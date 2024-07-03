Allcargo Gati Ltd Summary

Gati Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Ltd. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. It is engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.The Company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services.The company commenced their operations from May 5, 1995. Gati Desk to Desk Cargo and Shipping division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd were transferred to Gati Corporation Ltd with effect from April 1, 1996. The name of the company was changed form Gati Corporation to Gati Ltd with effect from October 24, 2000.In January 1, 1996 the company entered into a strategic alliance with Indian Airlines, to offer the customers a twin advantage of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the year 1997, they introduced the concept of third party logistics (3PL), which offered completed logistics and supply chain management solutions. In the year 1999, the company expanded into International Cargo Segment by making tie up with Bhutan and Maldives Postal department. In November 2001, the company launched the first exclusive hi-tech and high speed cargo train between Mumbai and Kolkata in association with Indian Railway. In July 2002, they commenced another Millennium Parcel Express between Mumbai and New Delhi.During the year 2002-03, the company signed an agreement with different service providers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and US markets to support inbound as well as outbound movement of Cargo and documents to these locations. During the year 2003-04, the company launched a new product namely, WorldWide Saver to cater the bulkmailing requirements of customers, serving them to various international destinations. In July 2003, the company launched gati@web, which comprised of Gati Enterprise Management System, a 100% customized software that encompasses all the operations of the company. During the year 2004-05, the company launched state-of-the-art Express Distribution Centres at Kolkata, Jaipur, Pondicherry, Gurgaon, Ludhiana and Indore. In September 2004, the company entered into a special tie-up with Indian Airlines and launched Gati Gold and Gati Silver services, for speedy air-delivery of time-sensitive consignments at several major airports in India. In November 2004, they set up a Regional Office at Singapore. Also, they launched Gati Saver in the small package segment in the same month.In February 2005, the companys Coast-to-Coast launched a direct service between Chennai and Yangon in Myanmar and in March 2005, they set up a new office at Port Blair, which will significantly boost its operations in the Chennai-Port Blair sector. In June 2005, the company set up an office at Beijing as a gateway for their India-centric express distribution, warehousing and inventory management business in China. During the year 2005-06, the company established wholly owned subsidiary namely Gati Holdings Ltd at Mauritius, which had established further three step-down subsidiaries namely, Gati Asia Pacific Pte Ltd at Singapore, Gati Hongkong Ltd at Hongkong & Gati China Holdings Ltd at Mauritius. Also, the company strengthened their Coast to Coast division by adding two new ships - One on outright purchase viz, Gati Zipp and one on time Charter viz, Clarissa. The Fuel Station Division of the company was de-merged from their core business and transferred to wholly owned subsidiaries. For this, the company incorporated four subsidiary companies namely, Trymbak Commercial & Trading Pvt Ltd, Newatia Commercial & Trading Pvt Ltd, Ocimum Commercial & Trading Pvt Ltd, and Sumeru Commercial & Trading Pvt Ltd in May 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company set up a A new state-of-the-art Data Center at the Head Office in Secunderabad, to house all the Servers & Storage. They have ventured into the retail market by launching Cafe Delivere, a first of their kind retail store opened at Hyderabad and Pune.In January 2007, the company signed a MoU with China Railway Express International Logistics Company for rail and road cargo package delivery. The tie up will provide end to end distribution solutions from anywhere in India to anywhere in China and vice versa. In February 2007, Gati Asia-Pacific commenced their airfreight operations and warehouse in the Changi Air Cargo Complex FTZ. In April 2007, the company entered into an agreement with Air India for the development of a joint courier service. This alliance will offer courier services at an economical price and provide customers with a single window solution. In June 2007, the company opened a Mega Mechantronic Express Distribution Centre in Bangalore. During the year 2007-08, the company incorporated Gati Skyways Ltd and Gati Import Export Trading Ltd as wholly owned subsidiaries. Also, they incorporated a step down subsidiary namely Gati Japan Ltd in Japan. During the year, the company acquired 97.24% equity share capital of Zen Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd, which is in the business of Clearing House. They entered into a Strategic Sales Alliance with General Logistics System (GLS) of Europe. This gave the company a valuable opportunity to penetrate into the European Market.In December 2007, the company acquired 73.72% equity share capital of Kausar India Ltd, a company listed with Ludhiana and Delhi Stock Exchanges for an aggregate amount of Rs 19.91 crore. Kausar India Ltd was engaged in transportation of perishable goods in refrigerated trucks.In 2008, Gati forged a strategic alliance with General Logistics Systems (GLS), a leading parcel service provider that reached 36 European countries. The Company acquired 2 vessels in 2008-09. In February 2009, Gati Coast to Coast launched MV Gati Pride, the companys first custom-built ship. In 2009-10, it opened 8 new depots, operating through a total number of 432 depots, reaching 20,000 locations across the country. A Network Monitoring Centre was established to monitor the fleet movement using VTS technology, offering service of excellent quality to its customers. The Company in 2009-10, implemented a high end Vehicle Tracking Solution (VTS) which provides information by the minute. This has been implemented on all our Service & Express Route vehicles.In 2012-13, the Scheme of Arrangement between the subsidiaries, Gati Express Distribution Limited, Trymbak Commercial and Trading Private Limited, Newatia Commercial and Trading Private Limited, Ocimum Commercial and Trading Private Limited and Sumeru Commercial and Trading Private Limited were amalgamated with the Company became effective from March 31, 2013. Post amalgamation of Five subsidiaries during the year, the number of subsidiaries of the Company stood at 12 in 2013.The Company in 2012-13, signed a Joint Venture agreement with Kintetsu World Express for its Express Distribution and Supply Chain business.The Company in 2012-13, restructured its business by transferring substantial part of its Express Distribution and Supply Chain division to its subsidiary Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt. Ltd. (JV Company). The Division was transferred to JV company with effect from March 31, 2012.The Company in financial year 2013-14 launched services like Gati ePack (packing solutions), Gati ePick model and Gati Reverse Pick-up. In 2014-15, it added 24 reefer vehicles to the existing feet of 200 and started work on the first cold warehouse near Gurgaon.During the year 2023, the Company opened three new hubs at Guwahati, Nagpur, and Mumbai.