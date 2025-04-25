Iware Supplychain Services Ltd Summary

M/s Iware Supplychain Services Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated January 17, 2018 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The status of the Company has been changed to a Public Limited Company in 2024 reporting the name of the Company as Iware Supplychain Services Limited via fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2024 issued by the ROCs, Central Registration Centre.Companys strength lies in its diversified service range, which spans in five different type of services (i) Warehousing (including third-party logistics (3PL) and Carrying & Forwarding Agent), (ii) Transportation (Including Carrying & Forwarding Agent) (iii) Rake Handling Services and (iv) Business Auxiliary Services (v) Rental Income. The fleets include 47 owned vehicles, and any further requirements are outsourced either on lease from third party or from the Promoter Group Company. The Company operate through a network of branch offices located in Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. It work with clients across various industries, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Auto components, Sanitary-ware and many more. This shows the strength of the Company handling and providing end to end logistic solutions to different industries. The technological systems that Company uses for managing the logistics operations are provided by clients to improve the service quality, consistency and increase the operating efficiency. The Company is planning a fresh issue equity shares upto 28,56,000 of face value of Rs 10 each.