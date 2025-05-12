Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.86
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.33
8.16
3.99
3.56
Net Worth
16.19
8.17
4
3.57
Minority Interest
Debt
29.73
25.34
27.34
23.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.21
0.11
Total Liabilities
45.92
33.51
31.55
26.97
Fixed Assets
28.1
25.59
24.98
23.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
12.98
5.24
5.6
2.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.06
8.68
8.28
3.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.93
9.87
5.25
6.24
Sundry Creditors
-2.9
-3.39
-4.24
-1.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.11
-9.92
-3.69
-5.57
Cash
4.24
2.58
0.97
1.27
Total Assets
45.91
33.5
31.55
26.96
