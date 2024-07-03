Summary

Allcargo Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated on August 18, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name Allcargo Movers (India) Pvt Ltd. The name was subsequently changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited on June 25, 2004. Thereafter, on December 8, 2005, the name of the Company changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited. On January 17, 2006, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was further changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Limited and again the name of the Company was changed from Allcargo Global Logistics Limited to Allcargo Logistics Limited w.e.f. July 29, 2011. Founded by Mr Shashi Kiran Shetty, the Company Is a leading multinational company engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions and offers specialized logistics services across Multimodal Transport Operations, Inland Container Depot & Container Freight Station Operations and Project & Engineering Solutions.The company is carrying out Contract Logistics business through its joint venture viz. Avvashya CCI Logistics Private Limited. Multimodal Transport Operations (MTO) segment of the company involves Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC) operations related to less than container load (LCL) consolidation and full container load (FCL) forwarding activities in India and across the world through overseas subsidiaries of ECU Worldwide Group. Allcargo is amongst the leading players in the global LCL consolidation market with a strong network across 1

