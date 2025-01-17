Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.9
21.48
8.3
-1.01
Op profit growth
25.88
34.3
-19.37
-7.73
EBIT growth
22.32
19.51
-24.68
2.85
Net profit growth
-22.46
30.14
-26.08
-3.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.03
6.85
6.19
8.32
EBIT margin
3.64
4.26
4.33
6.22
Net profit margin
1.64
3.03
2.83
4.15
RoCE
8.89
9.89
10.47
14.67
RoNW
1.95
2.71
2.28
3.28
RoA
1
1.76
1.71
2.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.87
9.54
7.08
9.68
Dividend per share
2
3
2
2
Cash EPS
-5.42
-0.35
0.5
2.67
Book value per share
92.94
87.33
79.95
72.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
6
1.15
3.92
3.27
P/CEPS
-4.28
-31.51
55.55
11.87
P/B
0.25
0.12
0.34
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
6.82
4.5
9.16
8.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.67
21.19
Tax payout
-25.85
-29.06
-22.08
-24.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
57.81
49.4
48.01
46.7
Inventory days
0.3
0.43
0.59
0.69
Creditor days
-42.93
-41.82
-42.25
-42.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.82
-4.57
-8.75
-10.72
Net debt / equity
0.73
0.47
0.11
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
2.63
2.01
0.61
0.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.03
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.52
-15.13
-15.38
-16.87
Other costs
-81.4
-78
-78.41
-74.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.