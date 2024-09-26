Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on June 30 2024 Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Please refer the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024