Allcargo Gati Ltd Nine Monthly Results

85.9
(-2.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,292.19

1,307.5

1,103.38

885.48

1,341.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,292.19

1,307.5

1,103.38

885.48

1,341.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.28

22.72

39.66

8.04

7.92

Total Income

1,333.47

1,330.22

1,143.04

893.52

1,349.5

Total Expenditure

1,254.08

1,248.88

1,077.82

912.53

1,287.35

PBIDT

79.39

81.34

65.22

-19.01

62.15

Interest

22.49

22.05

16.34

25.27

39.7

PBDT

56.9

59.29

48.88

-44.28

22.45

Depreciation

49.2

41.14

20.91

24.52

31.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

13.74

-0.78

10.53

4.58

Deferred Tax

-4.59

-5.13

3.46

-6.8

0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

12.29

9.54

25.29

-72.53

-13.67

Minority Interest After NP

-5.89

2.82

-5.97

-9.01

1.71

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.18

6.72

31.26

-63.52

-15.38

Extra-ordinary Items

33.52

1.63

26.26

-26.04

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.34

5.09

5

-37.48

-15.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.4

0.54

2.55

-5.21

-1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.05

26.03

24.59

24.39

21.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.14

6.22

5.91

-2.14

4.63

PBDTM(%)

4.4

4.53

4.43

-5

1.67

PATM(%)

0.95

0.72

2.29

-8.19

-1.01

