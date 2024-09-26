Allcargo Gati Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.05
26.03
42.09
24.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.17
669
590.09
600.07
Net Worth
736.22
695.03
632.18
624.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
1.53
4.11
20.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
4.54
Total Liabilities
736.72
696.56
636.29
649.53
Fixed Assets
7.72
14.96
33.23
40.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
553
553.05
563.21
553.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.54
Networking Capital
84.53
49.59
32.61
37.71
Inventories
2.15
2.44
2.79
3.31
Inventory Days
4.4
Sundry Debtors
3.85
4.41
8.7
8.37
Debtor Days
11.13
Other Current Assets
88.16
75.59
66.1
95.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.53
-0.94
-2.57
-3.65
Creditor Days
4.85
Other Current Liabilities
-9.1
-31.91
-42.41
-65.81
Cash
91.47
78.96
7.24
13.1
Total Assets
736.72
696.56
636.29
649.53
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
