|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.21
-1.38
2.64
1.43
Op profit growth
-23.83
-53.76
-19.63
-26.67
EBIT growth
-149.32
-95.83
63.29
-28.68
Net profit growth
191.07
-328.7
217.63
-70.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.06
2.08
4.44
5.67
EBIT margin
-0.19
0.3
7.19
4.52
Net profit margin
-17.33
-4.57
1.97
0.63
RoCE
-0.22
0.41
9.91
6.18
RoNW
-8.98
-2.64
1.24
0.44
RoA
-4.99
-1.54
0.67
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-20.17
-6.91
3.61
1.94
Dividend per share
0
0
0.9
0.8
Cash EPS
-21.97
-10
0.39
-2.15
Book value per share
43.06
60.93
68.15
72.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.08
-7.08
24.7
72.42
P/CEPS
-4.67
-4.89
228.15
-65.13
P/B
2.38
0.8
1.32
1.93
EV/EBIDTA
41.08
20.95
8.26
16.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.48
73.02
Tax payout
-13.91
74.01
-19.6
-35.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.65
47.82
48.1
54.56
Inventory days
1.88
1.98
1.64
1.26
Creditor days
-27.02
-24.69
-22.02
-14.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.05
-0.09
-2.66
-1.53
Net debt / equity
0.55
0.57
0.42
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
10.73
11.99
4.07
5.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-18.45
-21.82
-17.56
-15.65
Employee costs
-12.39
-11
-11.01
-10.89
Other costs
-67.08
-65.09
-66.97
-67.78
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.Read More
