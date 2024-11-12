|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the date of Board Meeting for considering the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company if any for the Financial Year 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Intimation regarding sale of 9,12,00,000 Equity Shares (7.60%) of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Limited held by Allcargo Logistics Limited to Allcargo Terminals Limited, Promoter Group Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|19 May 2024
|ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with other General agenda item. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25-05-2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
