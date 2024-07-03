Allcargo Gati Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,292.19
1,307.5
1,103.38
885.48
1,341.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,292.19
1,307.5
1,103.38
885.48
1,341.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.28
22.72
39.66
8.04
7.92
Total Income
1,333.47
1,330.22
1,143.04
893.52
1,349.5
Total Expenditure
1,254.08
1,248.88
1,077.82
912.53
1,287.35
PBIDT
79.39
81.34
65.22
-19.01
62.15
Interest
22.49
22.05
16.34
25.27
39.7
PBDT
56.9
59.29
48.88
-44.28
22.45
Depreciation
49.2
41.14
20.91
24.52
31.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
13.74
-0.78
10.53
4.58
Deferred Tax
-4.59
-5.13
3.46
-6.8
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
12.29
9.54
25.29
-72.53
-13.67
Minority Interest After NP
-5.89
2.82
-5.97
-9.01
1.71
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.18
6.72
31.26
-63.52
-15.38
Extra-ordinary Items
33.52
1.63
26.26
-26.04
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.34
5.09
5
-37.48
-15.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.4
0.54
2.55
-5.21
-1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.05
26.03
24.59
24.39
21.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.14
6.22
5.91
-2.14
4.63
PBDTM(%)
4.4
4.53
4.43
-5
1.67
PATM(%)
0.95
0.72
2.29
-8.19
-1.01
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.Read More
