our revenue from operations is dependent on the container volumes that we handle in a particular period. The table below sets forth details of the container volumes we handled for the periods indicated.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 Change from the prior Fiscal Change from the prior Fiscal (TEU) (%) (TEU) (%) (TEU) Total container volumes handled 212,500 10.03 193,137 (10.88) 216,710

* Also see the chart below which depicts the total container volumes handled (in TEU) for the periods indicated below.

TEUS BAR CHART

The container volumes handled increased to 212,500 TEU in Fiscal 2024 compared with to 193,137 TEU in Fiscal 2023 due to acquisition of new business of multimode transportation, and the container volumes handled decreased to 193,137 TEU in Fiscal 2023 compared with to 216,710 TEU in Fiscal 2022 due to shift of transportation of certain commodities to transport by road. These commodities were unviable to transport during COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and restrictions on transport by road.

Our financial performance in these periods has been consistent with these trends. We aim to increase volume of containers handled by way of exploring growth opportunities. Further, we expect favourable government initiatives, including GSNMP, the NLP, National Rail Plan (2024), DFCs and other government initiatives. According to the lLattice Report, the Government aims to bring down high logistics costs in India from approximately 13% to 7-8% of India s GDP. The GSNMP contemplates development of an integrated platform to monitor the progress of projects and logistics initiatives spanning across different ministries which will aid in increasing coordination and planning infrastructure creation and connectivity. However, uncertainty in global economic conditions may slow or hamper our business strategies. For further details, see " Our Business— Competitive Strengths—Strategically positioned to capitalise on a fast-growing logistics market in India " on page 172.

Any unfavourable changes in governmental or regulatory policies may also adversely affect such growth. For further details, see " —Significant factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition—General level of commercial activity and economic conditions in India " on page 309.

307

Relationship with existing customers and acquisition of new customers

We have developed relationships with several key customers. As of March 31, 2024, we served a diverse base of 1,647 customers primarily operating across the metals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, oil and gas and utilities and other sectors.

The table below sets forth sector wise breakdown of our customers as of March 31, 2024.

Sector Number of customers as of March 31, 2024 Metals 65 FMCG 48 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 50 Oil and Gas 12 Utilities and others* 1,472 Total 1,647

* Other sectors include building material, textile, power, electrical equipment and retail.

Our revenue from operations is significantly affected by the number of customers we have. Our service quality, reach and efficiency, coupled with deep integration with our customers supply systems and business processes have led to high customer retention rates and enabled us to gain new customers.

The table below sets out the percentage of revenue from operations from our customers operating in certain sectors, for the periods indicated.

Sector Contribution to revenue from operations Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations (t million) (%) (t million) (%) (t million) (%) Metals 8,978.22 53.26 8,167.77 50.02 8,009.97 54.45 FMCG 3,280.71 19.46 3,536.45 21.66 3,557.65 24.19 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 1,186.27 7.04 1,225.07 7.50 759.00 5.16 Oil and Gas 802.49 4.76 993.45 6.08 713.42 4.85 Utilities and others* 2,610.00 15.48 2,407.89 14.74 1,668.71 11.35

* Other sectors include building material, textile, power, electrical equipment and retail.

The table below sets forth the number of our customers, as of the dates indicated.

Particulars As of March 31, 2023 2023 2022 Number of customers 1,647 1,272 1,064 Of which: Existing customers* 1,252 988 603 New customers 395 284 461

* Existing Customers are customers who were already our customers as of the previous date in the table or prior to April 1, 2021 with respect to March 31, 20022.

Our number of customers increased by 29.48% in Fiscal 2024 and 19.55% in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to an increase in the number of retail customers.

308

While we have a diversified customer base covering prominent businesses across multiple industry verticals, we depend significantly on certain customers that contribute significantly to our revenue from operations. The table below sets out our revenue from operations from our largest customer, top five customers, top 10 customers and top 20 customers for the periods indicated below, including as a percentage of revenue from operations for the respective periods.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations (? million) (%) (? million) (%) (? million) (%) Largest customer 2,776.34 16.47 2,627.70 16.09 2,594.47 17.64 Top five customers 9,619.87 57.07 8,340.09 51.07 8,345.73 56.74 Top 10 customers 12,131.71 71.97 10,966.25 67.15 10,560.68 71.80 Top 20 customers 13,618.14 80.78 12,540.85 76.79 11,915.88 81.01

We believe that our long-standing relationships are largely attributable to our integrated, solution-oriented and customised services which allow us to cater to our customers complex logistics requirements.

We expect that we will continue to be reliant on our key customers for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, any delay in payment by such customers or failure to retain these customers and/or negotiate and execute contracts on terms that are commercially viable, with these select customers, could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Our revenues may be adversely affected if there is an adverse change in any of our key customers supply chain strategies or a reduction in their outsourcing of logistics operations, or if our customers decide to choose our competitors over us or if there is a significant reduction in the volume of our business with such customers. A decline in our key customers business performance may lead to a corresponding decrease in demand for our services, if not suitably replaced with business from another customer. Furthermore, the volume of work performed for these customers may vary from period to period.

General level of commercial activity and economic conditions in India

We operate primarily in India. Therefore, the demand for our services is significantly affected by, and highly dependent on, the general level of commercial activity and economic conditions in India. We believe that our position in the rail-focused multi-modal container logistics industry, our significant experience and our execution capabilities, place us in an advantageous position to leverage the changing regulatory landscape in our favour. Therefore, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the logistics sector and, in particular, the opportunities arising from various schemes of the Gol which have a special focus on multimodal logistics such as the GSNMP.

Further, any slowdown or perceived slowdown in the Indian economy or future volatility in global commodity prices could adversely affect our business. Other factors that could influence demand include continuing fluctuations in fuel costs, labour costs, consumer confidence and other factors affecting consumer spending behaviour. Changes in economic conditions may impact freight volumes and adversely affect our revenues. In addition, an increase in trade deficit, a downgrading in India s sovereign debt rating or a decline in India s foreign exchange reserves could negatively affect interest rates and liquidity, which could adversely affect the Indian economy and our business. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an economic downturn in India and globally. During periods of economic downturn, many companies reduce their logistics spend and we may also experience increased competitive pricing pressure.

Trends in the Indian logistics industry and the continued growth of the rail multimodal logistics industry

The demand for logistics services is significantly affected by, and highly dependent on, the general level of commercial activity and economic conditions in India. It is estimated that the Indian logistics industry will reach approximately ?35.3 trillion by Fiscal 2029, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.3% between Fiscals 2019 to 2029 (Source: ILattice Report).

According to the ILattice Report, the logistics sector is mainly dominated by transportation having approximately 84% share in value terms, which is likely to remain high due to rise in e-commerce and 3PL demand. According to the 1Lattice Report, the multi-modal (rail-road) market in India was around ?1,714 billion in Fiscal 2024 which is expected to grow to ?4,667 billion by Fiscal 2029, growing at a CAGR of 22% in that period. According to the ILattice Report, the share of multi-modal (rail-road) market was approximately 10% of the total transportation

309

market in Fiscal 2024 which is expected to grow close to twice the size to 15% by Fiscal 2029. Out of the contribution made by the transportation sector, road transportation has the highest share in terms of value, i.e. , approximately ?12-14 trillion of total value of transportation through all modes and rail transportation has the highest share in terms of percentage growth, ie, approximately 17% share.

Further, according to the 1Lattice Report, container rail multi-modal (rail-road) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% over the span of next five years, increasing from ?327 billion in Fiscal 2024 to ?975 billion by Fiscal 2029. The share of container rail multi-modal (rail-road) market is approximately 2% of the total logistics market in Fiscal 2024 which is expected to grow to 3% by Fiscal 2029 (Source: lLattice Report). The growth of container rail multi-modal market will be driven by the increasing shift from private siding to freight terminals along with rising need of containerization market in India and running of double stack containers (Source: lLattice Report).

According to the 1Lattice Report, the Indian logistics industry is set to grow owing to a rise in exports and imports, an increase in domestic manufacturing activity, growth in e-commerce, and government policy initiatives such as the PM GSNMP. According to the 1Lattice Report, with strong macro-economic fundamentals along with increased government expenditure in infrastructure, the logistics market has received total institutional investment of approximately US$ 6.0 billion over calendar year 2019-2023. According to the 1Lattice Report, the Government aims to bring down high logistics costs in India from approximately 13% to 7-8% of India s GDP. The GSNMP contemplates development of an integrated platform to monitor the progress of projects and logistics initiatives spanning across different ministries which will aid in increasing coordination and planning infrastructure creation and connectivity. After unification, data exchange on the ULIP is expected to facilitate efficient movement of goods and reduce cost and time. According to the 1Lattice Report, some of the key government initiatives are:

• GSNMP: It was launched in October 2021 and is a ?100 lakh-crore project with a target of building ‘ holistic infrastructure in India. It aims to digitally unify 16 different ministries driven by seven modes of road, rail, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. After unification, data exchange on ULIP will ensure efficient movement of goods, reduce cost and time delays.

• National Infrastructure Pipeline: A total of ?13.69 trillion has been allocated to railways for the period between Fiscals 2020 and 2025, which is 13% of the total capital expenditure in the infrastructure sector.

• National Rail Plan (2024): This entails 100% electrification, additional lines along the high-density networks, upgradation of speed to 160 kmph on certain routes and elimination of all level crossings on all GQ/GD routes. The National Rail Plan, when fully implemented, will develop capacity, infrastructure and drive gradual shift in the freight modal share from current 27% to 40% in 2035.

• Dedicated Freight Corridor: The DFC is expected to be a key differentiator contributing to building an efficient freight transportation system. It will play a key role in improving the proportion of Indian Railways in the multi-modal mix and will help bring down high logistics costs in India. Once DFC is functional, most of the existing freight traffic will be assigned to it. With higher speeds and enhanced design features, DFC will help the Indian Railways provide a cheaper alternative to transport by road.

• National Logistics Policy: The government notified the NLP in 2022, which aims to, among others, lower logistics cost from 13-14% of GDP to 8-10% and create multi-modal logistics parks which will help in enhanced multi-modal infrastructure.

