Western Carriers India Ltd Summary

Western Carriers (India) Limited was incorporated as Western Carriers (India) Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal dated March 23, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Western Carriers (India) Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2013 issued by the RoC, to Company. The Company is a player in the Indian logistics industry and is engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancillary services. Through the combined experience of Company and Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, the Company has experience in road, rail and sea / river multi-modal movement for domestic as well as EXIM cargo in and out of India. The Company operate on a scalable, asset-light business model which enables to provide differentiated 3PL and 4PL solutions. The Promoter, Rajendra Sethia, established his logistics business as a rail-focused logistics business in 1972, which was later acquired by the Company in July, 2013 as a going concern. The Company took over all the assets and liabilities of the Sole Proprietorship in 2013. Company catered to the integrated multi-modal logistics requirements of a leading Indian mining and resources group involving rail movement for all circuits, acting as Customs House Agent at ports such as Vizag, Kolkata, Haldia, Paradip and JNPT, as well as finished goods handling at their plant, including material handover, container stuffing and rake loading.The Company transferred its entire shareholding i.e., 1,010,000 equity shares into Erstwhile Subsidiary, Western Skyvilla Private Limited and consequent to sale of shares, Western Skyvilla Private Limited has ceased to be a subsidiary of Company effective from May 9, 2023. The Company has also transferred its entire 12.82% shareholding in Western Apartments Private Limited, a member of our Promoter Group and a Group Company, to one of the Promoters, Rajendra Sethia, with effect from May 10, 2023.The Company made a public issue of 28,655,813 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 493 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 23,255,813 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 400 Crore and 5,400,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 93 Crore through Offer for Sale in September, 2024.