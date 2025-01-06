iifl-logo-icon 1
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.05
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

99.51

65.07

63.87

55.31

yoy growth (%)

52.91

1.87

15.48

35.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.75

-2.28

-1.86

-0.9

As % of sales

2.76

3.51

2.91

1.63

Other costs

-94.7

-61.27

-60.72

-53.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.17

94.15

95.06

96.6

Operating profit

2.05

1.51

1.28

0.97

OPM

2.06

2.33

2.01

1.75

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.31

-0.16

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

Other income

0.25

0.02

0.05

0.02

Profit before tax

1.76

1.19

1.16

0.82

Taxes

-0.51

-0.39

-0.33

-0.19

Tax rate

-29.2

-33.41

-28.47

-24.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.24

0.79

0.83

0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.24

0.79

0.83

0.62

yoy growth (%)

57.11

-4.29

32.45

51.52

NPM

1.25

1.22

1.3

1.13

