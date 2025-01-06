Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.51
65.07
63.87
55.31
yoy growth (%)
52.91
1.87
15.48
35.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.75
-2.28
-1.86
-0.9
As % of sales
2.76
3.51
2.91
1.63
Other costs
-94.7
-61.27
-60.72
-53.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.17
94.15
95.06
96.6
Operating profit
2.05
1.51
1.28
0.97
OPM
2.06
2.33
2.01
1.75
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.31
-0.16
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
Other income
0.25
0.02
0.05
0.02
Profit before tax
1.76
1.19
1.16
0.82
Taxes
-0.51
-0.39
-0.33
-0.19
Tax rate
-29.2
-33.41
-28.47
-24.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.24
0.79
0.83
0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.24
0.79
0.83
0.62
yoy growth (%)
57.11
-4.29
32.45
51.52
NPM
1.25
1.22
1.3
1.13