The abovementioned trends in the Indian logistics industry and the growth of the rail multimodal logistics industry could have a significant impact on our revenue from operations. For further details, see " —Results of Operations" on page 325.

Our Cash Operating Expenses

We have witnessed significant growth in our business and operations over the past few years. As we continue to expand the size and scope of our businesses, optimizing our Cash Operating Expenses will be critical to maintaining our competitiveness and profitability, particularly in view of the pricing pressures we face and the highly fragmented and competitive environment that we operate in. Generally, increases in Cash Operating Expenses have been offset through increases in prices of our services. For instance, our road transportation contracts have diesel price variability clauses built-in wherein any increase or decrease in our diesel prices is passed on to our customers. Similarly, any increase or decrease in our rail transportation costs is passed on to our customers. Any increases in our Cash Operating Expenses that we are unable to pass on to our customers through

310

periodic revisions in our prices or otherwise absorb through changes in our operations could adversely affect our results of operations.

We have adopted, and expect to continue to adopt, strategies to optimise our Cash Operating Expenses and enhance our operating efficiencies, which include reorganization of our businesses in a manner that facilitates optimum utilisation of our manpower, our investments in a scalable and flexible asset-light business model, enhancements in our technological capabilities as well as standardization or outsourcing of certain processes and functions.

Set forth below is a table which provides details of our Cash Operating Expenses, for the periods indicated, as well as such expenses as a percentage of our revenue from operations.

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations Amount Percentage of revenue from operations (t million) (%) (t million) (%) (t million) (%) Operational expenses 14,365.85 85.22 14,213.42 87.04 12,804.09 87.05 Employee benefits expense (B)(2) 469.11 2.78 417.52 2.56 370.37 2.52 Other expenses (C)(3) 562.12 3.33 483.11 2.96 494.63 3.36 Cash Operating Expenses (D) = {(A) + (B) + (C)} 15,397.08 91.34 15,114.05 92.55 13,669.09 92.93

(1 Operational expenses consist of freight, handling and other charges.

(2 Employee benefit expenses consist of: (i) salaries, wages and bonus; (ii) contribution to provident fund and other funds; (iii) gratuity; and (iv) staff welfare expenses.

(3 Our other expenses primarily consist of rent expenses, repair and maintenance related to vehicle and equipment, travelling and conveyance expenses and maintenance and upkeep charges.

Freight, handling and other charges is a significant component of our operational expenses. Our operational expenses are directly affected by freight volume levels. Freight, handling and other charges paid to our business partners and service providers represented 85.22%, 87.04% and 87.05% of our total revenue from operations for Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Freight volume levels also directly affect our revenue from operations. We expect our freight, handling and other charges to continue to increase on a period-over-period basis consistent with changes in freight volumes and our revenue from operations. A significant portion of our business is dependent on revenues from our rail container logistics services. Therefore, our operational expenses are significantly impacted by our costs incurred in booking rakes from a Indian rail container logistics provider.

Employee benefit expenses comprise salaries, wages and bonus, contribution to provident and other funds, gratuity and other staff welfare payments such as training, staff insurance and other welfare expenses. These expenses have continued to increase as a result of annual wage increments as well as an increase in the headcount of our employees, which reflects the effects of expansion of our business. Our total employees increased by 6.89%, (1.26)% and 8.68% in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022. Our employees are key to the success of our business. We and our business partners face considerable competition in attracting, recruiting and retaining skilled and experienced manpower.

Set forth below is a table which provides details of our employee benefits expense, for the periods indicated, as well as such expenses as a percentage of our revenue from operations.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of total expenses Amount Percentage of total expenses Amount Percentage of total expenses (t million) (%) (t million) (%) (t million) (%) Salaries, wages and bonus (A) 403.93 2.55 353.86 2.30 313.99 2.25 Contribution to provident fund and other funds(1) (B) 22.33 0.14 19.98 0.13 14.71 0.11 Gratuity 11.67 0.07 9.02 0.06 5.53 0.04

311

Staff welfare expenses (C) 31.18 0.20 34.66 0.22 36.14 0.26 Employee benefits expense D= {(A) + (B) + (C)} 469.11 2.96 417.52 2.71 370.37 2.66

(1 The table below sets forth details of our contribution to provident fund and other funds, for the periods indicated.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of total expenses Amount Percentage of total expenses Amount Percentage of total expenses (? million) (%) (? million) (%) (? million) (%) Contribution to provident fund 22.33 0.14 19.98 0.13 14.71 0.11 Contribution to other funds (i.e., contribution towards employee state insurance) 3.71 0.02 3.39 0.02 3.84 0.03

Our other expenses primarily consist of repair and maintenance related to vehicle and equipment, travelling and conveyance expenses, rent expenses and other general expenses. In Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022 , the principal component of our other expenses was repair and maintenance costs related to vehicle and equipment. Repair and maintenance costs related to vehicle and equipment represented 1.79%, 1.65% and1.99% of our revenue from operations in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022 , respectively.

Continuation of an asset-light business model

We primarily operate on an asset-light business model and a majority of the infrastructure required for our operations is procured through leases or spot market arrangements with our network partners. However, in addition to our leased facilities and hired equipment, we own logistics infrastructure, including heavy and light commercial vehicles, heavy equipment and shipping containers, to specifically meet our customers needs or assets which are essential for running our supply chains efficiently. While we intend to continue to operate on an asset-light business model, we intend to expand our operational capabilities and network infrastructure and capacity across business lines to the extent it assists us in maintaining control over operational quality metrics and improving overall performance as well as allowing us to offer a variety of flexible, scalable solutions and services based on our customers requirements and handle complexities in the supply chain solutions industry. Towards this end, our Company intends to utilize a portion of the Net Proceeds over the course of Fiscals 2025, 2026 and 2027 towards the purchase of commercial vehicles, 40 feet specialised containers and 20 feet normal shipping containers and reach stackers. These purchases will assist us in meeting specific customer requirement that cannot be adequately met through arrangements with third-party service providers.

As described in " Objects of the Offer—Details of the Objects—Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our Company towards purchase of: (i) commercial vehicles; (ii) 40-feet specialised containers and 20-feet normal shipping containers; and (iii) reach stackers" on page 103, while in respect of specialised shipping containers and heavy equipment such as reach stackers, the capital expenditure being funded by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds will be broadly consistent with our periodic capital expenditure cycle in respect of such assets, however, in relation to heavy commercial vehicles, the capital expenditure being funded by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds will be comparatively higher than that incurred by us previously due to higher customer demand for such vehicles, prompted by the requirements under the terms of our work orders from certain customers for transporting and lifting of materials which require us to maintain a dedicated owned fleet of vehicles or which restrict us from plying vehicles older than five/10 years. Consequently, we require additional owned vehicles, more than such purchases in each of the previous three fiscals, to replenish our fleet of vehicles which have aged beyond five/10 years and hence cannot be used in terms of the relevant work orders. In addition, the proportion of commercial vehicles, specialised containers and reach stackers proposed to be acquired by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds in Fiscals 2025, 2026 and 2027 constitutes a relatively small portion compared to the commercial vehicles, specialised containers and handling equipment we operate through spot basis arrangements with our network partners and third-party service providers. Also see " Our Business—Business Strategies— Continue to invest in our infrastructure capabilities " on page 177.

We are larger than any private CTO in India operating on the basis of an asset-light model based on volumes of container operated (Source: lLattice Report). Adoption of an asset-light approach is critical for flexible operations by logistics players. It supports adding or removing logistical capacities easily and offer customised solutions to

312

customers (Source: ILattice Report). In Fiscal 2023, our domestic and EXIM market share, based upon container volume handled, was 6% and 2%, respectively, making us one of the largest private, multimodal, rail focused, 4PL asset-light logistics players in India in terms of container volumes handled/operated by private players in Fiscal 2023 (Source: ILattice Report). Our asset-light business model and our relationships with our third-party service providers, vendors, local players and, in particular, with an Indian rail container logistics provider, has contributed to an increase at a CAGR of approximately (0.65)% in container volume handled by us through rail transportation, from top 216,710 TEUs in Fiscal 2021 to 212,500 TEUs in Fiscal 2024.

Competition

We provide integrated and customised services across the logistics value chain to our customers, which we see as a key differentiator of our business model.

There are significant entry barriers in specialised logistics (Source: ILattice Report). With our end-to-end portfolio of logistics offerings (including our value-added services) and our pan India network, we are able to provide customised solutions to our customers that are tailored based on our deep understanding and experience of the customers needs and the nature of the goods being handled. We believe our customised and end-to-end solutions lead to repeat business, which in turn help us create an entry barrier for our competitors. Our early adoption of an asset-light business model has also created a competitive edge for us. In addition, we constantly expand our network infrastructure and capacity to the extent it assists us in improving quality metrics and overall performance as well as allowing us to offer a variety of flexible, scalable solutions and services in response to our customers complex requirements. However, the Indian road transportation industry is dominated by unorganised players with more than 1,000 active players. This is because of low barriers to entry and high degree of commoditisation. It is estimated that 75% of fleet owners own less than five trucks, 15% of fleet owners own between six and 20 trucks, and only about 10% of fleet owners own more than 20 trucks (Source: ILattice Report). Such fragmented market results in us competing with small local players, other logistics providers and unorganised players who may successfully attract our customers by matching or exceeding the commercial terms we offer to our customers.

Our competitors may successfully attract our customers by matching or exceeding what we offer, expanding their transportation network or increasing the frequency in their existing routes, benefiting from greater economies of scale if they are larger than us and operating efficiencies such as a broader logistics network, a wider range of services, larger brand recognition or greater financial resources than we do, and may be able to devote greater resources to pricing and promotional programs.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The preparation of our financial statements in conformity with Ind AS requires our management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, the accompanying disclosures and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. Although these estimates are based upon management s best knowledge of current events and actions, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in the outcomes requiring a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities in future periods. Changes in estimates are reflected in our financial statements in the period in which changes are made and if material, their effects are disclosed in the notes to our financial statements.

Key accounting policies that are relevant and specific to our business and operations are described below. Our significant accounting policies are described in the notes to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information in

" Restated Consolidated Financial Information on page 237.

