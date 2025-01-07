Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,970.43
1,619.31
1,196.31
1,173.59
yoy growth (%)
21.68
35.35
1.93
-2.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-127.74
-133.42
-97.65
-95.23
As % of sales
6.48
8.23
8.16
8.11
Other costs
-1,659.23
-1,311.28
-940.18
-845.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.2
80.97
78.58
72.04
Operating profit
183.46
174.61
158.48
232.86
OPM
9.31
10.78
13.24
19.84
Depreciation
-102.47
-115.05
-101.68
-98.37
Interest expense
-62.13
-63.25
-22.88
-23.73
Other income
183.69
116.09
51.1
26.42
Profit before tax
202.55
112.4
85.01
137.18
Taxes
-7.7
-46.29
-1.6
-30.86
Tax rate
-3.8
-41.18
-1.88
-22.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
194.85
66.1
83.41
106.32
Exceptional items
-3.5
153.64
-54.55
0
Net profit
191.35
219.75
28.87
106.32
yoy growth (%)
-12.92
661.17
-72.84
-12.15
NPM
9.71
13.57
2.41
9.05
