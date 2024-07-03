Summary

Timescan Logistics (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Timescan Logistics Private Limited on October 19, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Timescan Logistics (India) Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC-Chennai, dated July 02, 2021 in the name of Timescan Logistics (India) Limited. The Company is in the business of Logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Party Logistics Provider. It provides complete package of services for Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/ unloading and unpacking of items to facilitate the customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. This asset light business model allows for scalability of services as well as flexibility to develop and offer customized logistic solutions across diverse sectors. Timescan is emerging as a growing Company in the field of Logistics Industry.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam and his mother Mrs. Ayisha Beevi in the year 2006 and is into the business of logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Pa

Read More