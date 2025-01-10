Allcargo Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
196.56
49.14
49.14
49.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,035.17
981.4
1,866.7
1,567.47
Net Worth
1,231.73
1,030.54
1,915.84
1,616.61
Minority Interest
Debt
574.88
232.62
800.41
774.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
63.49
85.06
Total Liabilities
1,806.61
1,263.16
2,779.74
2,475.76
Fixed Assets
114.34
77.4
481.16
598.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,463.12
1,042.06
1,526.5
1,313.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.86
15.41
134.47
155.97
Networking Capital
168.66
45.88
560.9
366.43
Inventories
0
0
5.01
5.89
Inventory Days
1.09
Sundry Debtors
454.04
315.27
633.32
558
Debtor Days
103.36
Other Current Assets
221.28
255.1
689.54
571.47
Sundry Creditors
-301.34
-158.52
-351.97
-367.06
Creditor Days
67.99
Other Current Liabilities
-205.32
-365.96
-415
-401.87
Cash
19.63
82.4
76.71
41.22
Total Assets
1,806.61
1,263.16
2,779.74
2,475.76
