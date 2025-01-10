To the Members of M/s. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/s. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘lCAl) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the examination of books of account and explanation provided to us, we are of the opinion that there are no materially significant key audit matters that requires disclosure in this report.

Information Other than the Financials Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Responsibility Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as frauds may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) (i) of The Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a.We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,

2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(6) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any materially significant pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writ" otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in Other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

For Rajani & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No: 003433S Mahesh Jain Partner M. No.229881 Place: Chennai Date: 29th May 2024 UDIN: 24229881BKBIEJ6475

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Statement of matters specified in Para 3 & 4 of the order referred to in sub-section (11) of 143.

The annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the Share Holders of M/S. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited of even date:

I. In respect of Companys Plant, property and equipment:

a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant, property and equipment.

ii. The Company does not have intangible asset as on March 31, 2024, accordingly reporting on clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the Company.

b. As per the information and explanation given to us, all the Property, plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Company at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered conveyance deed provided to us, Company does not have immovable properties of land, accordingly paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d. According to information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets both during the year.

e. According to information and explanation given to us and on basis of our explanation of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the "Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988" and rule made thereunder.

II. The Company does not have inventory as on 31st March 2024. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) & 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

III. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed there under and does not have any unclaimed deposit as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VI. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of companies Act, 2013 for the service provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a. In our opinion , the amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax ("GST"), Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no Statutory dues referred in Sub-clause

(a) which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes Except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Amount Paid Period to which the amount Re- lates Forum where the amount is disputed Income Tax Act 1961 Tax Dues 37.25 Nil AY 2017-18 CIT Chennai

VIII. According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in tax assessments under the Income tax Act 1961 as income during the year.

IX. Repayment of Loans

a. According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of records, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of records, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

. According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

X. Initial Public Offering:

a. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable. b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

XI. Frauds

a. Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the standards of auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit. b. According to the information and explanation given to us , no report under sub-section (12) Of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under Clause 3 clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of the related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting standards.

XIV. Internal Audits:

a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal Audit report of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected to it directors and hence, provision of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

XVI. Registers U/s 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India

a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a), 3(xvi) (b) 6 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of the financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XXI. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no Comments has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Rajani & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No: 003433S Mahesh Jain Partner M. No. 229881 Place: Chennai Date: 29th May 2024 UDIN: 24229881BKBIEJ6475

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of M/S. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of M/S. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting (IFCoFR) criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys lFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys lFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made on[y in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of lFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the lFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.