Allcargo Logistics Ltd Share Price

48.11
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.42
  • Day's High50.62
  • 52 Wk High91.95
  • Prev. Close50.42
  • Day's Low48
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)704.07
  • P/E162.77
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.94
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,728.16
  • Div. Yield1.98
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Allcargo Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Allcargo Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

Record Date: 26 Oct, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Allcargo Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Allcargo Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.37%

Non-Promoter- 13.74%

Institutions: 13.74%

Non-Institutions: 22.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Allcargo Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

196.56

49.14

49.14

49.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,035.17

981.4

1,866.7

1,567.47

Net Worth

1,231.73

1,030.54

1,915.84

1,616.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,970.43

1,619.31

1,196.31

1,173.59

yoy growth (%)

21.68

35.35

1.93

-2.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-127.74

-133.42

-97.65

-95.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.55

112.4

85.01

137.18

Depreciation

-102.47

-115.05

-101.68

-98.37

Tax paid

-7.7

-46.29

-1.6

-30.86

Working capital

-340.13

306.85

-35.63

-5.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.68

35.35

1.93

-2.66

Op profit growth

5.06

10.17

-31.94

1.61

EBIT growth

50.68

62.78

-32.94

-5.92

Net profit growth

-12.92

661.17

-72.84

-12.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,187.83

18,050.77

19,062.06

10,498.1

7,346.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,187.83

18,050.77

19,062.06

10,498.1

7,346.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

234.79

119.27

278.24

72.35

102.05

Allcargo Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Allcargo Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder Chairman

Shashi Kiran Shetty

Managing Director

Adarsh Hegde

Non Executive Director

Arathi Shetty

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radha Ahluwalia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Sivaraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allcargo Logistics Ltd

Summary

Allcargo Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated on August 18, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name Allcargo Movers (India) Pvt Ltd. The name was subsequently changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited on June 25, 2004. Thereafter, on December 8, 2005, the name of the Company changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited. On January 17, 2006, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was further changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Limited and again the name of the Company was changed from Allcargo Global Logistics Limited to Allcargo Logistics Limited w.e.f. July 29, 2011. Founded by Mr Shashi Kiran Shetty, the Company Is a leading multinational company engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions and offers specialized logistics services across Multimodal Transport Operations, Inland Container Depot & Container Freight Station Operations and Project & Engineering Solutions.The company is carrying out Contract Logistics business through its joint venture viz. Avvashya CCI Logistics Private Limited. Multimodal Transport Operations (MTO) segment of the company involves Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC) operations related to less than container load (LCL) consolidation and full container load (FCL) forwarding activities in India and across the world through overseas subsidiaries of ECU Worldwide Group. Allcargo is amongst the leading players in the global LCL consolidation market with a strong network across 1
Company FAQs

What is the Allcargo Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is ₹4728.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is 162.77 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is ₹48 and ₹91.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Allcargo Logistics Ltd?

Allcargo Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.52%, 3 Years at -13.02%, 1 Year at -42.67%, 6 Month at -18.56%, 3 Month at -20.98% and 1 Month at -10.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Allcargo Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.37 %
Institutions - 13.74 %
Public - 22.88 %

