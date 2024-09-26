Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,620.65
|80.5
|2,34,374.53
|784.65
|0
|15,565.23
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
6,216.55
|163.5
|2,20,695.5
|423.44
|0.05
|4,035.56
|143.38
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
274.7
|0
|29,618.56
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
490.5
|0
|25,738.56
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
751.1
|66.2
|10,246.29
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.Read More
