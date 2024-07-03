SectorRetail
Open₹91.5
Prev. Close₹91.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹68.17
Day's High₹91.5
Day's Low₹89.27
52 Week's High₹134.5
52 Week's Low₹88.15
Book Value₹62.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,312.82
P/E128.39
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.05
26.03
42.09
24.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.17
669
590.09
600.07
Net Worth
736.22
695.03
632.18
624.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
274.45
425.14
446.1
498.09
yoy growth (%)
-35.44
-4.69
-10.43
2.66
Raw materials
-236.91
-266.47
-232.78
-209.03
As % of sales
86.32
62.67
52.18
41.96
Employee costs
-6.55
-23.96
-28.83
-31.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.77
-21.5
64.27
19.88
Depreciation
-1.88
-3.68
-4.95
-5.12
Tax paid
-10.54
-36.3
-6.19
-2.32
Working capital
72.3
-30.94
-63.69
-72.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.44
-4.69
-10.43
2.66
Op profit growth
-63.92
-357.32
-52.34
-51.59
EBIT growth
-110.27
-110.7
100.49
4.65
Net profit growth
204.98
-267.69
96.36
-11.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,697.99
1,723.17
1,489.94
1,314.24
1,711.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,697.99
1,723.17
1,489.94
1,314.24
1,711.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46
23.83
27.35
10.41
13.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashi Kiran Shetty
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Kumar Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Vikamsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
DANG MOHONI VINITA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAVI JAKHAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Khandelwal
Reports by Allcargo Gati Ltd
Summary
Gati Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Ltd. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. It is engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.The Company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services.The company commenced their operations from May 5, 1995. Gati Desk to Desk Cargo and Shipping division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd were transferred to Gati Corporation Ltd with effect from April 1, 1996. The name of the company was changed form Gati Corporation to Gati Ltd with effect from October 24, 2000.In January 1, 1996 the company entered into a strategic alliance with Indian Airlines, to offer the customers a twin advantage of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the year 1997, they introduced the concept of third party logistics (3PL), which offered completed logistics and supply chain management solutions. In the year 1999, the company expanded into International Cargo Segment by making tie up with Bhutan and Maldives Postal department. In November 2001, the company launched the first exclusive hi-tech and high speed cargo train between Mumbai and Kolkata in association with Indian Railway. In July 2002, they commenced another Millennium Parcel Ex
The Allcargo Gati Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Gati Ltd is ₹1312.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Gati Ltd is 128.39 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Gati Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Gati Ltd is ₹88.15 and ₹134.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Allcargo Gati Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.48%, 3 Years at -21.45%, 1 Year at -29.16%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -16.42% and 1 Month at -5.38%.
