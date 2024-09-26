iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on June 30 2024 Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Please refer the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on December 31 2023 Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

26 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.