New and amended standards adopted by our Group:

Our Company and Erstwhile Subsidiary ( " Our Group") has applied the following amendments to Ind AS for the first time in our latest annual reporting period commencing from April 1, 2023:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2023 dated 31 March 2023 to amend the following Ind AS which are effective from April 1, 2023.

Definition ofAccounting Estimates - Amendments to Ind AS 8

The amendments clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates and changes in accounting policies and the correction of errors. It has also been clarified how entities use measurement techniques and inputs to develop accounting estimates.

313

The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after April 1, 2023 and apply to changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates that occur on or after the start of that period.

The amendments do not have any impact on the Group s financial statements.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to Ind AS 1

The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their ‘ Material accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their ‘ material accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.

The amendments to Ind AS 1 are applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2023. Consequential amendments have been made in Ind AS 107.

Our Group has modified their accounting policy information disclosures to ensure consistency with the amended requirements.

Deferred Tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction - Amendments to Ind AS 12

The amendments narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception under Ind AS 12, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences.

The amendments should be applied to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented, a deferred tax asset (provided that sufficient taxable profit is available) and a deferred tax liability should also be recognised for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with leases and decommissioning obligations. Consequential amendments have been made in Ind AS 101. The amendments to Ind AS 12 are applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2023.

The amendments do not have any impact on the Group s financial statements.

Basis of consolidation

(a) Subsidiary

Subsidiary is entity controlled by the Company. The Company controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases.

The financial statements of the Company and its Subsidiary have been combined on a line-by-line basis by adding together the book value of like items of assets, liabilities, income and expenses after adjustments/elimination of intra Group Balances and intra Group Transactions and resulting unrealised Profits/Losses..

(b) Equity accounted investees

The Group s interests in equity accounted investees comprise interests in associates.

When our Group has significant influence over the other entity, it considers such interests as associates. Significant influence is the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the entity but is not control or joint control over the entity.

The results, assets and liabilities of associates are incorporated in the consolidated financial statements using equity method of accounting after making necessary adjustments to achieve uniformity in application of accounting policies, wherever applicable.

An investment in associate is initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Group s share of profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate. Gain or loss in respect of changes in other equity of associates resulting in divestment or dilution of stake in the associates is recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss.

On acquisition of investment in a associate, any excess of cost of investment over the fair value of the assets and liabilities of the associate, is recognised as goodwill and is included in the carrying value of the investment in the associate. The excess of fair value of assets and liabilities over the investment is recognised directly in equity as capital reserve. The unrealised profits/losses on transactions with associates are eliminated by reducing the

314

carrying amount of investment. The carrying amount of investment in associates is reduced to recognise impairment, if any, when there is evidence of impairment.

When the Group s share of losses of an associate exceeds the Group s interest in that associate (which includes any long term interests that, in substance, form part of the Group s net investment in the associate), our Group discontinues recognising its share of further losses. Additional losses are recognised only to the extent that our Group has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

(c) Obtaining control over existing investment

The difference between the fair value of the initial interest as at the date of obtaining control and its book value is recognised in the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss.

(d) Transactions eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised gains and losses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group s interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

Current versus non-current classification

Our Group presents assets and liabilities in the Consolidated balance sheet based on current/non-current classification.

An asset is classified current when it is:

(a) Expected to be realised or intended to be sold or consumed in the normal operating cycle

(b) Held primarily for the purpose of trading

(c) Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period; or

(d) Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period

Our Group classifies all other assets are classified as non-current.

A liability is classified current when:

(a) It is expected to be settled in the normal operating cycle;

(b) It is held primarily for the purpose of trading;

(c) It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period; or

(d) There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period

Our Group classifies all other liabilities as non-current.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are always classified as non-current assets and liabilities Financial instruments

(a) Recognition and initial measurement

Trade receivables issued are initially recognised when they are originated. All other financial assets and financial liabilities are initially recognised when our Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

A financial asset or financial liability is initially measured at fair value plus, for an item not at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL), transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue.

(b) Classification and subsequent measurement Financial assets

On initial recognition, a financial asset is classified as measured at

315

- amortised cost;

- Fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) or Fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition, except if and in the period our Group changes its business model for managing financial assets. A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL:

- the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and

- the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

A financial asset is measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL:

- the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows and cash flows from sales; and

- the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

All financial assets not classified as measured at amortised cost as described above are measured at FVTPL. This includes all derivative financial assets. On initial recognition, our Group may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost as at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise.

Equity instruments are always classified fair value through profit and loss, except in cases where our Group has elected an irrevocable option of designating the same as fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI).

Financial assets: Subsequent measurement and gains and losses

Financial assets at FVTPL :

These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Net gains and losses, including any interest or dividend income, are recognised in profit or loss.

Financial assets at amortised cost:

These assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The amortised cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in profit or loss.

Financial assets at FVOCI:

These assets are subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income i.e., subsequent changes in fair value of the instrument is recognised in other comprehensive income. Any dividend received on such instruments are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss.

Financial liabilities: Classification, subsequent measurement and gains and losses

Financial liabilities are classified and measured at amortised cost or FVTPL. A financial liability is classified as at FVTPL if it is classified as held-for-trading, or it is a derivative or it is designated as such on initial recognition. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value and net gains and losses, including any interest expense, are recognised in profit or loss. Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is also recognised in profit or loss.

(c) Derecognition

Financial assets:

Our Group derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire, or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and does not retain control of the financial asset.

316

If our Group enters into transactions whereby it transfers assets recognised on its balance sheet, but retains either all or substantially all of the risks and rewards of the transferred assets, the transferred assets are not derecognised.

Financial liabilities:

Our Group derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled, or expire.

Our Group also derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows under the modified terms are substantially different. In this case, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability extinguished and the new financial liability with modified terms is recognised in profit or loss.

(d) Impairment of financial assets

Loss allowance for expected credit losses is recognised for financial assets measured at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income. Our Group recognises life time expected credit losses for all trade receivables that do not constitute a financing transaction.

For financial assets (apart from trade receivables that do not constitute of financing transaction) whose credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition, loss allowance equal to twelve months expected credit losses is recognised. Loss allowance equal to the lifetime expected credit losses is recognised if the credit risk of the financial asset has significantly increased since initial recognition.

(e) Offsetting

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the balance sheet when, and only when, our Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the amounts and it intends either to settle them on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

Revenue from contract with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which our Group expects to be entitled in exchange for those services. Such revenue is recognised upon the Group s performance of its contractual obligations and on satisfying all the following conditions:

(1) Parties to the contract have approved the contract and undertaken to perform their respective obligations;

(2) Such contract has specified the respective rights and obligations of the parties in connection with the transfer of goods or rendering of services (hereinafter the " Transfer " );

(3) Such contract contains specific payment terms in relation to the Transfer;

(4) Such contract has a commercial nature, namely, it will change the risk, time distribution or amount of the Company s future cash flow;

(5) Our Group is likely to recover the consideration it is entitled to for the Transfer to customers.

Revenue is recognised when no significant uncertainty exists regarding the collection of the consideration. The amount recognised as revenue is exclusive of all indirect taxes and net of returns and discounts.

(a) Rendering of services

Our Group generates revenue from services to its customers such as providing freight and other transportation services, warehousing contracts ranging from a few months to a few years. Certain accessorial services may be provided to customers under their transportation contracts, such as unloading and other incidental services. The Group s performance obligations are satisfied over time as customers simultaneously receive and consume the benefits of the Group s services. The contracts contain a single performance obligation, as the distinct services provided remain substantially the same over time and possess the same pattern of transfer. The transaction price is based on the consideration specified in the contract with the customer and contains fixed and variable consideration. In general, the fixed component of a contract represents amounts for facility and equipment costs incurred to satisfy the performance obligation and is recognized over the term of the contract.

In the case of transportation services, performance obligation is created when a customer under a transportation contract submits a shipment note for the transport of goods from origin to destination. These performance obligations are satisfied over the period as the shipments move from origin to destination and revenue is

317

recognized proportionally as a shipment moves and the related costs are recognized as incurred. Performance obligations are short-term, with transit days less than one week. Generally, customers are billed upon completion of shipment, and remit payment according to approved payment terms. The Company recognizes revenue on a net basis when the Company does not control the specific services.

(b) Contract balances

Contract assets

A contract asset is initially recognised for revenue earned from inspection services because the receipt of consideration is conditional on successful completion of the inspection. Upon completion of the inspection, the amount recognised as contract assets is reclassified to trade receivables.

Trade receivables

A receivable is recognised if an amount of consideration that is unconditional is due from the customer (i.e., only the passage of time is required before payment of the consideration is due). Refer to accounting policies for financial assets for initial and subsequent measurements.

Contract liabilities

A contract liability is recognised if a payment is received or a payment is due (whichever is earlier) from a customer before the Company transfers the related goods or services. Contract liabilities are recognised as revenue when the Company performs under the contract (i.e., transfers control of the related goods or services to the customer).

Government grants

Government grants are recognised where there is reasonable assurance that the grant will be received and all attached conditions will be complied with. When the grant relates to an expense item, it is recognised as income on a systematic basis over the periods that the related costs, for which it is intended to compensate, are expensed. When the grant relates to an asset, it is recognised as income in equal amounts over the expected useful life of the related asset.

Income Taxes

Current tax

Current tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date in the countries where the Company or companies within our Group operates and generates taxable income.

Current tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in the statement of profit or loss. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is provided using the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences.

Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, the carry forward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are re-assessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date.

318

Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss. Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in OCI or directly in equity.

Our Group offsets deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities if and only if it has a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets and current tax liabilities and the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority.

Foreign currencies

Items included in the consolidated financial statements are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the functional currency). The Groups financial statements are presented in Indian Rupees, which is the Parent Companys functional and presentation currency.

Transactions and balances

Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by our Group in its functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction first qualifies for recognition.

Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in profit or loss unless they relates to the qualifying cash flow hedges.

Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions.

In determining the spot exchange rate to use on initial recognition of the related asset, expense or income (or part of it) on the derecognition of a non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability relating to advance consideration, the date of the transaction is the date on which the Company initially recognises the non-monetary asset or nonmonetary liability arising from the advance consideration. If there are multiple payments or receipts in advance, the Company determines the transaction date for each payment or receipt of advance consideration..

