SectorLogistics
Open₹50.42
Prev. Close₹50.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹704.07
Day's High₹50.62
Day's Low₹48
52 Week's High₹91.95
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹12.94
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,728.16
P/E162.77
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
196.56
49.14
49.14
49.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,035.17
981.4
1,866.7
1,567.47
Net Worth
1,231.73
1,030.54
1,915.84
1,616.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,970.43
1,619.31
1,196.31
1,173.59
yoy growth (%)
21.68
35.35
1.93
-2.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-127.74
-133.42
-97.65
-95.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.55
112.4
85.01
137.18
Depreciation
-102.47
-115.05
-101.68
-98.37
Tax paid
-7.7
-46.29
-1.6
-30.86
Working capital
-340.13
306.85
-35.63
-5.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.68
35.35
1.93
-2.66
Op profit growth
5.06
10.17
-31.94
1.61
EBIT growth
50.68
62.78
-32.94
-5.92
Net profit growth
-12.92
661.17
-72.84
-12.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,187.83
18,050.77
19,062.06
10,498.1
7,346.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,187.83
18,050.77
19,062.06
10,498.1
7,346.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
234.79
119.27
278.24
72.35
102.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder Chairman
Shashi Kiran Shetty
Managing Director
Adarsh Hegde
Non Executive Director
Arathi Shetty
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radha Ahluwalia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Vikamsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Sivaraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Gandhi
Summary
Allcargo Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated on August 18, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name Allcargo Movers (India) Pvt Ltd. The name was subsequently changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited on June 25, 2004. Thereafter, on December 8, 2005, the name of the Company changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Private Limited. On January 17, 2006, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was further changed to Allcargo Global Logistics Limited and again the name of the Company was changed from Allcargo Global Logistics Limited to Allcargo Logistics Limited w.e.f. July 29, 2011. Founded by Mr Shashi Kiran Shetty, the Company Is a leading multinational company engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions and offers specialized logistics services across Multimodal Transport Operations, Inland Container Depot & Container Freight Station Operations and Project & Engineering Solutions.The company is carrying out Contract Logistics business through its joint venture viz. Avvashya CCI Logistics Private Limited. Multimodal Transport Operations (MTO) segment of the company involves Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC) operations related to less than container load (LCL) consolidation and full container load (FCL) forwarding activities in India and across the world through overseas subsidiaries of ECU Worldwide Group. Allcargo is amongst the leading players in the global LCL consolidation market with a strong network across 1
The Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is ₹4728.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is 162.77 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd is ₹48 and ₹91.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Allcargo Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.52%, 3 Years at -13.02%, 1 Year at -42.67%, 6 Month at -18.56%, 3 Month at -20.98% and 1 Month at -10.67%.
