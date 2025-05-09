Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
648.65
|30.5
|39,494.46
|343.44
|1.77
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
300.2
|226.13
|22,427.93
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|130.98
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,683
|59.19
|15,830.4
|79.12
|0.38
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,082.9
|21.64
|8,425.93
|118.2
|0.65
|993.5
|234.81
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
406.3
|0
|7,238.55
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|53.82
