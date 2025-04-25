Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹77
Prev. Close₹80.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹97.28
Day's High₹84.45
Day's Low₹76.5
52 Week's High₹89.25
52 Week's Low₹76.85
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.38
P/E7.89
EPS10.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.86
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.33
8.16
3.99
3.56
Net Worth
16.19
8.17
4
3.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
648.65
|30.5
|39,494.46
|343.44
|1.77
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
300.2
|226.13
|22,427.93
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|130.98
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,683
|59.19
|15,830.4
|79.12
|0.38
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,082.9
|21.64
|8,425.93
|118.2
|0.65
|993.5
|234.81
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
406.3
|0
|7,238.55
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|53.82
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishnakumar Jagdishprasad Tanwar
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajnish Gautam
Non Executive Director
Divya Vikas Tanwar
Independent Director
Lakshman Thakur
Independent Director
Jagtap Sarang Vishnupant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Sharma
Reports by Iware Supplychain Services Ltd
Summary
M/s Iware Supplychain Services Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated January 17, 2018 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The status of the Company has been changed to a Public Limited Company in 2024 reporting the name of the Company as Iware Supplychain Services Limited via fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2024 issued by the ROCs, Central Registration Centre.Companys strength lies in its diversified service range, which spans in five different type of services (i) Warehousing (including third-party logistics (3PL) and Carrying & Forwarding Agent), (ii) Transportation (Including Carrying & Forwarding Agent) (iii) Rake Handling Services and (iv) Business Auxiliary Services (v) Rental Income. The fleets include 47 owned vehicles, and any further requirements are outsourced either on lease from third party or from the Promoter Group Company. The Company operate through a network of branch offices located in Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. It work with clients across various industries, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Auto components, Sanitary-ware and many more. This shows the strength of the Company handling and providing end to end logistic solutions to different industries. The technological systems that Company uses for managing the logistics operations are provided by clients to improve the service quality, consistency and increas
The Iware Supplychain Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is ₹66.38 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is 7.89 and 3.91 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iware Supplychain Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iware Supplychain Services Ltd is ₹76.85 and ₹89.25 as of 09 May ‘25
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
