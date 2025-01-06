iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.05
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

Timescan Logist. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.76

1.19

1.16

0.82

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.31

-0.16

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.39

-0.33

-0.19

Working capital

2.34

1

0.06

0.49

Other operating items

Operating

3.19

1.47

0.73

0.97

Capital expenditure

1.22

-0.13

1.27

0.23

Free cash flow

4.41

1.34

2

1.2

Equity raised

8.9

6.98

5.35

4.18

Investing

0

0

0.04

0

Financing

2

0.81

0.46

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.31

9.14

7.86

5.41

Timescan Logist. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.