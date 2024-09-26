iifl-logo-icon 1
Allcargo Gati Ltd Key Ratios

79.71
(0.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.21

-1.38

2.64

1.43

Op profit growth

-23.83

-53.76

-19.63

-26.67

EBIT growth

-149.32

-95.83

63.29

-28.68

Net profit growth

191.07

-328.7

217.63

-70.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.06

2.08

4.44

5.67

EBIT margin

-0.19

0.3

7.19

4.52

Net profit margin

-17.33

-4.57

1.97

0.63

RoCE

-0.22

0.41

9.91

6.18

RoNW

-8.98

-2.64

1.24

0.44

RoA

-4.99

-1.54

0.67

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-20.17

-6.91

3.61

1.94

Dividend per share

0

0

0.9

0.8

Cash EPS

-21.97

-10

0.39

-2.15

Book value per share

43.06

60.93

68.15

72.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.08

-7.08

24.7

72.42

P/CEPS

-4.67

-4.89

228.15

-65.13

P/B

2.38

0.8

1.32

1.93

EV/EBIDTA

41.08

20.95

8.26

16.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

28.48

73.02

Tax payout

-13.91

74.01

-19.6

-35.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.65

47.82

48.1

54.56

Inventory days

1.88

1.98

1.64

1.26

Creditor days

-27.02

-24.69

-22.02

-14.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.05

-0.09

-2.66

-1.53

Net debt / equity

0.55

0.57

0.42

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

10.73

11.99

4.07

5.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-18.45

-21.82

-17.56

-15.65

Employee costs

-12.39

-11

-11.01

-10.89

Other costs

-67.08

-65.09

-66.97

-67.78

