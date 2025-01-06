Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
1.19
1.16
0.82
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.31
-0.16
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.39
-0.33
-0.19
Working capital
2.34
1
0.06
0.49
Other operating items
Operating
3.19
1.47
0.73
0.97
Capital expenditure
1.22
-0.13
1.27
0.23
Free cash flow
4.41
1.34
2
1.2
Equity raised
8.9
6.98
5.35
4.18
Investing
0
0
0.04
0
Financing
2
0.81
0.46
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.31
9.14
7.86
5.41
