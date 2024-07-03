iifl-logo-icon 1
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Share Price

65.05
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open67.75
  • Day's High70.75
  • 52 Wk High93
  • Prev. Close67.75
  • Day's Low64.4
  • 52 Wk Low 52.75
  • Turnover (lac)18.21
  • P/E12.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.17
  • EPS5.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

67.75

Prev. Close

67.75

Turnover(Lac.)

18.21

Day's High

70.75

Day's Low

64.4

52 Week's High

93

52 Week's Low

52.75

Book Value

29.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.46

P/E

12.66

EPS

5.35

Divi. Yield

0

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2023

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 27.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.49

3.49

3.49

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.89

13.09

9.62

5.87

Net Worth

20.38

16.58

13.11

5.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

99.51

65.07

63.87

55.31

yoy growth (%)

52.91

1.87

15.48

35.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.75

-2.28

-1.86

-0.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.76

1.19

1.16

0.82

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.31

-0.16

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.39

-0.33

-0.19

Working capital

2.34

1

0.06

0.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.91

1.87

15.48

35.27

Op profit growth

35.03

18.15

32.17

51.51

EBIT growth

56.19

3.73

36.84

54.42

Net profit growth

57.11

-4.29

32.45

51.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Moulana Taufeek Islam

Whole-time Director

Jacob Anilkumar Bunga

Whole-time Director

Sundarraj Arunkumar

Director

Shanmugapriyan

Independent Director

Shekhar Chaki

Independent Director

Munira Begam

Company Secretary

S Anupriyankha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

Summary

Timescan Logistics (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Timescan Logistics Private Limited on October 19, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Timescan Logistics (India) Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC-Chennai, dated July 02, 2021 in the name of Timescan Logistics (India) Limited. The Company is in the business of Logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Party Logistics Provider. It provides complete package of services for Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/ unloading and unpacking of items to facilitate the customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. This asset light business model allows for scalability of services as well as flexibility to develop and offer customized logistic solutions across diverse sectors. Timescan is emerging as a growing Company in the field of Logistics Industry.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam and his mother Mrs. Ayisha Beevi in the year 2006 and is into the business of logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Pa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Timescan Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The Timescan Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Timescan Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is ₹45.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is 12.66 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Timescan Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timescan Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is ₹52.75 and ₹93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Timescan Logistics India Ltd?

Timescan Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.32%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at 12.54%, 3 Month at -22.48% and 1 Month at 4.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Timescan Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.94 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 27.03 %