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment is stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Construction in progress is stated at cost, net of accumulated impairment losses, if any.

Cost of property, plant and equipment includes the costs directly attributable to the acquisition or constructions of assets, or replacing parts of the plant and equipment and borrowing costs for qualifying assets, if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, our Group depreciates them separately based on their specific useful lives.

Subsequent costs are included in the assets carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with them will flow to our Group and the cost of the item can measured reliably. All other repair and maintenance costs are recognised in profit or loss as incurred.

Advance given for acquisition / construction of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets are presented as "Capital Advance" under Other Non Current Assets.

The assets in the process of construction or acquisition but not ready for managements intended use are inculded under Capital Work in progress.

Depreciation is provided on written down value method in the manner and on the basis of useful lives prescribed in Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013. Depreciation on addition / deduction is calculated pro-rata from/to the month of addition / deduction.

An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal (i.e., at the date the recipient obtains control) or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the statement of profit or loss when the asset is derecognised.

The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate.

319

The estimated useful lives of the assets considered by our Group is stated hereunder:

Assets Description Useful Life in Years Office Building 60 Heavy Equipment 15 Heavy Vehicles 6 Office Appliances 5 Computer 3 Other Machinery 15 Motorcycle, Scooter, etc. 10 Motor Vehicles 8 Furniture 10 Electrical Equipment 10

Leases

Our Group assesses at contract inception whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. That is, if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

Our Group as a lessee

Our Group applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. Our Group recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying assets.

Right-of-use assets

Our Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets.

If ownership of the leased asset transfers to our Group at the end of the lease term or the cost reflects the exercise of a purchase option, depreciation is calculated using the estimated useful life of the asset.

Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of the lease, our Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects our Group exercising the option to terminate.

Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.

In calculating the present value of lease payments, our Group uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments.

The Groups lease obligations are presented on the face of the Balance Sheet.

Short-term leases and leases of low value assets

Our Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of assets that are considered to be low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

320

Our Group as a lessor

Leases in which our Group does not transfer substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an asset are classified as operating leases. Rental income arising is accounted for on a straight-line basis over the lease terms and is included in revenue in the statement of profit or loss due to its operating nature. Initial direct costs incurred in negotiating and arranging an operating lease are added to the carrying amount of the leased asset and recognised over the lease term on the same basis as rental income. Contingent rents are recognised as revenue in the period in which they are earned.

Borrowing costs

Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset that necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalised as part of the cost of the asset. All other borrowing costs are expensed in the period in which they occur. Borrowing costs consist of interest and other costs that an entity incurs in connection with the borrowing of funds.

Intangible assets

Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. Subsequent to initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Internally generated intangibles, excluding capitalised development costs, are not capitalised and the related expenditure is reflected in profit or loss in the period in which the expenditure is incurred.

Intangible assets are amortised over the useful economic life (5 years for computer software) and assessed for impairment whenever there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The amortisation period and the amortisation method for an intangible asset with a finite useful life are reviewed at least at the end of each reporting period.

An intangible asset is derecognised upon disposal (i.e., at the date the recipient obtains control) or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising upon derecognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss.

Impairment of assets (other than financial assets)

At each balance sheet date, our Group reviews the carrying value of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that the carrying value of those assets may not be recoverable through continuing use. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is reviewed in order to determine the extent of impairment loss, if any. Where the asset does not generate cash flows that are independent from other assets, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit to which the asset belongs.

Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted. An impairment loss is recognised in the statement of profit and loss as and when the carrying value of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount.

Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying value of the asset (or cash generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount so that the increased carrying value does not exceed the carrying value that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset (or cash generating unit) in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised in the statement of profit and loss immediately.

Provisions and contingencies

Provisions are recognised when our Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

If the effect of the time value of money is material, provisions are discounted using a current pre-tax rate that reflects, when appropriate, the risks specific to the liability. When discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as a finance cost.

321

Disclosure for contingent liabilities is made when there is a possible obligation arising from past events, the existence of which will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of our Group or a present obligation that arises from past events where it is either not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle or a reliable estimate of the amount cannot be made.

Cash and short-term deposits

Cash and short-term deposits in the statement of financial position comprise cash at banks and on hand and shortterm highly liquid deposits with a maturity of three months or less, that are readily convertible to a known amount of cash and subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

For the purpose of the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents consist of cash and short-term deposits, as defined above.

Employee benefits

Short-term employee benefits

Liabilities for short-term employee benefits that are expected to be settled wholly within 12 months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service are recognised in respect of employees services up to the end of the reporting period and are measured at the amounts expected to be paid when the liabilities are settled. The liabilities are presented as current employee related liabilities under other financial liabilities in consolidated balance sheet.

Post - employment benefits

The liability or asset recognised in the Balance Sheet in respect of defined benefit plans is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of the reporting period less the fair value of plan assets. The defined benefit obligation is calculated annually at year end by actuaries using the projected unit credit method.

The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated future cash outflows by reference to market yields at the end of the reporting period on government bonds that have terms approximating to the terms of the related obligation.

The net interest cost is calculated by applying the discount rate to the net balance of the defined benefit obligation and the fair value of plan assets. This cost is included in ‘ Employee Benefits Expense in the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss.

Remeasurement gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are recognised in the period in which they occur, directly in other comprehensive income. These are included in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Changes in the present value of the defined benefit obligations resulting from plan amendments or curtailments are recognisied immediately in profit or loss as past service cost.

Defined contribution plan

Our Group pays provident fund contributions to publicly administered provident fund as per local regulations. The Company has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. The contributions are accounted for as defined contribution plans and the contributions are recognised as employee benefit expense when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available.

Earnings per share

(i) Basic earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing:

• the profit attributable to owners of the Parent

• by the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the financial year

322

(ii) Diluted earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share adjusts the figures used in the determination of basic earnings per share to take into account:

• the after income tax effect of interest and other financing costs associated with dilutive potential equity shares, and

• the weighted average number of additional equity shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

Contributed equity

Equity shares are classified as equity. Incremental cost directly attributable to the issue of new shares or options are shown in equity as reduction, net of tax from the proceeds.

Cash dividend

Our Group recognises a liability to pay a dividend when the distribution is authorised, and the distribution is no longer at the discretion of the Group. As per the corporate laws of India, a distribution is authorised when it is approved by the shareholders. A corresponding amount is recognised directly in equity.

Segment reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker (CODM).

The CODM is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments and has been identified as the Board of Directors of the Parent Company.

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

Total income

Our total income comprises (i) revenue from operations; and (ii) other income.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations comprises revenue from contracts with customers, which includes revenue from freight, handling, agency and other charges.

Other income

Our other income consists of (i) interest income on financial assets measured at amortised cost, which includes interest income from loans to body corporate and others and interest income from deposits with banks; (ii) interest on income-tax refunds; (iii) insurance claims; and (iv) other miscellaneous income.

Set forth below is a breakdown of our other income, for the periods indicated.

Other Income Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total (t million) (%) (t million) (%) (t million) (%) Interest income on financial assets measured at amortised cost Interest income from loans to body corporate and others 19.65 34.84 13.47 28.20 17.51 35.63 Interest income from deposits with banks 20.54 36.41 17.55 36.73 17.56 35.74 Interest on income-tax refunds 6.23 11.04 0.44 0.92

323

Other Income Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total (? million) (%) (^ million) (%) (^ million) (%) Insurance claims 3.47 6.15 9.07 18.99 4.12 8.38 Other miscellaneous income 6.52 11.56 7.24 15.16 9.95 20.25 Total 56.41 100.00 47.77 100.00 49.14 100.00

Expenses

Expenses consist of (i) operational expenses; (ii) employee benefits expense; (iii) finance costs; (iv) depreciation and amortisation expense; (v) and other expenses.

Set out below is a breakdown of our total expenses, for the periods indicated.

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total Amount Percentage of total (^ million) (%) (? million) (%) (^ million) (%) Operational expenses 14,365.85 90.75 14,213.42 92.19 12,804.09 91.96 Employee benefits expense 469.11 2.96 417.52 2.71 370.37 2.66 Finance costs 221.78 1.40 151.16 0.98 139.20 1.00 Depreciation and amortisation expense 212.41 1.34 152.65 0.99 116.00 0.83 Other expenses 562.12 3.55 483.11 3.13 494.63 3.55 Total expenses 15,831.27 100.00 15,417.86 100.00 13,924.29 100.00

Operational expenses

Operational expenses consist of freight, handling and other charges.

Employee benefits expense

Employee benefit expenses consist of: (i) salaries, wages and bonus; (ii) contribution to provident fund and other funds; (iii) gratuity; and (iv) staff welfare expenses.

Finance costs

Finance costs consist of: (i) interest on financial liabilities measured at amortised cost, which includes interest expenses on short-term borrowings from banks and financial institutions, interest expenses on term loans banks, interest expenses on preference shares classified as liabilities, interest expenses on loans from body corporate and interest on other long-term financial liabilities; (ii) interest on lease obligations; and (iii) other borrowing costs.

Depreciation and amortisation expense

Our depreciation and amortisation expense consists of: (i) depreciation on property, plant and equipment; (ii) amortisation on intangible assets; and (iii) depreciation on right of use assets.

Other expenses

Our other expenses primarily consist of (i) donation and subscriptions; (ii) corporate social responsibility expenses; (iii) rent expenses; (iv) repair and maintenance related to vehicle and equipment; (v) maintenance and upkeep charges; (vi) electricity expenses; (vii) bank charges; (viii) travelling and conveyance expenses; (ix) insurance charges; (x) printing and stationery expenses; (xi) telephone expenses; (xii) auditors remuneration; (xiii) allowance for doubtful receivable; (xiv) other general expenses; (xv) loss on early redemption of preference share; (xvi) loss on sale of assets; and (xvii) foreign exchange fluctuation loss.

324

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The table below sets out financial data from our Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss for the periods indicated below, and components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for such periods.

Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 Amount % of total income Amount % of total income Amount % of total income (t million) (%) (t million) (%) (t million) (%) Revenue Revenue from operations 16,857.69 99.67 16,330.63 99.71 14,708.75 99.67 Other income 56.41 0.33 47.77 0.29 49.14 0.33 Total income 16,914.10 100.00 16,378.40 100.00 14,757.89 100.00 Expenses Operational expenses 14,365.85 84.93 14,213.42 86.78 12,804.09 86.76 Employee benefits expense 469.11 2.77 417.52 2.55 370.37 2.51 Finance costs 221.78 1.31 151.16 0.92 139.20 0.94 Depreciation and amortisation expense 212.41 1.26 152.65 0.93 116.00 0.79 Other expenses 562.12 3.32 483.11 2.95 494.63 3.35 Total expenses 15,831.27 93.89 15,417.86 94.14 13,924.29 94.35 Profit before exceptional items 1,082.83 6.40 960.54 5.86 833.60 5.65 Profit from disposal of subsidiary 1.18 0.01 Profit before tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates 1,084.01 6.41 960.54 5.86 833.60 5.65 Share of profit of associates 0.04 0.00 0.14 0.01 0.07 0.00 Profit before tax 1,084.05 6.41 960.68 5.87 833.67 5.65 Tax expense Current tax Current tax for current year 285.86 1.69 245.56 1.50 223.58 1.51 Current tax for earlier years - - - - - 0.00 Deferred tax Deferred tax for current year (5.28) (0.03) (0.53) 0.00 (1.20) (0.01) Total tax expense 280.58 1.66 245.03 1.50 222.38 1.50 Profit for the year/period 803.47 4.75 715.65 4.37 611.29 4.15

Fiscal 2024 compared to Fiscal 2023 Total income

Our total income increased by 3.27% to ? 16, 914.0 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?16,378.40 million in Fiscal 2023, the primary reasons for which are discussed below.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 3.23% to ? 16,857.69 million in Fiscal 2024 (representing approximately 99.67% of our total income in that year) from ?16,330.63 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 99.71% of our total income in that year), primarily due to an increase in revenue from contracts

325

with customers, which was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from our freight, handling, agency and other related activities, the increased use of our rail container logistics services by our customers and the addition of 395 new customers during Fiscal 2024.

Other income

Our other income increased by 18.09% to ?56.41 million in Fiscal 2024 (representing approximately 0.33% of our total income in that year) from ?47.77 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 0.29% of our total income in that year), primarily due to a 45.88% increase in interest income from loans to body corporate and others to ?19.65 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?13.47 million in Fiscal 2023.

Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 2.68% to ? 15,831.27 million in Fiscal 2024 (representing approximately 93.89% of our total income in that year) from ?15,417.86 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 94.14% of our total income in that year). The 2.68% increase in expenses was commensurate with the 3.23% increase in our revenue from operations. The primary reasons for the increase in expenses are discussed below.

Operational expenses

Our operational expenses increased by 1.07% to ?14,365.85 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?14,213.42 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase was consistent with an increase in our revenue from operations due to an increase in revenue from our freight, handling, agency and other related activities, the increased use of our rail container logistics services by our customers and the addition of 395 new customers during Fiscal. Our operational expenses represented approximately: (i) 84.93% of our total income in Fiscal 2024, compared with 86.78% of our total income in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 90.75% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2024, compared with 92.19% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 12.36% to ?469.11 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?417.52 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and bonus by 14.15% to ?403.93 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?353.86 million in Fiscal 2023, which increase was primarily due to general increases in salaries, wages and bonus due to inflation. Our employee benefit expense represented approximately: (i) 2.77% of our total income in Fiscal 2024, compared with 2.55% of our total income in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 2.96% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2024, compared with 2.71% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023.

Finance cost

Our finance cost increased by 46.72% to ? 221.78 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?151.16 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to a (i) 44.44%increase in interest expenses on short-term borrowings form banks and financial institutions to ?161.95 million in Fiscal 2024 from ^112.12 million in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 127.80% increase in other borrowing costs to ?14.83 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?6.51 million in Fiscal 2023, which was primarily due to an increase in our total borrowings from banks. Our finance cost represented approximately: (i) 1.31% of our total income in Fiscal 2024, compared with 0.92% of our total income in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.40% of our total expense in Fiscal 2024, compared with 0.98% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

Our depreciation and amortisation increased by 39.15% to ?212.41 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?152.65 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to 47.69% increase in depreciation on property plant and equipment of ?190.82 million in Fiscal 2024 compared with ?129.20 million in Fiscal 2023. Our depreciation and amortisation expenses represented approximately: (i) 1.26% of our total income in Fiscal 2024, compared with 0.93% of our total income in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.34% of our total expense in Fiscal 2024, compared with 0.99% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023.

Other expenses

Our other expenses increased by 16.35% to ?562.12 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?483.11 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase in our other expenses was primarily due to, among other things:

• a 74.32% increase in donation and subscriptions to ?10.32 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?5.92 million in Fiscal 2023, which was due to increase in donation to various religious and social welfare organisation;

326

• a 190% increase in corporate social responsibility expenses to ?29.00 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?10.00 million in Fiscal 2023.

• a 12.27% increase in rent expenses to ?34.69 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?30.90 million in Fiscal 2023, which was due to increase in rent amount;

• a 61.81% increase in insurance charges to ^31.10 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?19.22 million in Fiscal 2023, which was due to increase in premium amount; and

• a 23.12% increase in other general expenses to ?87.33 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?70.93 million in Fiscal 2023, which was due to increase in business activities.

The abovementioned decreases in expenses were partially offset by a decrease in travelling and conveyance expenses to ?40.62 million in in Fiscal 2024 from ?46.77 million in Fiscal 2023.

Our other expenses represented approximately: (i) 3.32% of our total income in Fiscal 2024, compared with 2.95% of our total income in Fiscal 2023; and (ii) 3.55% of our total expense in Fiscal 2024, compared with 3.13% of our total expense in Fiscal 2023.

Profit before tax

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit before tax increased by 12.84% to ?1,084.05 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?960.68 million in Fiscal 2023 which, as a percentage of our total income, represented approximately 6.41% compared with 5.87% in Fiscal 2023.

Tax expense

Our total tax expense increased by 14.51% to ? 280.58 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?245.03 million in Fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in current tax expenses for the current year to ?285.86 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?245.56 million in Fiscal 2023. The increase in current tax expenses was due to an increase in profit before tax. Our effective tax rate (total tax expense as a percentage of profit before tax) was 25.88% in Fiscal 2024, compared with 25.51% in Fiscal 2023. The corporate tax rate was 25.16% in both Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023.

Profit for the year

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit for the year increased by 12.27% to ?803.47 million in Fiscal 2024 from ?715.65 million in Fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2023 compared to Fiscal 2022

Total income

Our total income increased by 10.98% to ?16,378.40 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?14,757.89 million in Fiscal 2022, the primary reasons for which are discussed below.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 11.03% to ?16,330.63 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 99.71% of our total income in that year) from ?14,708.75 million in Fiscal 2022 (representing approximately 99.67% of our total income in that year), primarily due to an increase in revenue from contracts with customers, which was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from our freight, handling, agency and other related activities, the increased use of our rail container logistics services by our customers and the addition of 284 new customers during Fiscal 2023.

Other income

Our other income decreased by 2.79% to ?47.77 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 0.29% of our total income in that year) from ?49.14 million in Fiscal 2022 (representing approximately 0.34% of our total income in that year), primarily due to a 23.07% decrease in interest income from loans to body corporate and others to ?13.47 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?17.51 million in Fiscal 2022.

Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 10.73% to ?15,417.86 million in Fiscal 2023 (representing approximately 94.14% of our total income in that year) from ?13,924.29 million in Fiscal 2022 (representing approximately 94.35% of

327

our total income in that year). The 10.73% increase in expenses was commensurate with the 11.03% increase in our revenue from operations. The primary reasons for the increase in expenses are discussed below.

Operational expenses

Our operational expenses increased by 11.01% to ?14,213.42 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?12,804.09 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase was consistent with an increase in our revenue from operations due to an increase in revenue from our freight, handling, agency and other related activities, the increased use of our rail container logistics services by our customers and the addition of 284 new customers during Fiscal. Our operational expenses represented approximately: (i) 86.78% of our total income in Fiscal 2023, compared with 86.76% in Fiscal 2022; and (ii) 92.19% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023, compared with 91.96% in Fiscal 2022.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefit expense increased by 12.73% to ?417.52 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?370.37 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and bonus by 12.70% to ?353.86 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?313.99 million in Fiscal 2022, which increase was primarily due to general increases in salaries, wages and bonus due to inflation. Our employee benefit expense represented approximately: (i) 2.55% of our total income in Fiscal 2023, compared with 2.51% in Fiscal 2022; and (ii) 2.71% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023, compared with 2.66% in Fiscal 2022.

Finance cost

Our finance cost increased by 8.59% to ?151.16 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?139.20 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase was primarily due to a 38.68% increase in interest expenses on short-term borrowings form banks and financial institutions to ^112.12 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?80.85 million in Fiscal 2022, which was primarily due to an increase in the amount of working capital availed. This increase was partially offset by 20.87% decrease in the interest expenses on term loans from banks to ?26.96 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?94.07 million in Fiscal 2022, which decrease was primarily due to lower interest rates. Our finance cost represented approximately: (i) 0.92% of our total income in Fiscal 2023, compared with 0.94% in Fiscal 2022; and (ii) 0.98% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023, compared with 1.00% in Fiscal 2022.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

Our depreciation and amortisation increased by 31.59% to ?152.65 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?116.00 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase was primarily due to 40.32% increase in depreciation of right of use from ?16.32 million in Fiscal 2022 to ?22.90 million in Fiscal 2023 and increase in depreciation on property plant and equipment of ?99.15 million in Fiscal 2022 to ?129.20 million in Fiscal 2023. Our depreciation and amortisation expenses represented approximately: (i) 0.93% of our total income in Fiscal 2023, compared with 0.79% in Fiscal 2022; and (ii) 0.99% of our total expenses in Fiscal 2023, compared with 0.83% in Fiscal 2022.

