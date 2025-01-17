iifl-logo-icon 1
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

45.19
(2.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Allcargo Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.9

21.48

8.3

-1.01

Op profit growth

25.88

34.3

-19.37

-7.73

EBIT growth

22.32

19.51

-24.68

2.85

Net profit growth

-22.46

30.14

-26.08

-3.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.03

6.85

6.19

8.32

EBIT margin

3.64

4.26

4.33

6.22

Net profit margin

1.64

3.03

2.83

4.15

RoCE

8.89

9.89

10.47

14.67

RoNW

1.95

2.71

2.28

3.28

RoA

1

1.76

1.71

2.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.87

9.54

7.08

9.68

Dividend per share

2

3

2

2

Cash EPS

-5.42

-0.35

0.5

2.67

Book value per share

92.94

87.33

79.95

72.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

6

1.15

3.92

3.27

P/CEPS

-4.28

-31.51

55.55

11.87

P/B

0.25

0.12

0.34

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

6.82

4.5

9.16

8.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

28.67

21.19

Tax payout

-25.85

-29.06

-22.08

-24.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

57.81

49.4

48.01

46.7

Inventory days

0.3

0.43

0.59

0.69

Creditor days

-42.93

-41.82

-42.25

-42.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.82

-4.57

-8.75

-10.72

Net debt / equity

0.73

0.47

0.11

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

2.63

2.01

0.61

0.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.03

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.52

-15.13

-15.38

-16.87

Other costs

-81.4

-78

-78.41

-74.8

