Allcargo Gati Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86.88
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Allcargo Gati Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

274.45

425.14

446.1

498.09

yoy growth (%)

-35.44

-4.69

-10.43

2.66

Raw materials

-236.91

-266.47

-232.78

-209.03

As % of sales

86.32

62.67

52.18

41.96

Employee costs

-6.55

-23.96

-28.83

-31.66

As % of sales

2.38

5.63

6.46

6.35

Other costs

-40.24

-160.34

-174.52

-236.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.66

37.71

39.12

47.47

Operating profit

-9.25

-25.64

9.96

20.91

OPM

-3.37

-6.03

2.23

4.19

Depreciation

-1.88

-3.68

-4.95

-5.12

Interest expense

-6.69

-12.55

-19.35

-21.82

Other income

12.05

20.37

78.62

25.93

Profit before tax

-5.77

-21.5

64.27

19.88

Taxes

-10.54

-36.3

-6.19

-2.32

Tax rate

182.66

168.81

-9.64

-11.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.31

-57.81

58.07

17.55

Exceptional items

-160.01

0

-23.6

0

Net profit

-176.32

-57.81

34.47

17.55

yoy growth (%)

204.98

-267.69

96.36

-11.41

NPM

-64.24

-13.59

7.72

3.52

