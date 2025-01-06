Allcargo Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.55
112.4
85.01
137.18
Depreciation
-102.47
-115.05
-101.68
-98.37
Tax paid
-7.7
-46.29
-1.6
-30.86
Working capital
-340.13
306.85
-35.63
-5.42
Other operating items
Operating
-247.75
257.91
-53.89
2.52
Capital expenditure
-119.5
-33.28
55.72
214.97
Free cash flow
-367.25
224.63
1.82
217.5
Equity raised
2,848.05
2,470.81
2,581.31
2,546.65
Investing
208.05
625.42
-19.62
60.25
Financing
162.34
938.91
246
315.89
Dividends paid
49.14
0
49.14
49.14
Net in cash
2,900.33
4,259.77
2,858.66
3,189.43
