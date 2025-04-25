iifl-logo
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Share Price

84.45
(4.97%)
May 9, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77
  • Day's High84.45
  • 52 Wk High89.25
  • Prev. Close80.45
  • Day's Low76.5
  • 52 Wk Low 76.85
  • Turnover (lac)97.28
  • P/E7.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

77

Prev. Close

80.45

Turnover(Lac.)

97.28

Day's High

84.45

Day's Low

76.5

52 Week's High

89.25

52 Week's Low

76.85

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.38

P/E

7.89

EPS

10.2

Divi. Yield

0

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025
May-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.34%

Non-Promoter- 26.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.86

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.33

8.16

3.99

3.56

Net Worth

16.19

8.17

4

3.57

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

648.65

30.539,494.46343.441.772,201.9199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

300.2

226.1322,427.9338.0102,204.28130.98

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,683

59.1915,830.479.120.381,511.69628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,082.9

21.648,425.93118.20.65993.5234.81

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

406.3

07,238.55-48.210112.5153.82

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishnakumar Jagdishprasad Tanwar

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajnish Gautam

Non Executive Director

Divya Vikas Tanwar

Independent Director

Lakshman Thakur

Independent Director

Jagtap Sarang Vishnupant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

Summary

M/s Iware Supplychain Services Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated January 17, 2018 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The status of the Company has been changed to a Public Limited Company in 2024 reporting the name of the Company as Iware Supplychain Services Limited via fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2024 issued by the ROCs, Central Registration Centre.Companys strength lies in its diversified service range, which spans in five different type of services (i) Warehousing (including third-party logistics (3PL) and Carrying & Forwarding Agent), (ii) Transportation (Including Carrying & Forwarding Agent) (iii) Rake Handling Services and (iv) Business Auxiliary Services (v) Rental Income. The fleets include 47 owned vehicles, and any further requirements are outsourced either on lease from third party or from the Promoter Group Company. The Company operate through a network of branch offices located in Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. It work with clients across various industries, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Auto components, Sanitary-ware and many more. This shows the strength of the Company handling and providing end to end logistic solutions to different industries. The technological systems that Company uses for managing the logistics operations are provided by clients to improve the service quality, consistency and increas
Company FAQs

What is the Iware Supplychain Services Ltd share price today?

The Iware Supplychain Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is ₹66.38 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is 7.89 and 3.91 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iware Supplychain Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is ₹76.85 and ₹89.25 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd?

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.65 %

