SectorLogistics
Open₹405.5
Prev. Close₹399.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹466.73
Day's High₹405.5
Day's Low₹379.35
52 Week's High₹444
52 Week's Low₹189.15
Book Value₹107.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,088.73
P/E29.14
EPS13.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.33
24.48
24.48
24.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.46
124.39
99.47
83.02
Net Worth
184.79
148.87
123.95
107.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
472.01
490.52
325.9
313.53
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
50.51
3.94
1.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
-283.92
As % of sales
0
0
0
90.55
Employee costs
-5.8
-5.57
-2.78
-3.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.29
11.27
4.89
2.18
Depreciation
-11.8
-16.23
-4.29
-2.07
Tax paid
-2.06
-2.44
-1.07
-0.55
Working capital
1.73
119.08
4.5
14.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.77
50.51
3.94
1.78
Op profit growth
-19.69
221.42
29.39
22.46
EBIT growth
-9.25
139.38
37.99
-28.72
Net profit growth
-29.43
131.15
134.62
-54.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
933.3
751.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
933.3
751.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.84
2.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Manmohan Pal Singh Chadha
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi
Non Executive Director
Roma Wadhwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikram Suri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ranu Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sourabh Ajmera
Additional Director
Shweta Jain
Reports by Ritco Logistics Ltd
Summary
In 1996, Ritco Kirti Associates (P) Limited was established with a focus on the contract logistics business. Ritco quickly became one of the leading liquid movers, specialising in the transport of petrochemicals. Following this Ritco Logistics Limited was formed in August, 2001. The Company commenced its journey in 1996 as a modest provider of contract logistics, catering to a select group of businesses with a compact team. Holding the ISO 9001:2000 certification and registration within Dun and Bradstreets global commercial database, the Company set benchmarks in logistics landscape over the past decades, consistently incorporating state-of-the-art technology to uphold promise of delivering top-notch logistic services. Over the years, the Company became the largest provider of petroleum transport solutions with 750+ drivers, brokers and owners associated with Ritco over 150+ locations across India. As a comprehensive supply chain solution provider, it extend services, including land-based logistics, warehousing, and value-added solutions across India. These services encompass a holistic, integrated freight transportation service, encompassing bulk load, dedicated load (round trip), full truck load (FTL), and less than truck load (LTL), managed through their own fleets or via independent third-party operators. It also provide ancillary services such as warehousing and value-added services.In 2011, a new online tracking system was introduced to view the location of any shipment
Read More
The Ritco Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹384.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd is ₹1088.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ritco Logistics Ltd is 29.14 and 3.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ritco Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ritco Logistics Ltd is ₹189.15 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ritco Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 49.85%, 1 Year at 51.83%, 6 Month at 25.94%, 3 Month at 21.17% and 1 Month at -3.98%.
