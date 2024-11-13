|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Rahul Goswami and Co as the Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. April 01, 2024. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 to consider the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|TIMESCAN LOGISTICS (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Mar-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Fund raising/Other business. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28-Mar-2024 for Bonus Shares (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
