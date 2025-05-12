iifl-logo
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Balance Sheet

84.7
(0.30%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.86

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.33

8.16

3.99

3.56

Net Worth

16.19

8.17

4

3.57

Minority Interest

Debt

29.73

25.34

27.34

23.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.21

0.11

Total Liabilities

45.92

33.51

31.55

26.97

Fixed Assets

28.1

25.59

24.98

23.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.59

0.09

0

0

Networking Capital

12.98

5.24

5.6

2.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.06

8.68

8.28

3.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.93

9.87

5.25

6.24

Sundry Creditors

-2.9

-3.39

-4.24

-1.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.11

-9.92

-3.69

-5.57

Cash

4.24

2.58

0.97

1.27

Total Assets

45.91

33.5

31.55

26.96

