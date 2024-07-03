Allcargo Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9,789.5
14,599.01
13,597.89
7,148.79
5,475.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,789.5
14,599.01
13,597.89
7,148.79
5,475.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
217.08
215.63
263.71
51.21
53.67
Total Income
10,006.58
14,814.64
13,861.6
7,200
5,528.96
Total Expenditure
9,430.76
13,654.09
12,719.9
6,732.2
5,078.16
PBIDT
575.82
1,160.55
1,141.7
467.8
450.8
Interest
99.26
64.78
64.45
103.65
39.13
PBDT
476.56
1,095.77
1,077.25
364.15
411.67
Depreciation
294.08
197.95
171.47
220.59
171.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
129.19
258.53
209.36
99.27
110.37
Deferred Tax
-99.18
-27.86
-27.63
-44.91
-50.47
Reported Profit After Tax
152.47
667.15
724.05
89.2
180.32
Minority Interest After NP
-2.87
34.79
45.19
-30
9.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
155.34
632.36
678.86
119.2
170.99
Extra-ordinary Items
45.37
135.13
157.16
-7.45
14.79
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
109.97
497.23
521.7
126.65
156.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.58
25.73
27.63
4.85
6.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
49.14
49.14
49.14
49.14
49.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.88
7.94
8.39
6.54
8.23
PBDTM(%)
4.86
7.5
7.92
5.09
7.51
PATM(%)
1.55
4.56
5.32
1.24
3.29
