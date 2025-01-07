iifl-logo-icon 1
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.87
(-0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,970.43

1,619.31

1,196.31

1,173.59

yoy growth (%)

21.68

35.35

1.93

-2.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-127.74

-133.42

-97.65

-95.23

As % of sales

6.48

8.23

8.16

8.11

Other costs

-1,659.23

-1,311.28

-940.18

-845.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.2

80.97

78.58

72.04

Operating profit

183.46

174.61

158.48

232.86

OPM

9.31

10.78

13.24

19.84

Depreciation

-102.47

-115.05

-101.68

-98.37

Interest expense

-62.13

-63.25

-22.88

-23.73

Other income

183.69

116.09

51.1

26.42

Profit before tax

202.55

112.4

85.01

137.18

Taxes

-7.7

-46.29

-1.6

-30.86

Tax rate

-3.8

-41.18

-1.88

-22.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

194.85

66.1

83.41

106.32

Exceptional items

-3.5

153.64

-54.55

0

Net profit

191.35

219.75

28.87

106.32

yoy growth (%)

-12.92

661.17

-72.84

-12.15

NPM

9.71

13.57

2.41

9.05

