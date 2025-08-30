iifl-logo

Allcargo Logistics Posts Strong Growth in July Across Business Segments

30 Aug 2025 , 08:05 PM

Allcargo Logistics Ltd has reported solid growth across key business segments in July, with gains in container and air freight volumes underscoring resilience in a mixed global trade environment.

LCL Operations
The company’s Less than Container Load (LCL) business rose 10% from June to 774 cubic meters. Although volumes were still 5% lower than last year, Allcargo said the sequential recovery signals an improving trend, with expectations of steadier global trade in the months ahead.

FCL Services
Full Container Load (FCL) volumes touched 59,443 TEUs in July, marking a 9% year-on-year increase and a similar gain month-on-month. Growth was driven by strong traction in the US, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and China, even as Europe slipped.

Air Cargo
The standout performance came from air freight. Volumes jumped 46% year-on-year to 3,690 tonnes, and were 28% higher than June. All major regions contributed to growth, barring India and North America.

Regional Highlights

  • LCL: Sequential growth everywhere except the Middle East.

  • FCL: Year-on-year growth across Latin America, Asia Pacific, China, Middle East and India; Europe contracted.

  • Air Cargo: Year-on-year gains across all regions except India.

Container Utilisation
The company said overall container utilisation was weaker than last year, mirroring global trade softness. However, the 40-foot container share remained stable, with a slight uptick in July as shipments grew. Allcargo added that its performance in July reflects the company’s ability to adapt to shifting trade flows and maintain growth momentum in a volatile logistics market.

