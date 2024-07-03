iifl-logo-icon 1
Ritco Logistics Ltd Share Price

384.4
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open405.5
  • Day's High405.5
  • 52 Wk High444
  • Prev. Close399.55
  • Day's Low379.35
  • 52 Wk Low 189.15
  • Turnover (lac)466.73
  • P/E29.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value107.21
  • EPS13.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,088.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ritco Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

405.5

Prev. Close

399.55

Turnover(Lac.)

466.73

Day's High

405.5

Day's Low

379.35

52 Week's High

444

52 Week's Low

189.15

Book Value

107.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,088.73

P/E

29.14

EPS

13.71

Divi. Yield

0

Ritco Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ritco Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ritco Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.11%

Non-Promoter- 2.57%

Institutions: 2.57%

Non-Institutions: 34.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ritco Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.33

24.48

24.48

24.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.46

124.39

99.47

83.02

Net Worth

184.79

148.87

123.95

107.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

472.01

490.52

325.9

313.53

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

50.51

3.94

1.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

-283.92

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.55

Employee costs

-5.8

-5.57

-2.78

-3.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.29

11.27

4.89

2.18

Depreciation

-11.8

-16.23

-4.29

-2.07

Tax paid

-2.06

-2.44

-1.07

-0.55

Working capital

1.73

119.08

4.5

14.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.77

50.51

3.94

1.78

Op profit growth

-19.69

221.42

29.39

22.46

EBIT growth

-9.25

139.38

37.99

-28.72

Net profit growth

-29.43

131.15

134.62

-54.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

933.3

751.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

933.3

751.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.84

2.9

Ritco Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ritco Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Manmohan Pal Singh Chadha

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi

Non Executive Director

Roma Wadhwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikram Suri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ranu Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sourabh Ajmera

Additional Director

Shweta Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ritco Logistics Ltd

Summary

In 1996, Ritco Kirti Associates (P) Limited was established with a focus on the contract logistics business. Ritco quickly became one of the leading liquid movers, specialising in the transport of petrochemicals. Following this Ritco Logistics Limited was formed in August, 2001. The Company commenced its journey in 1996 as a modest provider of contract logistics, catering to a select group of businesses with a compact team. Holding the ISO 9001:2000 certification and registration within Dun and Bradstreets global commercial database, the Company set benchmarks in logistics landscape over the past decades, consistently incorporating state-of-the-art technology to uphold promise of delivering top-notch logistic services. Over the years, the Company became the largest provider of petroleum transport solutions with 750+ drivers, brokers and owners associated with Ritco over 150+ locations across India. As a comprehensive supply chain solution provider, it extend services, including land-based logistics, warehousing, and value-added solutions across India. These services encompass a holistic, integrated freight transportation service, encompassing bulk load, dedicated load (round trip), full truck load (FTL), and less than truck load (LTL), managed through their own fleets or via independent third-party operators. It also provide ancillary services such as warehousing and value-added services.In 2011, a new online tracking system was introduced to view the location of any shipment
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ritco Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Ritco Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹384.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd is ₹1088.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ritco Logistics Ltd is 29.14 and 3.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ritco Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ritco Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ritco Logistics Ltd is ₹189.15 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ritco Logistics Ltd?

Ritco Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 49.85%, 1 Year at 51.83%, 6 Month at 25.94%, 3 Month at 21.17% and 1 Month at -3.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ritco Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ritco Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.12 %
Institutions - 2.58 %
Public - 34.30 %