Other expenses

Our other expenses decreased by 2.33% to ?483.11 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?494.63 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase in our other expenses was primarily due to, among other things:

• a 14.88% decrease in maintenance and upkeep charges to ?6.81 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?8.00 million, which was due to effective control;

• a 7.61% decrease in repair and maintenance of vehicle and equipment to ?269.77 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?291.98 million in Fiscal 2022, which was primarily due to effective control;

• a loss on early redemption of preference shares of nil in Fiscal 2023 from ?23.49 million in Fiscal 2022, which loss was due to the early redemption of preference shares issued by us; and

• a 13.64% decrease in corporate social responsibility to ?10.00 million in Fiscal 2023 from ^11.58 million in Fiscal 2022, which was due to expenditure of amount allocated towards corporate social responsibility .

The abovementioned decreases in expenses were partially offset by an increase in insurance charges to ?19.22 million in in Fiscal 2023 from ?6.39 million in Fiscal 2023.

Our other expenses represented approximately: (i) 2.95% of our total income in Fiscal 2023, compared with 3.35% in Fiscal 2022; and (ii) 3.13% of our total expense in Fiscal 2023, compared with 3.55% in Fiscal 2022.

328

Profit before tax

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit before tax increased by 15.24% to ?960.68 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?833.67 million in Fiscal 2022 which, as a percentage of our total income, represented approximately 5.87% in Fiscal 2023 compared with 5.65% in Fiscal 2022.

Tax expense

Our total tax expense increased by 10.19% to ?245.03 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?222.38 million in Fiscal 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in current tax expenses for the current year to ?245.56 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?223.58 million in Fiscal 2022. The increase in current tax expenses was due to an increase in our profit before tax during this period. Our effective tax rate (total tax expense as a percentage of profit before tax) was 25.51% in Fiscal 2023 compared with 26.67% in Fiscal 2022. The corporate tax rate was 25.16% in both Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022.

Profit for the year

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit for the year increased by 17.07% to ?715.65 million in Fiscal 2023 from ?611.29 million in Fiscal 2022.

SELECTED RESTATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The following table shows selected financial data derived from our restated consolidated summary statement of assets and liabilities as of the dates indicated.

As of March 31, 2024 2023 2022 (f million) Total non-current assets (A) 1,344.89 1,415.52 1,185.15 Total current assets (B) 6,195.20 4,625.88 3,718.14 Total assets (A+B=C) 7,540.09 6,041.40 4,903.29 Total equity (D) 3,983.62 3,186.07 2,575.82 Total non-current liabilities (E) 314.12 434.51 256.07 Total current liabilities (F) 3,242.35 2,420.82 2,071.40 Total equity and liabilities (D+E=F) 7,540.09 6,041.40 4,903.29

Assets

Our total assets increased by 23.21% from ?4,903.29 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?6,041.40 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 24.81% from ?6,041.40 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?7,540.09 million as of March 31, 2024.

Property, plant and equipment

Our property, plant and equipment increased by 52.30% from ?363.41 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?553.49 million as of March 31, 2023, and subsequently by 28.45% from ?553.49 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?710.94 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to additions of heavy equipment, heavy vehicle and shipping containers during those periods.

Right of use assets

Our right of use assets increased by 19.27% from ?37.41 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?44.62 million as of March 31, 2023, and decreased by 34.31% from ?44.62 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?29.31 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to the effects of amortisation.

We recognise right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (ie., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straightline basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets. A brief description of our accounting policies in respect of leases (which are based on Ind AS 116, Leases) is set out in Note 3.9 to our Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in " Restated Consolidated Financial Information " and " — Significant Accounting Policies—Leases" on pages 237 and 320, respectively.

329

Trade receivables

Our trade receivables increased by 25.13% from ^3,113.89 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?3,896.56 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 34.86% from ?3,896.56 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?5,254.87 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in our business activity and payment realisations cycle .

Loans

Our loans increased by 9.87% from ?163.49 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?179.63 million as of March 31,

2023, and by 51.13% from ?179.63 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?271.48 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in unsecured loans advanced by us to body corporates.

Cash and cash equivalents

Our cash and cash equivalents decreased by 43.18% from ?25.45 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?14.46 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in current account bank balances.

Further, our cash and cash equivalents increased by 29.94% from ?14.46 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?18.79 million as on March 31, 2024 primarily due to increase in current account balances.

Other Bank Balances

Our other bank balances assets increased by 69.77% from ?107.25 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?182.08 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 37.27% from ?182.08 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?249.95 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits in bank accounts.

Equity

Our total equity increased by 23.69% from ?2,575.82 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?3,186.07 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 25.03% from ?3,186.07 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?3,983.62 million as of March 31, 2024.

Liabilities

Our non-current liabilities increased by 69.68% from ?256.07 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?434.51 million as of March 31, 2023. Our non-current liabilities decreased by 27.71% from ?434.51 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?314.12 million as of March 31, 2024.

Our current liabilities increased by 16.87% from ?2,071.40 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?2,420.82 million as of March 31, 2023, and increased by 33.94% from ?2,420.82 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?3,242.35 million as of March 31, 2024.

Borrowings

Our non-current borrowings increased by 76.20% from ?208.15 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?366.76 million as of March 31, 2023, and decreased by 32.28% from ?366.76 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?248.38 million as of March 31, 2024. These changes are primarily attributable to repayment of term loans. For further details, see

" Financial Indebtedness " on page 291.

Our current borrowings increased by 34.12% from ?1,295.81 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?1,737.95 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 38.76% from ?1,737.95 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?2,411.60 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to increase in working capital borrowings. For further details, see " Financial Indebtedness" on page 291.

Lease liabilities

Our non-current lease liabilities increased by 9.16% from ?25.88 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?28.25 million as of March 31, 2023. Further, our lease liabilities decreased by 62.69% from ?28.25 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?10.54 million as of March 31, 2024. These changes are primarily attributable to changes in our long-term leased assets.

Our current lease liabilities increased by 34.84% from ?15.24 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?20.55 million as of March 31, 2023, and by 9.78% from ?20.55 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?22.56 million as of March 31,

2024, primarily due to an increase in our short-term leased assets.

330

Our accounting policies require that we recognise lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term, at the commencement date of the lease. In calculating the present value of lease payments, we use our incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. Based on the abovementioned factors, the amounts charged during a financial year (or another reporting period) to our statement of profit and loss in respect of our leases expenses may differ from that charged to our statement of assets and liabilities.

Trade payables

Our trade payables comprises total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises and total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises.

Our total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises were nil as of March 31, 2022. Our total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises increased by 100% from nil as of March 31, 2022 to ?37.38 million as of March 31, 2023 and increased by 50.83% from ?37.38 million as of March 31, 2023 to ? 56.38 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in our business activity with micro enterprises and small enterprises .

Our total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises decreased by 22.57% from ?649.50 million as of March 31, 2022 to ?502.91 million as of March 31, 2023, and increased by 27.53% from ?502.91 million as of March 31, 2023 to ?641.38 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to change in the holding level of our trade payables from 19 days as of March 31, 2022 to 14 days as of March 31, 2023 and from 14 days as of March 31, 2023, to 18 days as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to a significant decrease in the credit period made available by our third-party service providers and vendors/suppliers who provide us some of the assets necessary for our operations, ie, vehicles, warehouses, railway flat, rakes and wagons. Also see " Risk Factor—3. There may be delays or defaults in payment by our customers or the tightening of payment periods by third-party service providers which could negatively affect our cash flows. As a result, we experience significant working capital requirements and our inability to meet our working capital requirements may materially and adversely affect our business, cash flows and financial condition " on page 31.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity requirements primarily relate to capital expenditure and working capital. We are required to undertake capital investment on a regular basis to purchase and upgrade our machinery and vehicles, among other things. We typically pay our vendors within 60 days from the date we are invoiced, while we offer our customers payment terms of up to 90 days.

Our management monitors rolling forecasts of our liquidity position and cash and cash equivalents on the basis of expected cash flows. As of March 31, 2024, we had ?18.79 million in cash and cash equivalents, ?5,254.87 million in trade receivables, ? 249.95 million in other bank balances, ?271.48 million in loans and ?150.52 million in other financial assets.

Cash in the form of cash on hand, balances with bank in current accounts and balances with bank in deposit accounts represent our cash and cash equivalents.

We believe that, after taking into account the expected cash to be generated from our operations, our cash and cash equivalents, or undrawn borrowings and the Net Proceeds, we will have sufficient liquidity for our present and anticipated requirements for capital expenditure and working capital for at least the next 12 months.

Capital expenditure

Our historical capital expenditure was primarily incurred towards purchase of heavy equipment, heavy vehicles, motor vehicles, other machinery and furniture. In the Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, our capital expenditure for purchase of property, plant and equipment (including capital work in progress, other intangible assets and capital advances and after deducting capital creditors) was ?359.76 million, ?415.39 million and ?155.79 million, respectively.

While we intend to continue to operate through an asset-light business model, we will continue to expand our operational capabilities and expand our network infrastructure and capacity across business lines to the extent it assists us in maintaining control over operational quality metrics and improve overall performance as well as allowing us to offer a variety of flexible, scalable solutions and services based on our customers specific requirements that cannot be adequately met through arrangements with our third-party service providers and

331

handle complexities in the supply chain solutions industry, while still allowing our business model to retain its asset-light character. Towards this end and consistent with our expansion strategy, we intend to utilise a portion of proceeds from this Offer to purchase commercial vehicles, 40-feet specialised containers and 20-feet normal shipping containers and reach stackers for meeting our customers requirements, which may enhance the safety, performance, and reliability of our goods movement to and from our rail assets, containers and warehouses and will likely enhance our customers service experience with us.

