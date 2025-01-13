Ritco Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.33
24.48
24.48
24.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.46
124.39
99.47
83.02
Net Worth
184.79
148.87
123.95
107.5
Minority Interest
Debt
259.55
206.87
172.67
137.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.27
0.87
0.22
0.32
Total Liabilities
446.61
356.61
296.84
244.94
Fixed Assets
63.46
37.87
21.57
34.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.39
0.01
0
1.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
377.34
315.9
250.19
197.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
295.12
242.43
200.22
171
Debtor Days
132.23
Other Current Assets
90.66
81.35
55.97
31.67
Sundry Creditors
-3.37
-3.99
-3.39
-2.55
Creditor Days
1.97
Other Current Liabilities
-5.07
-3.89
-2.61
-2.27
Cash
5.42
2.81
25.09
11.88
Total Assets
446.61
356.59
296.85
244.93
