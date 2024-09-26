iifl-logo-icon 1
Allcargo Gati Ltd Cash Flow Statement

86.44
(-5.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Allcargo Gati FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.77

-21.5

64.27

19.88

Depreciation

-1.88

-3.68

-4.95

-5.12

Tax paid

-10.54

-36.3

-6.19

-2.32

Working capital

72.3

-30.94

-63.69

-72.65

Other operating items

Operating

54.11

-92.43

-10.56

-60.22

Capital expenditure

-217.72

-37.78

7.47

159.82

Free cash flow

-163.61

-130.21

-3.09

99.59

Equity raised

1,552.07

1,568.55

1,345.67

1,229.68

Investing

-88.12

70.01

8.06

-94.61

Financing

-56.85

-11.55

238.71

405.21

Dividends paid

0

0

9.75

7.87

Net in cash

1,243.49

1,496.79

1,599.1

1,647.75

Allcargo Gati : related Articles

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

26 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.

Read More