As described in " Objects of the Offer—Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our Company towards purchase of: (i) commercial vehicles; (ii) 40-feet specialised containers and 20-feet normal shipping containers; and (iii) reach stackers " on page 103, while in respect of specialised shipping containers and heavy equipment such as reach stackers, the capital expenditure being funded by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds will be broadly consistent with our periodic capital expenditure cycle in respect of such assets, however, in relation to heavy commercial vehicles, the capital expenditure being funded by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds will be comparatively higher than that incurred by us previously due to higher customer demand for such vehicles, prompted by the requirements under the terms of our work orders from certain customers for transporting and lifting of materials which require us to maintain a dedicated owned fleet of vehicles or which restrict us from plying vehicles older than five/10 years. In addition, the proportion of commercial vehicles, specialised containers and reach stackers proposed to be acquired by us through utilisation of the Net Proceeds in Fiscals 2025, 2026 and 2027 constitutes a relatively small portion compared to the commercial vehicles, specialised containers and reach stackers we operate annually through spot basis arrangements with our network partners and third-party service providers, thereby allowing our business model to retain its asset-light character after acquisition of these assets. We propose to finance these expenditures through the Net Proceeds and internal accruals or any combination thereof. Also see " Our Business—Business Strategies—Continue to invest in our infrastructure capabilities"" on page 177.

Cashflows

The table below summarises our cash flows for the periods indicated below.

Particulars Fiscal 2024 2023 2022 million) Net cash flow from/ (used in) operating activities (A) 7.35 18.66 51.87 Net cash flow from/ (used in) investing activities (B) (398.51) (358.44) (30.06) Net cash flow from/ (used in) financing activities (C) 395.48 328.79 (30.66) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) 4.33 (10.99) (8.85) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/ year 14.46 25.45 34.30 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period/ year 18.79 14.46 25.45

Operating activities

Net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2024 was ?7.35 million. While our restated profit before tax was ?1084.05 million, we had an operating profit before changes in non-current/ current assets and liabilities of ?1,472.93 million, primarily due to adjustments for (i) finance costs of ?221.78 million; and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of ?212.41 million, which were partially offset by an interest income of ?40.19 million. Changes in operating assets and liabilities for the Fiscal 2024 primarily consisted of (i) an increase in trade receivables of ?1,361.26 million; (ii) an increase in other current assets of ?29.76 million; (iii) an increase in trade payables of ?157.47 million; (iv) an increase in other current liabilities of ? 1.64 million; (v) an decrease in other current financial liabilities of ^11.82 million; (vi) an increase in other current financial assets of ?17.20 million; (vii) an increase in long-term provisions of ?10.11 million; and (viii) a decrease in short-term provisions of ?0.15 million. Our cash generated in operations was ?220.81 million, adjusted by the payment of direct taxes of ?213.46 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2023 was ?18.66 million. While our restated profit before tax was ?960.68 million, we had an operating profit before changes in non-current/ current assets and liabilities of ?1,234.77 million, primarily due to adjustments for (i) finance costs of ?151.16 million; and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of ?152.65 million, which were partially offset by an interest income of ?31.02 million. Changes in operating assets and liabilities in Fiscal 2023 primarily consisted of (i) an increase in trade receivables of ?784.09 million; (ii) an increase in other current assets of ?54.83 million; (iii) a decrease in trade payables of ?109.21 million; (iv) a decrease in other current liabilities of ?6.95 million; (v) an increase in other current financial liabilities of ?39.99 million; (vi) a decrease in other current financial assets of ?9.74 million; (vii) an increase in long-term provisions of ?8.07 million; (viii) an increase in short-term provisions of ?0.57 million; and

332

(ix) increase in other non-current financial assets of ?0.40 million. Our cash generated from operations was ?337.66 million, adjusted by the payment of direct taxes of 319.00 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2022 was ?51.87 million. While our restated profit before tax was ?833.67 million, we had an operating profit before changes in non-current/ current assets and liabilities of ?1,078.29 million, primarily due to adjustments for (i) finance costs of ?139.20 million; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of ?116.00 million; and (iii) loss on redemption of preference shares of ?23.49 million, which were partially offset by an interest income of ?35.07 million. Changes in operating assets and liabilities in Fiscal 2022 primarily consisted of (i) an increase in trade receivables of ?591.44 million; (ii) a decrease in trade payables of ?129.81 million; (iii) an increase in other current assets of ?57.50 million; (iv) an increase in other current liabilities of ?9.37 million; (v) an increase in long-term provisions of ?4.79 million; and (vi) an increase in other current financial assets of ?4.05 million. Our cash generated from operations was ?308.00 million, adjusted by the payment of direct taxes of ?256.13 million.

Investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities was ?398.51 million for Fiscal 2024, primarily on purchase of property, plant and equipment of ?358.77 million, loans given of ?84.54 million and term deposits placed of ?13.52 million, partially offset by interest received amounting to ?40.19 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was ?358.44 million for Fiscal 2023, primarily on purchase of property, plant and equipment of ^415.10 million and loans given of ?16.14 million, which was partially offset by term deposits matured of ?42.05million and interest received amounting to ?31.02 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was ?30.06 million for Fiscal 2022, primarily on purchase of property, plant and equipment of ?155.49 million, term deposits placed of ?15.52 million and acquisition of investment in associate of ?11.00 million, partially offset by loans repaid of ^117.18 million and interest received amounting to ?35.07 million.

Financing activities

Net cash flow from financing activities was ?395.48 million for Fiscal 2024, which reflected proceeds from shortterm borrowings (net) of ?629.74 million, proceeds from long-term borrowings of ?199.44 million, which was partially offset by repayment of long-term borrowings of ?190.51 million and other interest payments of ?217.73 million.

Net cash flow from financing activities was ?328.79 million for Fiscal 2023, which reflected proceeds from shortterm borrowings (net) of ?383.26 million, proceeds from long-term borrowings of ^361.31 million, which was partially offset by repayment of long-term borrowings of ?143.82 million other interest payments of ?146.15 million and dividend paid of ? 98.37 million.

Net cash flow used in financing activities was ?30.66 million for Fiscal 2022, which reflected repayment of preference shares of ?150.00 million, other interest payments of ?123.04 million and repayment of long-term borrowings ?103.38 million, partially offset by proceeds from short-term borrowings of ?290.98 million and proceeds from long-term borrowings of ?76.11 million.

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2024, we had total borrowings of ?2,659.98 million, which consisted of non-current borrowings and current borrowings, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.52 as of that date, according to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The table below sets out brief details in relation to our outstanding borrowings.

Particulars As of March 31, 2024 (t million) Non-current borrowings 248.38 Current borrowings 2,411.60 Total borrowings 2,659.98

As of March 31, 2024, we had total fund-based borrowings of ?3,286.51 million on a consolidated basis. For further details on our aggregated outstanding borrowings, see " Financial Indebtedness " on page 291.

Our loan agreements generally contain covenants, including restrictions on indebtedness, liens, asset sales, investments, transfer or ownership interests and certain changes in business.

333

For details of risks in relation to the financial and other covenants required to be complied with in relation to our borrowings, see " Risk Factors—33. We may be unable to service our debt obligations in a timely manner or to comply with various financial and other covenants and other terms and conditions of our financing agreements. " on page 51. There were no defaults in repayment of principal or interest to lenders during the Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022.

For details of principal terms of the facilities sanctioned to our Company, see " Financial Indebtedness " on page 291.

Credit ratings

The cost and availability of capital is dependent, among other factors, on our short-term and long-term credit ratings. Ratings reflect a rating agency s opinion of our financial strength, operating performance, strategic position, and our ability to meet our obligations.

Our long-term bank loan facilities are currently rated by CRISIL Ratings Limited as " CRISIL A-/Positive " pursuant to a rating letter dated July 5, 2024 issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited. Set forth below are our credit ratings for long-term debt in respect of the last five Financial Years.

Particulars As of March 31 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Rating A-/Positive A-/Positive A-/Stable A-/Stable BBB+/Stable Rating Agency CRISIL CRISIL CRISIL CRISIL CARE Date of Rating Letter July 5, 2024 February 6, 2023 June 18, 2021 January 8, 2021 December 26, 2019

Our short-term bank loan facilities are currently rated by CRISIL Ratings Limited as " CRISIL A2+ " , pursuant to a rating letter dated May 11, 2023 issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited. Set forth below are our credit ratings for short-term debt in respect of the last five Financial Years.

Particulars As of March 31 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Rating A2+ A2+ A2+ A2+ A3+ Rating Agency CRISIL CRISIL CRISIL CRISIL CARE Date of Rating Letter July 5, 2024 February 6, 2023 June 18, 2021 January 8, 2021 December 26, 2019

Contingent liabilities

Set forth below are details of our contingent liabilities as of March 31, 2024

Contingent Liabilities Amount (t million) Claims not acknowledged as debts -Demand of Indian Railway* 5.31 -Income Tax# 18.00 -Goods and Service Tax+ 2.75

* A demand notice dated February 9, 2022 ( " Demand Notice " ) was issued by the commercial supervisor, North Eastern Frontier Railways, Azara, Assam ( " Respondents " ) to the Company, demanding penalty of t5.31 million in relation to alleged mis-declaration of consignment by the Company, and detaining the consignment against the demand so raised. The Company filed a writ petition ( " Writ Petition " ) before the Gauhati High Court ( " High Court " ) praying that the Demand Notice be declared illegal, without any authority of law and liable to be set aside. The High Court, by an order dated February 23, 2022 held that pendency of the Writ Petition will not act as a bar on the Respondents from verifying and re-assessing the charges in relation to alleged mis-declaration of consignment. The Company appealed against this order before the High Court. The High Court by its order dated March 16, 2022 ( " Order " ) directed the release of the consignment upon furnishing of a bank guarantee of t5.31 million by the Company. Pursuant to this Order, the Company has furnished a bank guarantee and secured release of the consignment. The Writ Petition is currently pending.

# The Company received an income tax demand notice on March 2, 2023. The Company has been advised by its lawyers that this income tax demand is not tenable and, therefore, such demand is being contested through filing of appeal before National Faceless Appeal Centre dated March 17, 2023, which is currently pending. No provision in the books has been considered necessary for this matter. The future cash flows on account of the above cannot be determined unless the judgements/decisions are received from the ultimate judicial forum. No reimbursement is expected to arise to the Company in respect of these cases.

+

The Company has been advised by its lawyers handling the concerned matter that GST demand are not tenable, and hence this is being contested. No provision in the books has been considered necessary for the above matters. The future cash flows on account of the above

334

cannot be determined unless the judgements/decisions are received from the ultimate judicial forum. No reimbursements is expected to arise to the company in respect of above cases.

