Allcargo Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.11
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Allcargo Logist. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.55

112.4

85.01

137.18

Depreciation

-102.47

-115.05

-101.68

-98.37

Tax paid

-7.7

-46.29

-1.6

-30.86

Working capital

-340.13

306.85

-35.63

-5.42

Other operating items

Operating

-247.75

257.91

-53.89

2.52

Capital expenditure

-119.5

-33.28

55.72

214.97

Free cash flow

-367.25

224.63

1.82

217.5

Equity raised

2,848.05

2,470.81

2,581.31

2,546.65

Investing

208.05

625.42

-19.62

60.25

Financing

162.34

938.91

246

315.89

Dividends paid

49.14

0

49.14

49.14

Net in cash

2,900.33

4,259.77

2,858.66

3,189.43

