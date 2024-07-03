Summary

Gati Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Ltd. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. It is engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.The Company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services.The company commenced their operations from May 5, 1995. Gati Desk to Desk Cargo and Shipping division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd were transferred to Gati Corporation Ltd with effect from April 1, 1996. The name of the company was changed form Gati Corporation to Gati Ltd with effect from October 24, 2000.In January 1, 1996 the company entered into a strategic alliance with Indian Airlines, to offer the customers a twin advantage of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the year 1997, they introduced the concept of third party logistics (3PL), which offered completed logistics and supply chain management solutions. In the year 1999, the company expanded into International Cargo Segment by making tie up with Bhutan and Maldives Postal department. In November 2001, the company launched the first exclusive hi-tech and high speed cargo train between Mumbai and Kolkata in association with Indian Railway. In July 2002, they commenced another Millennium Parcel Ex

