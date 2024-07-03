iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allcargo Gati Ltd Share Price

89.27
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.5
  • Day's High91.5
  • 52 Wk High134.5
  • Prev. Close91.39
  • Day's Low89.27
  • 52 Wk Low 88.15
  • Turnover (lac)68.17
  • P/E128.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value62.03
  • EPS0.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,312.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Allcargo Gati Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

91.5

Prev. Close

91.39

Turnover(Lac.)

68.17

Day's High

91.5

Day's Low

89.27

52 Week's High

134.5

52 Week's Low

88.15

Book Value

62.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,312.82

P/E

128.39

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0

Allcargo Gati Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Allcargo Gati Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Allcargo Gati Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.09%

Non-Promoter- 5.43%

Institutions: 5.43%

Non-Institutions: 48.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Allcargo Gati Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.05

26.03

42.09

24.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

710.17

669

590.09

600.07

Net Worth

736.22

695.03

632.18

624.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

274.45

425.14

446.1

498.09

yoy growth (%)

-35.44

-4.69

-10.43

2.66

Raw materials

-236.91

-266.47

-232.78

-209.03

As % of sales

86.32

62.67

52.18

41.96

Employee costs

-6.55

-23.96

-28.83

-31.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.77

-21.5

64.27

19.88

Depreciation

-1.88

-3.68

-4.95

-5.12

Tax paid

-10.54

-36.3

-6.19

-2.32

Working capital

72.3

-30.94

-63.69

-72.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.44

-4.69

-10.43

2.66

Op profit growth

-63.92

-357.32

-52.34

-51.59

EBIT growth

-110.27

-110.7

100.49

4.65

Net profit growth

204.98

-267.69

96.36

-11.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,697.99

1,723.17

1,489.94

1,314.24

1,711.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,697.99

1,723.17

1,489.94

1,314.24

1,711.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46

23.83

27.35

10.41

13.26

View Annually Results

Allcargo Gati Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Allcargo Gati Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shashi Kiran Shetty

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Kumar Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

DANG MOHONI VINITA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAVI JAKHAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allcargo Gati Ltd

Summary

Gati Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Ltd. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. It is engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.The Company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services.The company commenced their operations from May 5, 1995. Gati Desk to Desk Cargo and Shipping division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd were transferred to Gati Corporation Ltd with effect from April 1, 1996. The name of the company was changed form Gati Corporation to Gati Ltd with effect from October 24, 2000.In January 1, 1996 the company entered into a strategic alliance with Indian Airlines, to offer the customers a twin advantage of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the year 1997, they introduced the concept of third party logistics (3PL), which offered completed logistics and supply chain management solutions. In the year 1999, the company expanded into International Cargo Segment by making tie up with Bhutan and Maldives Postal department. In November 2001, the company launched the first exclusive hi-tech and high speed cargo train between Mumbai and Kolkata in association with Indian Railway. In July 2002, they commenced another Millennium Parcel Ex
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Allcargo Gati Ltd share price today?

The Allcargo Gati Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Gati Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Gati Ltd is ₹1312.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Allcargo Gati Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Gati Ltd is 128.39 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Allcargo Gati Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Gati Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Gati Ltd is ₹88.15 and ₹134.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Allcargo Gati Ltd?

Allcargo Gati Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.48%, 3 Years at -21.45%, 1 Year at -29.16%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -16.42% and 1 Month at -5.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Allcargo Gati Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Allcargo Gati Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.10 %
Institutions - 5.43 %
Public - 48.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Allcargo Gati Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.