Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd Summary

Timescan Logistics (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Timescan Logistics Private Limited on October 19, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Timescan Logistics (India) Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC-Chennai, dated July 02, 2021 in the name of Timescan Logistics (India) Limited. The Company is in the business of Logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Party Logistics Provider. It provides complete package of services for Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/ unloading and unpacking of items to facilitate the customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. This asset light business model allows for scalability of services as well as flexibility to develop and offer customized logistic solutions across diverse sectors. Timescan is emerging as a growing Company in the field of Logistics Industry.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam and his mother Mrs. Ayisha Beevi in the year 2006 and is into the business of logistics involving land, air and sea transportation as Multimodal Transport Operator and Third-Party Logistics Provider. The Company started operations as Custom Clearance Agent in the year 2006 and swiftly moved across domains, geographies and industries to offer a gamut of services for the logistics industry. The Company is now an ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Services for providing services namely International Freight Forwarding, Customs Broker, Third Party Logistics (3PL), Warehousing and Transportation Services. The Company initially started the work as custom clearance broker and then moved across domains, geographies and industries to offer a gamut of services for the logistics industry. The Company offer customers, transport management services and also freight related services. It provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, Multi-modal Transportation, Project Cargo/ ODC Consignments (over dimensional consignment), Third Party Logistics (3PL), FCL (full container load)/ LCL (less than container load) consolidation, Break Bulk/ Heavy Lift, NVOCC (Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier), Cargo Insurance, ISO/ Flexi Tanks/ Hazardous Cargo, Packaging / Palletization / Fumigation, Vendor Management, Vessel Charter, Packaging, loading/unloading and unpacking of items to facilitate customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. The Company is owned and managed by professionally qualified persons. The Company have been authorized to transact business as Custom Broker all over India by the Custom Office, Chennai under Dept. of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The Company is having approx. 16,354 sq. ft. warehouse taken on long term lease under Free Trade Warehousing Zone of JMD Chennai SEZ. In 2012, the Company completed the power project of approx. 440 containers to Africa.In 2018, the Company was registered as a Multimodal Transport Operator to commence the business of Multimodal transportation with Shipping Ministry.In 2018, the Company expanded its operations as Custom House Broker from Custom House, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, the Company expanded its operations to Delhi. In 2019, the Company was registered as MSME under the Industry classification category of Sea & Coastal Freight Water Transport. In 2021, the Company expanded its operations as Custom House Broker from Custom House, Mundra Port, Gujarat. The Company launched an Initial Public Offer of 9,44,00 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.81 Crore in December, 2021. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for Quality Management Services for providing servicesnamely International Freight Forwarding, Customs Broker, Third Party Logistics (3PL), Warehousing and Transportation services. The Company has been registered as Custom House Broker under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and authorised to transact business as Custom Broker all over India by the Custom Office, Chennai under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. It also registered as a Multimodal Transport Operator under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act, 1993 to carry on/commence the business of Multimodal transportation under the Directorate General of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping, Government of India. It is having warehouse taken under Free Trade Warehousing Zone of JMD Chennai SEZ.