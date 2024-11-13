iifl-logo-icon 1
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

63
(5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Timescan Logist. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Rahul Goswami and Co as the Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. April 01, 2024. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 to consider the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
TIMESCAN LOGISTICS (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Mar-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Fund raising/Other business. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28-Mar-2024 for Bonus Shares (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

Timescan Logist.: Related News

No Record Found