+Our Company has been advised by its lawyers that Income tax and GST demand are not tenable, and hence this is being contested. No provision in the books has been considered necessary for the above matters. The future cash flows on account of the above cannot be determined unless the judgments/decisions are received from ultimate judicial forum. No reimbursement is expected to arise to our Company in respect of above cases.

For further details, see Note 32 to our Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in " Restated Consolidated Financial Information", " Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments—I. Litigation involving our Company—Actions and proceedings initiated by statutory/regulatory authorities involving our Company and " Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments—IV. Tax Proceedings involving our Company, Directors and Promoters on pages 271, 341 and 349, respectively. There were no commitments as of March 31, 2024 set out in our Restated Consolidated Financial Information.

Contractual obligations

The table below sets forth our financial liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on their contractual maturities as of March 31, 2024. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows. Balances due within 12 months equal their carrying balances as the impact of discounting is not significant.

Particulars As of March 31, 2024 Less than 1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years More than 3 years Total (^ million) Borrowings 2443.21 198.50 58.23 7.87 2707.81 Lease liabilities 24.75 7.64 2.96 0.79 36.14 Trade payables 697.76 - - - 697.76 Other financial liabilities 65.55 - - - 65.55 Total financial liabilities 3231.27 206.14 61.19 8.66 3507.26

Off-balance sheet arrangements

We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that we believe are material to investors. We do not enter into derivative instruments or other relationships with other entities that would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

Other quantitative and qualitative disclosures Related party transactions

We have engaged in the past, and may engage in the future, in transactions with related parties including our affiliates. Such transactions are for, among others, provision of loans, lease of premises, payment of dividend, provision of professional services and managerial remuneration. In addition, we have engaged in related party transactions with our Promoters which primarily relate to remuneration payable, payment of dividend and payments of rent in related to certain properties leased from them. Our related party transactions (excluding related party transactions eliminated during the period/ year) for the Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, constituted 0.70%, 1.20% and 1.60% respectively, as a percentage of our revenue from operations in the those periods. For details, see Note 38 to our Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in " Restated Consolidated Financial Information " and " Risk Factors—42. We enter into certain related party transactions in the ordinary course of our business and we cannot assure you that such transactions will not adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. " on pages 279 and 56, respectively.

Quantitative and qualitative disclosures about financial risk

We are exposed primarily to fluctuations in interest rates, liquidity and credit risk, which may adversely impact the fair value of our financial instruments. In order to minimise any adverse effects on our financial performance, a brief description of our risk management policies is set forth below.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. We are exposed to credit risk from our operating activities (primarily trade

335

receivables) including deposits with banks and financial institutions, foreign exchange transactions, other financial instruments carried at amortised cost. Financial instruments that are subject to credit risk and concentration thereof principally consist of trade receivables, loans receivables, cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances held by us. Our trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances result in material concentration of credit risk. The carrying value of financial assets represents the maximum credit risk. Our maximum exposure to credit risk was ?5,945.61 million as of March 31, 2024, being the total carrying value of trade receivables, balances with bank, bank deposits, loans and other financial assets.

We manage customer credit risk through an established policy and procedures and control relating to customer credit risk management. Trade receivables are non-interest bearing and generally carry 30 to 60 days credit terms. We have a detailed review mechanism of overdue customer receivables at various levels for focus over realisation. We periodically assess the financial reliability of customers, taking into account the financial condition, current economic trends and ageing of accounts receivable. We evaluate the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables and contract assets as low, as its customers are located in several jurisdictions and industries and operate in largely independent markets. Of the trade receivables balance, ?2,152.41 million in aggregate was due from our customers individually representing more than 5% of the total trade receivables balance as of March 31, 2024, which accounted for approximately 46.32% of all the receivables outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

Credit risk from balances with banks is managed by our finance department in accordance with our policy. Counterparty credit limits are reviewed by the Board on an annual basis and may be updated throughout the year subject to approval of the Board. The limits are set to minimise the concentration of risks and therefore mitigate financial loss through a counterparty s potential failure to make payments. For further information, see Note 37 to our Restated Consolidated Financial Information included in " Restated Consolidated Financial Information " on page 276.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that an entity will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. Management monitors rolling forecasts of our liquidity position and cash and cash equivalents on the basis of expected cash flows. This is generally performed in accordance with practice and limits set by us.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. Our exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to our debt obligations with floating interest rates. As of March 31, 2024, ?2,186.66 million of our total borrowings were subject to variable rate borrowings.

Foreign currency risk

We did not have any exposure to the foreign currency as at March 31, 2024.

Inflation and commodity risk

Inflationary factors such as increases in the costs of fuel or increases in costs levied by our third-party service providers may adversely affect our operating results. Fuel pricing can be volatile due to a number of factors beyond our control, and there are uncertainties inherent in estimating such variables, regardless of the methodologies and assumptions that we may use. Based on our analysis of the periods presented, we believe that inflation has not had a material effect on our operating results as inflationary increases in fuel or increases in costs levied by our third-party service providers have generally been offset through increases in price of our services. For instance, our road transportation contracts have diesel price variability clauses built-in wherein any increase or decrease in our diesel prices is passed on to our customers. Similarly, any increase or decrease in our rail transportation costs is passed on to our customers. For further details, see " Risk Factors—53. If inflation rises in India, increased costs could result in a decline in profits " , "Risk Factors—18. We may not be able to pass on any increase in costs levied by our third-party service providers to our customers. Conversely, we may not be able to pass on any decline in prices we charge our customers to our third-party service providers. " and " Risk Factors—19. We are exposed to risks related to a sudden escalation in fuel prices, which may adversely affect our profitability. " on pages 63, 42 and 42, respectively.

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There have been no other events or transactions that, to our knowledge, may be described as "unusual " or "infrequent " . For details of the risks applicable to us, see "Risk Factors " on page 28.

336

Known trends or uncertainties

Our business has been affected and we expect will continue to be affected by the trends identified " —Significant factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition" and the uncertainties described in " Risk Factors" on page 307 and 28. To our knowledge, except as described or anticipated in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known trends or uncertainties which we expect will have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations.

Future relationship between cost and income

Other than as described above and in " Risk Factors " and " Our Business" beginning on pages 28 and 163, respectively, to our knowledge there are no known factors that may adversely affect our business prospects, results of operations and financial condition.

New products or business segments

Other than as described elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no new products or business segments that have or are expected to have a material impact on our business prospects, results of operations or financial condition.

Seasonality of business

Our business is not subject to seasonal variations.

Supplier or Customer Concentration

We work with third-party service providers who provide us with some of the assets necessary for our operations, i.e. , vehicles, warehouses, railway flat, rakes and wagons. A significant portion of our revenue from operations is dependent on business from our rail container logistics services. We are highly dependent on our relationship with a Indian rail container logistics provider in connection with this business. See " RiskFactors —5. We have a longstanding relationship with an Indian rail container logistics provider, which is currently controlled by the Government. If there is a change in control in this Indian rail container logistics provider, it could adversely affect our relationship with it, which could materially and adversely affect our business and operations. " on page 33.

Additionally, we depend on a limited number of customers, which exposes us to a high risk of customer concentration and we expect that we will continue to be reliant on our key customers for the foreseeable future. For further details, see " Our Business —Third-Party Service Providers" and " Risk Factors —1. We depend on a limited number of key customers for a majority of our revenues, which exposes us to a high risk of customer concentration. Particularly, we depend significantly on customers in the metals and FMCG industries and are highly dependent on the performance of these industries. A decrease in the revenues we derive from them could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition." on pages 183 and 28, respectively.

Competitive conditions

We expect competition in our industry from existing and potential competitors to intensify. Please refer to " Risk Factors—5. We have a long-standing relationship with an Indian rail container logistics provider, which is currently controlled by the Government. If there is a change in control in this Indian rail container logistics provider, it could adversely affect our relationship with it, which could materially and adversely affect our business and operations.", " Industry Overview", " Our Business—Competition" and " —Significant factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition—Competition", on pages 33, 129, 184 and 313, respectively.

Significant economic changes

Government policies governing the sector in which we operate as well as the overall growth of the Indian economy has a significant bearing on our operations. Major changes in these factors can significantly impact income from continuing operations. Other than as described in " —Significant factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition" and the sections " Risk Factors" and " Business", there are no specific economic changes that may impact our operations or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

337

Statutory auditors qualifications or adverse observations

Except as stated below, the auditor s report to the consolidated financial statements of our Company forming the basis for preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information does not include any qualifications or adverse observations.

" In addition to the audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements, the auditors are required to comment upon the matters included in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ( the CARO 2020 Order") issued by the Central Government ofIndia under sub-section (11) ofSection 143 ofCompanies Act, 2013, on the standalone financial statements as at andfor the financial years endedMarch 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively. Certain statements/comments included in the CARO in the standalone financial statements, which do not require any adjustments in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information are reproduced below in respect of the financial statements presented.

For the year ended March 31, 2022

CARO (XX) (a) of CARO 2020 order

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), within a period of six months from end of the financial year in compliance with the second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 the Act, except in respect of the following:

Financial year Amount unspent on corporate social responsibility activities for other than ongoing projects Amount transferred to Fund specified in Schedule VII within six months end of the financial year Amount transferred after due date 2020-21 11.55* 0 0 2021-22 9.55# 0 0

*The entire unspent amount of K 11.55 million has been spent by the Company by the end of March 31, 2022.

# The due date for transferring the unspent amount is September 30, 2022, by which date the Company expects to either spend or transfer the amount by that date. "

Significant Developments after March 31, 2024 that may affect our future results of operations

Except as stated below and in this Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge, no circumstances have arisen since March 31, 2024 that materially and adversely affect or are likely to affect our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next 12 months.

Our Company has availed (i) term loan of ?86.45 million and ?40.00 million from HDFC Bank on April 24, 2024 and May 16, 2024 respectively (ii) term loan of ?32.08 million and ?85.40 million from Kotak Mahindra Bank on June 7, 2024 and June 18, 2024 respectively (iii) adhoc working capital facilities of ?80.00 million and nonfund based working capital limit of ?100.00 million from Indian Bank on June 11, 2024 and June 26, 2024 respectively