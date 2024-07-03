Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹67.75
Prev. Close₹67.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.21
Day's High₹70.75
Day's Low₹64.4
52 Week's High₹93
52 Week's Low₹52.75
Book Value₹29.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.46
P/E12.66
EPS5.35
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.49
3.49
3.49
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.89
13.09
9.62
5.87
Net Worth
20.38
16.58
13.11
5.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.51
65.07
63.87
55.31
yoy growth (%)
52.91
1.87
15.48
35.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.75
-2.28
-1.86
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
1.19
1.16
0.82
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.31
-0.16
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.39
-0.33
-0.19
Working capital
2.34
1
0.06
0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.91
1.87
15.48
35.27
Op profit growth
35.03
18.15
32.17
51.51
EBIT growth
56.19
3.73
36.84
54.42
Net profit growth
57.11
-4.29
32.45
51.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Moulana Taufeek Islam
Whole-time Director
Jacob Anilkumar Bunga
Whole-time Director
Sundarraj Arunkumar
Director
Shanmugapriyan
Independent Director
Shekhar Chaki
Independent Director
Munira Begam
Company Secretary
S Anupriyankha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
Summary
Timescan Logistics (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Timescan Logistics Private Limited on October 19, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Timescan Logistics (India) Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC-Chennai, dated July 02, 2021 in the name of Timescan Logistics (India) Limited. The Company is in the business of Logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Party Logistics Provider. It provides complete package of services for Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/ unloading and unpacking of items to facilitate the customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. This asset light business model allows for scalability of services as well as flexibility to develop and offer customized logistic solutions across diverse sectors. Timescan is emerging as a growing Company in the field of Logistics Industry.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam and his mother Mrs. Ayisha Beevi in the year 2006 and is into the business of logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Pa
Read More
The Timescan Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is ₹45.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is 12.66 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timescan Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timescan Logistics India Ltd is ₹52.75 and ₹93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Timescan Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.32%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at 12.54%, 3 Month at -22.48% and 1 Month at 4.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.