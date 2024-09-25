Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 25-Sep-2024 Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)