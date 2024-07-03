Summary

In 1996, Ritco Kirti Associates (P) Limited was established with a focus on the contract logistics business. Ritco quickly became one of the leading liquid movers, specialising in the transport of petrochemicals. Following this Ritco Logistics Limited was formed in August, 2001. The Company commenced its journey in 1996 as a modest provider of contract logistics, catering to a select group of businesses with a compact team. Holding the ISO 9001:2000 certification and registration within Dun and Bradstreets global commercial database, the Company set benchmarks in logistics landscape over the past decades, consistently incorporating state-of-the-art technology to uphold promise of delivering top-notch logistic services. Over the years, the Company became the largest provider of petroleum transport solutions with 750+ drivers, brokers and owners associated with Ritco over 150+ locations across India. As a comprehensive supply chain solution provider, it extend services, including land-based logistics, warehousing, and value-added solutions across India. These services encompass a holistic, integrated freight transportation service, encompassing bulk load, dedicated load (round trip), full truck load (FTL), and less than truck load (LTL), managed through their own fleets or via independent third-party operators. It also provide ancillary services such as warehousing and value-added services.In 2011, a new online tracking system was introduced to view the location of any shipment

