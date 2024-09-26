Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
274.45
425.14
446.1
498.09
yoy growth (%)
-35.44
-4.69
-10.43
2.66
Raw materials
-236.91
-266.47
-232.78
-209.03
As % of sales
86.32
62.67
52.18
41.96
Employee costs
-6.55
-23.96
-28.83
-31.66
As % of sales
2.38
5.63
6.46
6.35
Other costs
-40.24
-160.34
-174.52
-236.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.66
37.71
39.12
47.47
Operating profit
-9.25
-25.64
9.96
20.91
OPM
-3.37
-6.03
2.23
4.19
Depreciation
-1.88
-3.68
-4.95
-5.12
Interest expense
-6.69
-12.55
-19.35
-21.82
Other income
12.05
20.37
78.62
25.93
Profit before tax
-5.77
-21.5
64.27
19.88
Taxes
-10.54
-36.3
-6.19
-2.32
Tax rate
182.66
168.81
-9.64
-11.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.31
-57.81
58.07
17.55
Exceptional items
-160.01
0
-23.6
0
Net profit
-176.32
-57.81
34.47
17.55
yoy growth (%)
204.98
-267.69
96.36
-11.41
NPM
-64.24
-13.59
7.72
3.52
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.Read More
